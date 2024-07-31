Submit Release
Euroseas Ltd. Sets Date for the Release of Second Quarter 2024 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, on August 6, 2024 before market opens in New York.

Later on, the same day, Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results.

Conference Call details:
Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote “Euroseas” to the operator and/or conference ID 13748264. Click here for additional participant International Toll-Free access numbers.

Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click here for the call me option.

Audio Webcast Slides Presentation:
There will be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available on the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website http://www.euroseas.gr and click on Company Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

The slide presentation for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, will also be available in PDF format minutes prior to the conference call and webcast, accessible on the company's website (www.euroseas.gr) on the webcast page. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation.

About Euroseas Ltd.
Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 150 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. The Company has a fleet of 23 vessels, including 16 Feeder containerships and 7 Intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of 67,073 teu. After the delivery of its two remaining feeder containership newbuildings in 2024, Euroseas’ fleet will consist of 25 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 72,673 teu.

Visit the Company’s website www.euroseas.gr

Company Contact Investor Relations / Financial Media
Tasos Aslidis Nicolas Bornozis
Chief Financial Officer Markella Kara
Euroseas Ltd. Capital Link, Inc.
11 Canterbury Lane 230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540
Watchung, NJ 07069 New York, NY 10169
Tel. (908) 301-9091 Tel: (212) 661-7566
E-mail: aha@euroseas.gr  Email: euroseas@capitallink.com

