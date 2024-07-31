Package with Paper or Poly on PAC Machinery’s new Rollbag® R3200 Fulfillment Paper Auto Bagger

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery is thrilled to announce the launch of the new Rollbag® R3200 Fulfillment Paper Automatic Bagger. This innovative model, also available in an XL version, offers packagers the ultimate flexibility to bag products using sustainable poly mailers or PAC's patented Fiberflex® curbside recyclable paper mailers.



Designed for quick material changeover, machine operators can easily switch between poly mailers and recyclable paper in just minutes. This groundbreaking technology for "Flexible Sustainability," allows for packaging with the latest eco-friendly materials — paper and poly — all on the same auto bagger.

The Rollbag R3200 Fulfillment Paper bagger not only provides a sustainable packaging solution but also helps customers future-proof their equipment investments in anticipation of stricter regulations on plastic packaging. With the ability to package with up to 100% recycled poly bags or completely eliminate plastic by using Fiberflex paper mailers, customers can stay ahead of the curve.

"We are dedicated to providing flexible, sustainable packaging solutions that customers can depend on as plastic regulations evolve," said Greg Berguig, President of PAC Machinery. "The Rollbag R3200 is a feature-rich option for customers that want to continue using poly packaging while being prepared for a potential shift to paper packaging in the future. With this machine, customers can adapt to changing industry standards without having to replace their equipment," Berguig said.

Earlier this year, PAC Machinery wowed the industry with the FW650SI Flow Wrapper, which also boasts the ability to package with paper and poly. Now, PAC is using this technology on its Rollbag leading line of automatic baggers for the fulfillment industry. Both paper and poly materials are not only sustainable but also easily recyclable, making them the perfect choice for environmentally-conscious businesses. Whether a customer is shipping out apparel or other consumer goods, this system is designed to streamline the packaging process while providing innovation that won’t be outdated should regulations or packaging requirements evolve to a paper only situation.

Available in two sizes, the R3200 version can accommodate bags up to 16" wide, while the R3200XL version can handle bags up to 22" wide.

PAC Machinery has submitted the Rollbag® R3200 Fulfillment Paper Automatic Bagger for a PMMI Technology Award! This innovative bagger will make its debut at the PACK Expo International Show, taking place at McCormick Place in Chicago from November 3-6, 2024. Join us as we showcase this cutting-edge technology and revolutionize the packaging industry at exhibit #S2130!

Product Page https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/rollbag-r3200-r3200xl-fulfillment-paper-automatic-bagger/

ABOUT PAC MACHINERY

As a leader in the flexible packaging industry for over 60 years, PAC Machinery is a trusted partner for businesses desiring more from their packaging capabilities. From global companies, pharmaceutical and medical industry manufacturers to online retailers, PAC Machinery can transform packaging operations with customized solutions that immediately improve ROI. Products include: versatile poly bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing and flow wrapping systems. PAC’s solutions increase productivity through automation, reduce return rates with superior package integrity, minimize package volume to save shipping costs, and extend product shelf life for maximum freshness. With better choices and more experience, PAC Machinery creates the ideal solution for any packaging requirement.

PAC Machinery’s globally recognized machine brands include: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, and Rollbag, Headquartered in San Rafael, California with an additional manufacturing facilities in Berea, OH and Milwaukee, WI. PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon Winans | PAC Machinery Marketing Director | 1 (800) 985-9570 x261 | Shannonw@pacmachinery.com

