Water and Sanitation implores residents to maintain water conservation efforts, despite the IVRS holding steady

DWS implores residents to maintain water conservation efforts, despite the IVRS holding steady

This week, the Vaal Dam, which forms an integral part of the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), is currently at a level below 50%, recording 49.7%, down from 50.5% the previous week. Comparatively, during the equivalent period last year, the dam boasted a higher capacity of 90.1%.

However, the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) is currently stable at 81.0%, a decrease from last week’s 81.5%. Last year at this time it was at a more satisfactory 96.0%. This high level is of the IVRS will ensure sustainable supply of water to Gauteng residents.

The water level at Grootdraai Dam experienced a slight decrease from 85.3% to 84.4% this week, compared to its capacity of 91.9% last year.

Bloemhof Dam, a significant reservoir, also experienced a minor decrease in water levels from 91.1% to 90.6% this week. During the corresponding period last year, the dam maintained a steady level at 102.0%.

Sterkfontein Dam has remained the only dam which maintained the same level as last week at 98.5% this week. It recorded a higher capacity of 100.1% last year.

The Mohale and Katse dams in Lesotho are currently in good condition, despite the water levels at Katse experiencing a slight decline this week.

The water level at Katse Dam decreased from 75.9% last week to 74.5% currently, a decrease from the 91.9% level recorded during the same period last year. Conversely, Mohale Dam's water level has not changed, remaining steady at 100.8%. Last year, Mohale Dam registered a slightly lower capacity of 100.7%.

Despite a modest decrease in water levels in several essential water sources, the Department of Water and Sanitation consistently advises Gauteng residents to exercise prudence in their water utilization. Furthermore, the department urges municipalities to address water leaks within the province.

