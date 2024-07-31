Submit Release
Injured Hiker Rescued in Franconia

Lt. James Kneeland
603-744-5470
July 30, 2024

Franconia, NH – A little after 3:00 p.m. on July 30, 2024, an S.O.S. alert was received by the Rescue Coordination Center. A hiker had activated his Garmin inReach device advising that his hiking companion had fallen and suffered a serious upper-body injury. The incident occurred on the upper portion of the Franconia Brook Trail. The injured hiker’s hiking party was advising that the 29-year-old female would not be able to continue without being carried. A caretaker from the nearby Garfield Shelter was asked to respond and assess the situation. By 4:45 p.m., the caretaker had arrived on scene and confirmed the need for a carryout. The hiker was located 5.4 miles from the nearest trailhead. Conservation Officers along with volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the Garfield Trail off Gale River Road in Bethlehem.

By 5:00 p.m., the first rescuers started up the trail and reached the injured hiker shortly before 8:00 p.m. After reassessing the injuries, it was decided that the injured hiker would be able to start hiking towards the trailhead with assistance. At 10:50 p.m., the rescue party reached a waiting ATV and was transported the last 2 miles by four-wheeler. At 11:40 p.m., the injured hiker arrived at the trailhead and the waiting Twin Mountain Ambulance, eventually being transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare for evaluation.

The injured hiker, identified as Alyssa Hewson of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, advised that she and her companions had planned a 2-day hike of the 32-mile Pemi Loop. Realizing they were not going to complete the hike as planned, they decided to bail out via the Franconia Brook Trail. At around 3:00 p.m., while descending a steep wet section of trail, she fell forward suffering a 5-foot fall. As one of her companions was a paramedic, aid was provided quickly. Hewson and her companions were very appreciative of the thirty volunteers and five Conservation Officers who responded to the incident. The group was well prepared for a multi-day hike.

Hikers are advised to visit www.hikesafe.com for more information on hiking preparedness.

