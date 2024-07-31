Natural Health Trends Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

– Total net sales were flat compared to the second quarter of 2023; first year-over-year increase in Hong Kong net sales since the first quarter of 2023 – Cash flows from operations before 2017 Tax Act installment were positive for second consecutive quarter – Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share

HONG KONG, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $10.5 million is unchanged compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Operating loss improved to $238,000 compared to $743,000 in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income was $173,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $219,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.

The number of Active Members1 was down 2% to 31,110 at June 30, 2024 compared to 31,620 at March 31, 2024, and decreased 15% compared to 36,730 at June 30, 2023.

1 Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period.

Year-to-Date 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $21.4 million decreased 4% compared to $22.4 million in the first six months of 2023.

Operating loss was $603,000 compared to $1.1 million in the first six months of 2023.

Net income was $361,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $38,000, or breakeven per diluted share, in the first six months of 2023.

Management Commentary

“Our results indicate that the programs, promotions and incentives we’ve implemented this year have been effective and are performing as expected, maintaining engagement and driving customer satisfaction. We recognize that we’re still operating in a challenging environment, but believe we’re on the right track supporting our business and field leaders so they can find success. Our strong financial statements reflect positively on our ability to navigate the harder than expected business landscape by efficiently managing costs,” commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp.

Mr. Sharng continued, “In the second half of the year we will continue to execute our strategic plans with an emphasis on comprehensive training, collaborative coordination between our staff, field leaders and members, and implementation of brand building initiatives to take advantage of market opportunities.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was $3.0 million in the first six months of 2024 compared to $3.3 million in the first six months of 2023. Before tax installment payments, the liability of which arises from the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “Tax Act”), cash provided by operating activities was $950,000 in the first six months 2024, versus cash used in operating activities of $307,000 in the comparable period a year ago. Of the total Tax Act liability of $20.2 million, $15.1 million has been paid to date.

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $48.7 million at June 30, 2024, down from $54.4 million at March 31, 2024.

On July 29, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 on each share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be payable on August 23, 2024 to stockholders of record as of August 13, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call



About Natural Health Trends Corp.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Forward-looking statements in this press release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include the risks and uncertainties detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Natural Health Trends Corp.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as in subsequent reports filed this year with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,577 $ 56,178 Marketable securities 33,087 — Inventories 4,250 4,293 Other current assets 3,984 3,758 Total current assets 56,898 64,229 Property and equipment, net 225 266 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,031 3,319 Restricted cash 36 39 Deferred tax asset 345 369 Other assets 956 869 Total assets $ 61,491 $ 69,091 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 653 $ 990 Income taxes payable 4,953 3,716 Accrued commissions 2,150 2,067 Other accrued expenses 1,300 1,170 Deferred revenue 7,587 6,166 Amounts held in eWallets 3,603 3,945 Operating lease liabilities 1,210 1,146 Other current liabilities 673 784 Total current liabilities 22,129 19,984 Income taxes payable — 5,054 Deferred tax liability 135 135 Operating lease liabilities 1,977 2,318 Total liabilities 24,241 27,491 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 84,770 84,695 Accumulated deficit (21,948 ) (17,703 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,249 ) (1,069 ) Treasury stock, at cost (24,336 ) (24,336 ) Total stockholders’ equity 37,250 41,600 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 61,491 $ 69,091





NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 10,475 $ 10,511 $ 21,426 $ 22,372 Cost of sales 2,699 2,666 5,611 5,697 Gross profit 7,776 7,845 15,815 16,675 Operating expenses: Commissions expense 4,203 4,508 8,689 9,500 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,811 4,080 7,729 8,312 Total operating expenses 8,014 8,588 16,418 17,812 Loss from operations (238 ) (743 ) (603 ) (1,137 ) Other income, net 519 442 1,082 1,123 Income (loss) before income taxes 281 (301 ) 479 (14 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 108 (82 ) 118 (52 ) Net income (loss) $ 173 $ (219 ) $ 361 $ 38 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.00 Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.00 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 11,464 11,432 11,460 11,428 Diluted 11,483 11,432 11,481 11,439



