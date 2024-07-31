XPENG announces first global Tianji XOS 5.2 OTA upgrade and nationwide rollout of state-of-the-art unlimited XNGP

XPENG leads among Chinese emerging auto brands with synchronized function upgrades for China and overseas users in a major OTA



GUANGZHOU, China, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG Motors (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today showcased its cutting-edge advancements in AI technology during the XPENG Smart AI Technology Conference and announced the full rollout of the Tianji XOS 5.2, in-car OS, to all eligible XPENG models globally. Additionally, XNGP will officially upgrade from "available nationwide" to "highly usable nationwide," achieving nationwide full-scale availability with no restrictions on cities, routes, or road conditions.

Tianji XOS 5.2 for release to both Chinese and overseas customers, XPENG setting new industry standards globally

"AI has started leading new trends and technological waves post-2023, bringing four new directions: chips, large models, autonomous driving, and robotics. Among the new leading enterprises riding this AI wave is XPENG," said He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO.

In July, XPENG kicked off the beta test of Tianji XOS 5.2 for eligible XPENG car owners in China and globally.

Empowered by AI large models, XPENG's OTA update frequency leads the industry, becoming the top Chinese pure electric vehicle brand in frequency of OTAs. Global XPENG owners can upgrade their in-car OS system via OTA without visiting XPENG stores or dealer shops. Once the upgrade is complete, they will be able to enjoy seamless human-machine interaction and advanced smart mobility features.

This year, XPENG has accelerated its Go Global 2.0 strategy, and as of now, XPENG has entered 30 countries and regions worldwide, including Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America. In the first half of 2024, XPENG ranked first in export volume among Chinese pure electric brands for mid-to-high-end models and won first place in sales of mid-to-high-end pure electric SUVs in several developed markets in Northern Europe and the Middle East.

Propelled by AI technology, Tianji XOS 5.2 offers 484 feature upgrades at industry-leading speed

As the first system in the industry to apply AI technology to both smart cockpit and smart driving, the Tianji XOS 5.2 brings 484 feature upgrades, encompassing smart driving, ecosystem connectivity, and smart cockpit.

With the help of end-to-end large models, the evolution cycle of XPENG's intelligent driving technology and experience has been significantly shortened. According to He Xiaopeng, XPENG already possesses a maximum AI computing power reserve of 2.51 EFLOPS.

After being the first in China to achieve mass production of end-to-end large models, XPENG has achieved "one version iteration every two days, one experience upgrade every two weeks" with its OTA updates. Since the global launch of the Tianji XOS on May 20, XPENG AI Day, there have been five full-scale updates within 70 days, achieving at least 35 version iterations.

In terms of intelligent cockpit, the Tianji XOS 5.2 realizes interconnectivity with the Apple ecosystem, adding practical features such as remote voice control, gesture control, and versatile NFC touch control. To achieve the ultimate personalized cockpit, it introduces 80 new customizable dashboard themes, 1,620 new driving modes, and universal screen mirroring, further enhancing the user driving experience.

Nationwide rollout of unlimited XNGP

At the press conference, He Xiaopeng officially announced the comprehensive upgrade of unlimited XNGP nationwide, proposing three standards for "nationwide usability": unlimited cities, unlimited routes, and unlimited road conditions.

Unlimited cities: XNGP's coverage expands to all cities nationwide, truly breaking free from the constraints of HD maps, bringing advanced smart driving into the era of end-to-end large models.

XPENG spent over six months conducting large-scale field and safety tests. Currently, XNGP is the only system in the industry to have conducted field testing in over 2,595 cities (including prefecture-level and county-level cities in China), with cumulative testing mileage exceeding 7.56 million km, and AI training generalization covering all cities nationwide.

Unlimited routes: XNGP can be applied to all public roads in the country - "wherever navigation is possible, AI smart driving is possible." In the latest public beta version of XNGP, AI Valet Driver can already automatically pass through ETC toll stations. By the fourth quarter of 2024, XNGP should connect the "breakpoints" of smart driving, including ETC toll stations, parking lot barriers, and private roads of campuses, achieving a truly "door-to-door" experience.

Unlimited road conditions: XNGP can adapt to complex road conditions, including U-turns, roundabouts, and narrow paths, becoming the first AI intelligent driving system to fully cover complex road conditions. With the mass-produced end-to-end large models, XNGP has effectively enhanced its "improvised" learning ability, achieving "driving while observing," and can respond in real-time to complex roundabout and U-turn scenarios.

Beyond the three standards of "nationwide usability," XPENG further defines the different stages of intelligent driving in China:

Currently, XPENG's smart driving is in the initial stage of "nationwide usability," expected to achieve the second stage by the fourth quarter of 2024. By the end of 2025 to early 2026, the frequency of user safety interventions and efficiency interventions will be significantly reduced, enhancing the smoothness of user experience, thereby becoming a favorable function by users.

Relentless exploration for innovation: 10 years and beyond

After a decade of commitment to smart mobility, XPENG has emerged as a global leader in smart driving, continuously advancing with groundbreaking technologies and strategic collaborations.

XPENG's latest S5 liquid-cooled ultra-fast charging station will be launched in the third quarter of 2024. The S5 liquid-cooled ultra-fast charging station boasts a maximum terminal power of 800kW, a plug-in startup time of less than 13 seconds, a maximum output current of 800A, and a maximum output voltage of 1000V. It can achieve a charging speed of "adding 1 km of range per second" and includes new features such as a smart charger status indicator, full-circuit leakage protection, and millisecond-level current cut-off protection, providing a faster, more intelligent, convenient, and safer charging experience. As of the end of July 2024, XPENG's self-operated station network in China has exceeded 1,600 stations, with 1,300 self-operated stations and 1,000 supercharging stations in operation.

Starting Aug 1, the first batch of XPENG Mona M03 smart pure electric coupe display cars will arrive at stores in over 100 cities nationwide. Followers and interested parties can visit the stores to experience the extraordinary capabilities of the XPENG Mona M03 up close.

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

