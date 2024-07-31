Virginia Injury Law Advocates for Both Land and Maritime Accident Victims

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Injury Law is expanding its services to include maritime accidents, highlighting the need for specialized legal representation in these complex cases. Maritime law, with its rich history and international foundation, covers scenarios ranging from shipping and navigation to waterside business operations and vessel activities both at sea and in port.



Christian Simpson, CEO and Managing Attorney of Virginia Injury Law emphasizes the importance of this expansion: "Maritime accidents require a unique legal framework and a deep understanding of the intricate laws governing our waters. At Virginia Injury Law, we are committed to providing our clients with the expertise and dedicated representation they need to navigate these challenging situations."

The Framework of Maritime Law

Maritime law, also known as admiralty law, is inherently international and dates back centuries. In the United States, specific laws like the Jones Act tailor these principles to American maritime workers and coastal operations.

Jones Act: A cornerstone of U.S. maritime law, the Jones Act offers protections and rights to seamen following an accident. It allows seamen injured due to employer negligence or vessel unseaworthiness to claim compensation, providing legal avenues not typically available to land-based workers.



Handling Maritime Accidents in Virginia Beach

Incidents on the water can range from minor collisions to significant disasters resulting in serious injuries or environmental damage. For instance, a leisure boat colliding with a commercial vessel in Virginia Beach would involve an investigation into navigational rules, vessel seaworthiness, and crew conduct. Legal experts proficient in maritime law would assess these factors to determine liability and claim validity.

Liability and Compensation in Maritime Cases

Establishing liability in maritime accidents is intricate, requiring a thorough investigation and deep knowledge of maritime navigation rules. Victims might be eligible for compensation covering medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages. Seamen can make Jones Act claims against employers for negligence and unseaworthiness, while injured passengers on commercial vessels may pursue damages under general maritime law principles or personal injury lawsuits if negligence is proven.

The Importance of Legal

maritime industries. Consulting a maritime lawyer is crucial for those involved in maritime accidents to ensure proper guidance and secure deserved compensation.

Safeguard Your Rights with a Professional Maritime Lawyer

Maritime accidents in Virginia Beach require an advanced understanding of both local and international maritime law. If you or a loved one are involved in a maritime accident, securing legal help is essential. Understanding your legal rights, navigating the legal complexities, and having a dedicated advocate is critical for your case.

For expert advice and dedicated representation in maritime cases, contact Virginia Injury Law to explore how we can assist with your case.

About Virginia Injury Law

Virginia Injury Law is a leading personal injury law firm based in Virginia Beach, VA. Specializing in a wide range of personal injury cases including automobile accidents, workplace injuries, and maritime law, the firm provides clients with compassionate and expert legal representation. Under the leadership of Christian Simpson, CEO and Managing Attorney, Virginia Injury Law is committed to fighting for the rights of accident victims and ensuring they receive the compensation they deserve.

