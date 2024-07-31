Mullen Announces It Will Be An Anchor Company at the 2024 Southeastern United States - Canadian Provinces Business Forum

Mullen to appear alongside premier anchor companies Airbus, Ingalls Shipbuilding, Mississippi Polymer Institute at the University of Southern Mississippi, Mississippi Power, Port of Pascagoula, Skydweller Aero, and The Coca-Cola Company

SEUS-CP alliance is a strategic trade and investment-focused partnership between six southeastern U.S. states and six Canadian provinces

Mississippi, home to Mullen’s commercial EV manufacturing, is hosting the 2024 SEUS-CP from Aug. 4-6 in Biloxi, Miss., with a focus on Advance Manufacturing for Electric Vehicle and Aerospace Technology

BREA, Calif., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today its participation as an Anchor Organization and panelist at the 2024 Southeastern United States - Canadian Provinces (“ SEUS-CP ”) Business Forum, taking place August 4-6 in Biloxi, Mississippi. Mullen is a confirmed Anchor Organization at this event alongside Airbus, Ingalls Shipbuilding, Mississippi Polymer Institute at The University of Southern Mississippi, Mississippi Power, Port of Pascagoula, Skydweller Aero, and The Coca-Cola Company.

The SEUS-CP alliance was established in 2007 to formally advance a common interest in enhancing economic ties between the two regions and is a strategic trade and investment-focused partnership between six southeastern states and six provinces. The SEUS-CP alliance meets annually to present clear B2B opportunities for enhanced commercial exchanges, two-way trade and investment, and knowledge sharing between and among member states and provinces.

This year’s business forum focuses on Advanced Manufacturing (Aerospace and Electric Vehicle Technologies and Components) and the Blue Economy (Shipbuilding, UAVs, Smart Ports Energy, Innovative Materials, Innovative Technologies & Data Analytics, Fisheries & Aquaculture).

“The Southeast U.S. – Canadian Provinces Business Forum is an invaluable platform that brings together businesses like Mullen Automotive and Canadian industry leaders across diverse sectors,” said Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Bill Cork. “While this year’s forum will highlight advanced manufacturing and the blue economy, numerous opportunities for growth and strategic partnerships for all Mississippi exporters will be abundant throughout the event. We are grateful to Mullen Automotive for serving as an anchor organization and panelist at SEUS-CP 2024 and appreciate the company’s partnership as we strive to bring new economic opportunities to both regions.”

“Mullen has a deep commitment to the Southeast U.S. region with our commercial EV manufacturing located in Tunica, Mississippi, and our participation as an Anchor Organization in this year’s SEUS-CP forum underscores our focus on Mississippi," said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “We look forward to showcasing our innovative lineup of commercial EVs and connecting with industry leaders, potential customers, and strategic partners.”

Mullen's commercial electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly facility located in Tunica, Mississippi, spans 120,000 square feet across a 100-acre campus. Recently designated as a Foreign Trade Zone by the U.S. Department of Commerce in May 2024, the Tunica facility serves as Mullen's innovation hub for commercial electric vehicle production and validation.

Mullen’s commercial EV lineup includes the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van, and the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last-mile delivery. Both vehicles are available for sale and in full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) certifications denoting strict adherence to clean air emissions standards.

About SEUS-CP

The Southeastern United States – Canadian Provinces (SEUS-CP) alliance was established in 2007 to formally advance a common interest in enhancing economic ties between the two regions. The alliance is a strategic trade and investment-focused partnership between six southeastern states and six provinces. Delegations from each jurisdiction of the alliance meet annually for a business-to-business business forum, alternating between host sites in the two countries. Mississippi is proud to be hosting the 2024 SEUS-CP from Aug. 4 – 6. Delegations, led by state governors, provincial premiers or their designees, comprise business and industry leaders from a wide array of business sectors. The first SEUS-CP was held in 2008 in Savannah, Georgia, with the 2024 SEUS-CP taking place in Biloxi, Mississippi.

To learn more about SEUS-CP, visit www.seuscp-b2b.com

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. Recently, CARB issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, providing up to a $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network with the addition of Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group and Eco Auto, providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest, West Coast and Pacific Northwest and New England markets. The Company also recently announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to what benefits, if any, will be achieved by the Company from its attendance and participation in the 2024 Southeastern United States - Canadian Provinces (“SEUS-CP”) Business Forum. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

