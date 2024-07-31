Cogility Counter-Insider Threat Named Leader in Insider Risk Management Solutions Report

The 2024 Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ ranks Cogility as a Leading Insider Risk Management Vendor, Distinguished in Technological Excellence and Value

IRVINE, Calif., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogility , a leading provider of integrated continuous intelligence software, today announced that Quadrant Knowledge Solutions has recognized its Counter-Insider Threat (C-InT) solution as a leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for insider risk management. Cogility Counter-Insider Threat provides a whole-person approach to detect, prevent, and mitigate insider threats - enabling government and large commercial organizations to modernize their C-InT programs and get left of harm.



This is the first year Cogility has been recognized in this analyst research report, a significant milestone for the company. The SPARK Matrix provides a detailed analysis of the major Insider Risk Management solutions including market overview, key capabilities, competitive analysis and differentiators, and vendor profiles for users to evaluate different providers. See the full competitive rankings and obtain the report by visiting https://www.cogility.com/irmr2024/ .

Much time, investment, and resources are spent reacting to after-the-fact security violations and anomalies that are the hallmark of insider threat incidents. While policies and technical controls are insider threat deterrents, underlying behavioral risk indicators are largely unaccounted for — undermining the ability to achieve proactive mitigation posture. Additionally, most insider threat programs are further hindered due to data and team isolation, threat analysis and collaboration delay, and cobbled toolsets that impact case management and workflow effectiveness.

Cogility C-Int solution overcomes these challenges by continuously monitoring and analyzing technical and psychosocial data in real-time to identify, distill, and score complex patterns of high-risk behaviors – enabling analysts to see the warning signs before insider threats become high consequence incidents. Automated insider risk profiles and visualizations are fortified with integrated case management to streamline assignment, priority, assessment, collaboration, and response processes. This allows customers to increase insider threat monitoring capability, analyst and case manager productivity, and overall program efficacy.

“Cogility's Counter-Insider Threat solution offers a comprehensive whole-person approach to insider risk management with the objective to move from a reactive to proactive defense. With the capabilities of data stream processing, model extensibility, advanced analytics for both technical security and behavioral factors, and integrated case management – Cogility offers the right strategic blend for effective whole person risk management,” said Aiyaz Ahmed Shaik, analyst at Quadrant Knowledge solutions. “With overall strong performance across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, Cogility has been positioned amongst the 2024 technology leaders in the global Insider Risk Management market.”

Cogility C-InT was ranked as a leader for its whole-person approach, comprehensive risk modeling, and extensive feature set. The report also identified the following exceptional customer service and value expressed by customers:

Overcoming legacy database, document, and workflow management tools limitations

Straight forward installation and efficient on-going maintenance in customer’s VPC

Ease to map and process different data sources as they are brought online

Comprehensive model of insider risk patterns reduces the time to realize value

Case management features, level of integration, and functional depth

Material impact in analyst case capacity, proactive response, and program efficiency

“We want to thank Quadrant Knowledge Solutions for recognizing Cogility’s Counter-Insider Threat as a leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix for Insider Risk Management. This is a significant achievement, and it underscores our commitment to help our customers modernize their counter-insider threat programs with accelerated time-to-value,” said Stuart Booth, chief operating officer at Cogility. “Organizations are seeking more proactive insider risk solutions—which requires a scalable, whole-person analytic approach. Our Counter-Insider Threat solution uniquely achieves this in a comprehensive, yet non-disruptive and cost-effective way.”

To view white papers, videos, and more information on Counter-Insider Threat, visit this link:

https://cogility.com/counter-insider-threat-academy/ .

