House of Enki Expands into Commercial Bathroom Sector with Innovative Product Line

Harlow-based House of Enki Introduces Durable and Stylish Commercial Bathroom Range Targeting High-Traffic Environments

HARLOW, United Kingdom, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Enki, a trusted name in the European bathroom and kitchen fitting market, has announced its expansion into the commercial bathroom sector with the launch of a new product line. This strategic move aims to cater to the growing demand for robust and stylish bathroom fittings in high-traffic environments such as schools, hospitals, and hotels. The expansion is expected to create new jobs in the area and contribute positively to the local economy.



The New Product Line Features:

Durability : Engineered to withstand heavy use, making it ideal for high-traffic settings.

: Engineered to withstand heavy use, making it ideal for high-traffic settings. Customisation : Options for both exposed and concealed installations to meet diverse industry needs.

: Options for both exposed and concealed installations to meet diverse industry needs. Anti-Vandal Features : Designed to prevent damage in public and high-traffic areas, ensuring longevity.

: Designed to prevent damage in public and high-traffic areas, ensuring longevity. Aesthetic Design: Balances functionality with visual appeal, suitable for luxury environments.

Dimitri, Managing Director and Founder of House of Enki, expressed his excitement about the new launch:

"Our goal is to create a product line that balances practicality with style, enhancing both functionality and aesthetics in commercial spaces. As a local business, we're proud to be contributing to our community's economic growth while meeting the needs of commercial clients across the country."

Commitment to Innovation and Quality

House of Enki’s venture into the commercial sector underscores its commitment to innovation and quality. The introduction of these products is expected to provide tailored solutions across various sectors, enhancing the functionality and appeal of commercial spaces. For insights on selecting the right fixtures for commercial environments, House of Enki offers a comprehensive guide on how to choose commercial shower fixtures .

Despite challenges in the industry, such as increased material costs and supply chain disruptions, House of Enki’s expansion into the commercial market is seen as a positive development. The new product line has launched with continued production of their residential bathroom and kitchen fittings.

About House of Enki

Founded in 2010, House of Enki started as a small family business and has grown into a recognised player in the European market. Known for its quality and affordable products, the company is now extending its reach to business-to-business (B2B) customers with specialised products designed for high-traffic environments. For more information, visit House of Enki’s website or contact their customer service at support@houseofenki.com .

Contact Information House of Enki Harlow, Essex, CM20 2DP Email: support@houseofenki.com Phone: +44 1234 567890 Website: House of Enki