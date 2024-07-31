PLANT HEALTH CLINIC FOR NEW ZEALAND CAMP VEGETABLES AND ROOT CROP FARMERS SET FOR TUESDAY NEXT WEEK

A Plant Health Clinic PHC session for vegetables, fruit trees and root crop farmers from surrounding communities of the New Zealand camp eastern outskirt of Honiara City have been organized for next week Tuesday 6th August 2024 starting at 10am.

Honiara Urban City Agriculture Extension of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock is organizing the event under MAL’s PHCs roll out program.

Clement Tito of Guadalcanal prov. Agriculture extension front left with a farmer during one of the PHC’s held at Honiara’s central market

This PHC session is very important because it provides the opportunity for farmers to bring their pest and disease infected plants, fruits and root crops to be screened and diagnose by MAL’s plant health doctors. At the same time provide accurate advice and awareness on control and management measures such as Pest Derived Practices (PDPs), that is the use of local bio-chemical pesticides as best pest and disease control and management practices.

Farmers are therefore encouraged to gather their infested crop samples (whole plant) from their farm gardens and not hand pick along the road sides and meet the PHC team on Tuesday next week.

The Ministry recently have seven (7) of its plant health doctors graduated from a training in managing plant health clinics in Pacific Island countries. It is delivered by the Fiji National University (FNU) at its Koronivia campus which hosts the College of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forest (CAFÉ).

The training is for regional participants from PNG, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji, Samoa and Tonga. These are the partner countries that involve in running plant health clinic programs under the ACIAR project Hort/2016/185 “Responding to emerging pest and disease threats to horticulture in the Pacific islands.”

The training has helped the officers gain more knowledge and skills on how to do diagnosis on pest and disease of crops, nutrient deficiencies in soils, and had improved their capability to run and manage future plant health clinics in the country.

End///////

Source: MAL Media