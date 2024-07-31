Hi-Fella Announces New Online Exhibition Experience for Export-Import Sector
INDONESIA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hi-Fella is pleased to announce the development of a new online exhibition for export-import manufacturers and sellers. The platform aims to provide a unique way for businesses to showcase their products and connect with buyers worldwide. Hi-Fella’s exhibition is set to take place on August 28th, 2024, bringing together a diverse group of participants from the food and beverage industry, including manufacturers, producers, exporters, importers, distributors, and buyers.
At its core, the event will feature Hi-Fella's advanced auto-translation technology, which ensures presentations are accessible in multiple languages, facilitating clear communication across different regions. With an expected participation of over 6,000 exhibitors, this online exhibition presents an opportunity for networking and discovering new business partners.
In addition to the exhibition, Hi-Fella is introducing its Database Feature, a tool designed to help businesses find and connect with potential suppliers and buyers. This feature provides access to a comprehensive database of companies, enabling businesses to make informed decisions and establish valuable connections. Access to the Database Feature requires a Hi-Fella account, and the sign-up process is straightforward and quick.
"Our new online exhibition experience and the Database Feature are designed to enhance the operations of export-import businesses,” says Rafik Harisi, spokesperson for Hi-Fella. “These tools provide a platform to reach a global audience and connect with the right partners, supporting business growth and efficiency."
Since its inception, Hi-Fella has offered a dynamic platform interface with interactive features, multimedia content, and virtual tools, creating an engaging user experience. The platform also provides premium features like Marketing Intelligence and Digital Marketing, offering targeted insights and assistance to help users gain a competitive edge in the global marketplace.
Additionally, Hi-Fella is committed to facilitating international commerce by providing features and services that empower users in their global business trade activities. By connecting global trade players, Hi-Fella supports business development and growth.
For more information and to participate in the upcoming online exhibition, visit https://hi-fella.com/online-exhibition.
About Hi-Fella
Hi-Fella is a professional networking platform designed to connect professionals, foster business relationships, and facilitate business development and growth. Founded by Mr. QQ, an experienced businessman from Surabaya, Indonesia, Hi-Fella was created to leverage the opportunities presented by globalization. The platform is free to use, with additional premium features such as Marketing Intelligence, providing potential buyer and supplier data, and Digital Marketing Service, helping to expand business exposure. Hi-Fella is dedicated to meeting the needs of businesses in the global marketplace.
Rafik Harisi
At its core, the event will feature Hi-Fella's advanced auto-translation technology, which ensures presentations are accessible in multiple languages, facilitating clear communication across different regions. With an expected participation of over 6,000 exhibitors, this online exhibition presents an opportunity for networking and discovering new business partners.
In addition to the exhibition, Hi-Fella is introducing its Database Feature, a tool designed to help businesses find and connect with potential suppliers and buyers. This feature provides access to a comprehensive database of companies, enabling businesses to make informed decisions and establish valuable connections. Access to the Database Feature requires a Hi-Fella account, and the sign-up process is straightforward and quick.
"Our new online exhibition experience and the Database Feature are designed to enhance the operations of export-import businesses,” says Rafik Harisi, spokesperson for Hi-Fella. “These tools provide a platform to reach a global audience and connect with the right partners, supporting business growth and efficiency."
Since its inception, Hi-Fella has offered a dynamic platform interface with interactive features, multimedia content, and virtual tools, creating an engaging user experience. The platform also provides premium features like Marketing Intelligence and Digital Marketing, offering targeted insights and assistance to help users gain a competitive edge in the global marketplace.
Additionally, Hi-Fella is committed to facilitating international commerce by providing features and services that empower users in their global business trade activities. By connecting global trade players, Hi-Fella supports business development and growth.
For more information and to participate in the upcoming online exhibition, visit https://hi-fella.com/online-exhibition.
About Hi-Fella
Hi-Fella is a professional networking platform designed to connect professionals, foster business relationships, and facilitate business development and growth. Founded by Mr. QQ, an experienced businessman from Surabaya, Indonesia, Hi-Fella was created to leverage the opportunities presented by globalization. The platform is free to use, with additional premium features such as Marketing Intelligence, providing potential buyer and supplier data, and Digital Marketing Service, helping to expand business exposure. Hi-Fella is dedicated to meeting the needs of businesses in the global marketplace.
Rafik Harisi
Hi-Fella
support@hi-fella.com