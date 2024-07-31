Radix and Cognite partner to deliver an Industrial Applications Library for Industry in AI

Strategic partnership utilizes Hybrid Intelligence and AI to streamline data management to deliver optimal asset performance for industry.

HOUSTON, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radix, a global technology solutions company, announced a strategic partnership with Cognite, the globally recognized authority in Data and AI for industry. This partnership aims to accelerate the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to streamline and contextualize data management and asset performance across oil and gas, energy, petrochemicals, and manufacturing industries.



The partnership pairs Cognite’s leading Industrial DataOps platform, Cognite Data Fusion®, with Radix’s unrivaled expertise in engineering, data and software technology, and operations to allow customers to intelligently analyze and extract critical information from their data, driving improvements in operational efficiency, uptime optimization, and cost reductions.

Transforming operations using Hybrid Intelligence with AI

Radix and Cognite have collaborated for the past several years, drawing on each other’s strengths to deliver innovative solutions for one of our most strategic customers. The combination of Cognite Data Fusion’s innovative technology and Radix’s engineering intelligence will help tackle the industry’s long-standing problem of extracting key information from large data pools in non-integrated systems. By utilizing Hybrid Intelligence with AI to intelligently sort through data in a more refined manner, companies will quickly isolate problem areas and work on solutions with more accurate and effective timelines. This will be a tremendous advantage across business applications, such as energy optimization, mass balance for production accounting, and inventory management for critical materials. Hybrid Intelligence also helps to accelerate access to data across various independent systems, making it easier to coordinate for quicker analysis and troubleshooting across industrial operations.

“Our partnership with Cognite has shown that we can bring our unique expertise together to empower companies with the hybrid intelligent tools they need to get to the data that becomes valuable and actionable information,” said Flavio Guimarães, Global Head of Alliances & Practices at Radix. “With Cognite Data Fusion, we help businesses streamline their data, thus helping to boost decision-making with real-time insights and drive cost reductions across the organization.”

An essential example of the transformative power of Cognite Data Fusion® is the work done with one of the largest chemical manufacturing companies. It highlights how Cognite Data Fusion® , partnering with Radix Hybrid Intelligence using AI can leverage information from legacy data stacks and combine them into an integrated manufacturing portal that presents the information in a much more accessible manner.

Delivering an Industrial Applications Library for industry

Radix is thrilled to unveil a rich set of industrial applications built on top of Cognite Data Fusion®. With deep domain expertise and engineering intelligence, these selected industrial application solutions enhance scalability, usability, and overall value for users and businesses. Some solutions will be showcased at Cognite Impact 2024 in Houston, Texas, including an operational view on actionable insights, OEE monitoring and control, Preventative Insights for Monitoring, and Improvement Workflows for field process improvements and operational efficiency.

“Cognite was founded to solve the industrial data problem and deliver simple access to complex industrial data,” said Laxmi Akkaraju, Chief Customer Officer at Cognite. “Cognite Data Fusion liberates siloed data and enables reliable responses from Generative AI. By layering Radix’s expertise on top of our platform, we can quickly identify the root causes of operational problems and empower our customers to solve some of their most complex business problems.”

“The Industrial Applications Library creates added value to the digital transformation journey helping companies to achieve optimal operational excellence and significant cost savings for our customers," added Trudi Hable, Head of Strategic Alliances, North America at Radix. “Radix’s expertise and intelligence will ensure that real-time information is being relayed to Cognite Data Fusion® in an efficient manner, allowing for the right data to be brought to the right people.”

The strong partnership is poised to drive innovation and sustainability across industry. Cognite and Radix partner together to deliver best-in-class technology solutions that utilize AI and genuine intelligence for Cognite Data Fusion® to optimize operational performance. The collaboration helps promote energy efficiency and substantially improve previously unaccounted utility costs. Combining hybrid intelligence in asset performance with deep industrial intelligence accelerates a sustainable future.

Radix is a proud sponsor of Cognite IMPACT 2024, the premier industrial data and AI conference which will be held on October 14 to 15. The Industrial Applications Library will be showcased at the event.

About Radix

Founded in 2010, Radix is a privately held global technology solutions company providing consulting, engineering, operations technology, and data and software technology solutions. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to empower customers to thrive along their digital transformation journey. Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to industrial and non-industrial companies worldwide. Radix has experience leading projects in more than 30 countries and has more than 1,700+ employees around the globe, with North American headquarters in Houston, Texas, main headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, additional offices in Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, and a presence in Singapore and Amsterdam. To learn more, visit www.radixeng.com.

About Cognite

Cognite makes Generative AI work for industry. Leading energy, manufacturing, and power & renewables enterprises choose Cognite to deliver secure, trustworthy, and real-time data to transform their asset-heavy operations to be safer, more sustainable, and more profitable. Cognite provides a user-friendly, secure, and scalable platform that makes it easy for all decision-makers, from the field to remote operations centers, to access and understand complex industrial data, collaborate in real time, and build a better tomorrow. Visit us at www.cognite.ai and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

