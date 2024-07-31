ServiceTrade Appoints Darren Kennedy as Chief Customer Officer to Lead Customer Experience Organization

Newly Created Position Reflects ServiceTrade’s Continued Commitment to Delivering Products and Services That Benefit Commercial Contractors While Providing World-Class Service

DURHAM, N.C., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade, a leading provider of software solutions for commercial service contractors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Darren Kennedy as its Chief Customer Officer. In this critical role, Kennedy will oversee a comprehensive suite of customer success and engagement initiatives that are pivotal to ServiceTrade’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. He’ll also oversee a comprehensive feedback initiative to ensure customer priorities are met and ServiceTrade products continue to lead the industry in innovation.



William Chaney, CEO of ServiceTrade said, “I am delighted to welcome Darren to the outstanding team here at ServiceTrade. Darren has an exceptional track record in leading customer experience teams at high-growth SaaS companies like Salesforce and Fullstory where he brought the voice of the customer into product and service priorities. Through his leadership, we will exceed customer service expectations while we work to help our customers streamline their operations and increase profitability.”

Kennedy’s appointment is another key milestone in ServiceTrade’s commitment to the success of its customers. In addition to increasing the size of the company’s Customer Experience (CX) team by 4x in the last two months, the company continues to make strategic hires across Professional Services, Customer Support, and Customer Training to ensure its customers are well supported at every stage of the post-sale journey. ServiceTrade’s CX team serves as trusted advisors to the thousands of commercial service professionals who rely on its software every day, providing strategic recommendations and practical how-to tips that drive results and align closely with customer value. Kennedy is tasked with leading all CX programs, expanding the scale and scope of customer-facing initiatives, and continuing to grow ServiceTrade’s team of CX professionals.

More than 1,300 commercial contractors rely on ServiceTrade to improve operations and earn more profitable work. Mechanical and Fire Protection contractors using ServiceTrade can achieve 44% year-over-year growth, improve service and project operations, increase technician productivity, sell more service and inspection agreements, and increase customer loyalty. ServiceTrade regularly receives top customer reviews and recognition from industry analyst firms for its industry-leading software and customer focus.

Kennedy expressed his enthusiasm about joining the company, stating: “ServiceTrade’s reputation for prioritizing customer-centric solutions is second to none in the industry, and I am excited to be a part of this incredible team. I’m dedicated to delivering unparalleled value and supporting ServiceTrade’s growing customer base in innovative ways, arming contractors with the cutting-edge tools and technology required to scale their operations and drive even more value for their customers.”

To learn more about ServiceTrade solutions:

ABOUT SERVICETRADE

Founded in 2012, ServiceTrade is the software platform for commercial mechanical and fire and life safety contractors. More than 1,300 contractors use ServiceTrade to increase profit and deliver more work during a persistent skilled labor shortage by improving service and project operations, helping technicians be more productive and do their best work, selling more service and inspection agreements, and growing customer loyalty. Over 10% of the commercial or industrial buildings in the United States are serviced by contractors using ServiceTrade to manage 13 million equipment assets and invoice more than $7.5 billion of service-related commerce. Visit www.servicetrade.com to learn more.

Contact:

Media@ktcmarketingandpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb475973-cd43-4d36-84c8-0dc8ffa2d09b