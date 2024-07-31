DNREC Announces Opening of New Boat Ramp at Records Pond near Laurel

DNREC opened a new boat ramp at Records Pond near Laurel today with the facility featuring expanded parking including expanded vehicle and boat trailering spaces, and consistent water depth for launching boats. The old ramp at Records Pond is now to become a canoe and kayak launch, for which it is better suited. /DNREC photo

Enhanced Facility Includes Courtesy Dock, Expanded Boat Trailer Parking and New Pier Decking for Fish Pier

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today the grand opening of a new boat ramp facility at Records Pond near Laurel in Sussex County. Construction began earlier this year on the new facility – which includes a new boat ramp with courtesy dock, expansion of existing parking lots to accommodate boat trailers, and new decking for an existing fishing pier on Records Pond. The main parking lot has eight boat trailer spaces and 10 car spaces.

In addition to the main parking lot there is an auxiliary lot on the opposite side of Willow Street that has 10 additional boat trailer spaces and four additional car spaces. Shoreline anglers can access the timber tidal fishing pier which was closed during ramp construction, but is now reopened.

The new ramp also features improved water depth for launching boats and should allow unimpeded access to the pond from the ramp regardless of the pond’s water level. The old ramp at Records Pond, located on the east side of US Route 13, will also remain open, but is better suited for putting in canoes and kayaks due to the shallower water depths at that location.

For more information related to this project call the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, within which the Mosquito Control Section operates, conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on more than 68,000 acres of public land owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov ; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

###