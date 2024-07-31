Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,472 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,612 in the last 365 days.

Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024; Declares Cash Dividend of $0.075 Per Common Share for the Second Quarter 2024

ATHENS, Greece, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported a net loss of $2.8 million and a net loss attributed to common stockholders of $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. This compares to net income of $10.4 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $8.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. Loss per share for the second quarter of 2024 was $0.04 basic and diluted, compared to earnings per share of $0.09 basic and diluted in the same quarter in 2023.

Time charter revenues were $56.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $67.4 million for the same quarter of 2023. The decrease in time charter revenues, compared to the same quarter last year, was due to decreased average charter rates and ownership days.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2024, amounted to $0.7 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders amounted to $3.6 million. This compares to net income of $33.1 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $30.2 million, for the same period in 2023. Time charter revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2024, were $113.6 million, compared to $140.0 million in the same period of 2023. Loss per share was $0.03 basic and diluted, compared to earnings per share of $0.31 basic and $0.30 diluted in the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Dividend Declaration

The Company has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.075 per share, based on the Company’s results of operations during the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The cash dividend will be payable on August 30, 2024 to all common shareholders of record as of August 15, 2024. The Company currently has 125,116,865 common shares issued and outstanding. As of July 29, 2024, there were 6,339,423 warrants exercised.

Fleet Employment (As of July 30, 2024)
                   
  VESSEL   SISTER SHIPS* GROSS RATE (USD PER DAY) COM** CHARTERERS DELIVERY DATE TO CHARTERERS*** REDELIVERY DATE TO OWNERS**** NOTES
  BUILT DWT  
9 Ultramax Bulk Carriers
1 DSI Phoenix   A 13,250 5.00 % ASL Bulk Marine Limited 4-Nov-22 6-May-24  
  2017 60,456     16,500 5.00 % Bulk Trading SA 6-May-24 1/Aug/2025 - 30/Sep/2025  
2 DSI Pollux   A 14,000 4.75 % Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. 28-Dec-23 20/Aug/2025 - 20/Oct/2025  
  2015 60,446              
3 DSI Pyxis   A 14,250 5.00 % ASL Bulk Marine Limited 24-Sep-23 10/Oct/2024 - 10/Dec/2024  
  2018 60,362              
4 DSI Polaris   A 13,100 5.00 % ASL Bulk Marine Limited 12-Nov-22 20-Jul-24  
  2018 60,404     15,400 5.00 % Stone Shipping Ltd 20-Jul-24 1/Jun/2025 - 15/Aug/2025  
5 DSI Pegasus   A 14,000 5.00 % Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd. 7-Dec-22 10/Aug/2024 - 15/Sep/2024 1
  2015 60,508              
6 DSI Aquarius   B 14,500 5.00 % Stone Shipping Ltd 18-Jan-24 1/Dec/2024 - 1/Feb/2025  
  2016 60,309              
7 DSI Aquila   B 12,500 5.00 % Western Bulk Carriers AS 11-Nov-23 10/Nov/2024 - 10/Jan/2025  
  2015 60,309              
8 DSI Altair   B 13,800 5.00 % Western Bulk Carriers AS 23-Jun-23 10/Aug/2024 - 10/Oct/2024  
  2016 60,309              
9 DSI Andromeda   B 13,500 5.00 % Bunge SA, Geneva 27-Nov-23 20/Feb/2025 - 20/Apr/2025 2
  2016 60,309              
6 Panamax Bulk Carriers
10 LETO     14,500 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 29-Jan-23 3-May-24  
  2010 81,297     16,000 5.00 % ASL Bulk Shipping Limited 3-May-24 1/Mar/2025 - 30/Apr/2025  
11 SELINA   C 12,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 20-May-23 15/Sep/2024 - 15/Nov/2024  
  2010 75,700              
12 MAERA   C 13,750 5.00 % ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd. 29-Jan-24 20/Nov/2024 - 20/Jan/2025  
  2013 75,403              
13 ISMENE     12,650 5.00 % Paralos Shipping Pte., Ltd. 13-Sep-23 10/Mar/2025 - 10/Jun/2025  
  2013 77,901              
14 CRYSTALIA   D 11,250 5.00 % Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd. 6-Sep-23 13-Apr-24 3
  2014 77,525     13,900 5.00 % Louis Dreyfus Company Freight Asia Pte. Ltd. 4-May-24 4/Feb/2026 - 4/Jun/2026
15 ATALANDI   D 13,250 4.75 % Aquavita International S.A. 15-Feb-23 29-Apr-24  
        15,800 5.00 % Quadra Commodities SA 28-May-24 20-Jul-24 4,5
  2014 77,529     14,600 4.75 % Cargill International SA, Geveva 20-Jul-24 1/Jun/2025 - 31/Jul/2025  
6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers
16 MAIA   E 13,500 5.00 % ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd. 23-Sep-23 10/Aug/2024 - 20/Aug/2024 1
  2009 82,193              
17 MYRSINI   E 15,000 5.00 % Salanc Pte. Ltd. 22-Nov-22 25-Jun-24  
  2010 82,117     17,100 5.00 % Cobelfret S.A. Luxembourg 25-Jun-24 1/Feb/2025 - 25/Mar/2025  
18 MEDUSA   E 14,250 5.00 % ASL Bulk Shipping Limited 14-May-23 10/Feb/2025 - 15/Apr/2025  
  2010 82,194              
19 MYRTO   E 12,650 5.00 % Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg 15-Jul-23 1/Nov/2024 - 15/Jan/2025  
  2013 82,131              
20 ASTARTE     15,000 5.00 % Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd. 29-Apr-23 1/Aug/2024 - 1/Oct/2024  
  2013 81,513              
21 LEONIDAS P. C.     17,000 5.00 % Ming Wah International Shipping Company Limited 22-Feb-24 20/Aug/2025 - 20/Oct/2025  
  2011 82,165              
5 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers
22 ALCMENE     16,000 5.00 % Triangle Merchant Maritime Co., Limited 24-Mar-24 1-Jun-24  
        13,150   1-Jun-24 27-Jul-24 6
  2010 93,193     13,350 5.00 % China Steel Express Corporation 27-Jul-24 10-Sep-24 7,8
23 AMPHITRITE   F 15,000 5.00 % Cobelfret S.A., Luxembourg 13-Jan-24 15/Nov/2024 - 15/Jan/2025 9
  2012 98,697              
24 POLYMNIA   F 15,000 5.00 % Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg 14-Jan-23 8-Jun-24 10,11
  2012 98,704     17,500 5.00 % Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd. 8-Jun-24 1/Aug/2025 - 30/Sept/2025
25 ELECTRA   G 14,500 5.00 % Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg 13-Apr-23 3-Jun-24  
  2013 87,150     14,000 4.75 % Aquavita International S.A. 3-Jun-24 15/Oct/2025 - 31/Dec/2025  
26 PHAIDRA   G 12,250 4.75 % Aquavita International S.A. 9-May-23 1/Sep/2024 - 15/Nov/2024  
  2013 87,146              
9 Capesize Bulk Carriers
27 SEMIRIO   H 14,150 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 18-Aug-23 20/Nov/2024 - 30/Jan/2025  
  2007 174,261              
28 HOUSTON   H 13,000 5.00 % EGPN Bulk Carrier Co., Limited 21-Nov-22 10/Aug/2024 - 31/Aug/2024 1,12
  2009 177,729              
29 NEW YORK   H 16,000 5.00 % SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 11-Jun-23 1/Oct/2024 - 7/Dec/2024  
  2010 177,773              
30 SEATTLE   I 17,500 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 1-Oct-23 15/Jul/2025 - 30/Sep/2025  
  2011 179,362              
31 P. S. PALIOS   I 31,000 5.00 % Classic Maritime Inc. 11-Jun-22 7-May-24  
  2013 179,134     27,150 5.00 % Bohai Shipping (HEBEI) Co., Ltd 7-May-24 1/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/2025  
32 G. P. ZAFIRAKIS   J 17,000 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 12-Jan-23 7-Aug-24 1
  2014 179,492              
33 SANTA BARBARA   J 21,250 5.00 % Smart Gain Shipping Co., Limited 7-May-23 10/Oct/2024 - 10/Dec/2024 13
  2015 179,426              
34 NEW ORLEANS     20,000 5.00 % Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. 7-Dec-23 15/Aug/2025 - 31/Oct/2025 13,14
  2015 180,960              
35 FLORIDA     25,900 5.00 % Bunge S.A., Geneva 29-Mar-22 29/Jan/2027 - 29/May/2027 2
  2022 182,063              
4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers
36 LOS ANGELES   K 17,700 5.00 % Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 21-Jan-23 20-Jul-24  
  2012 206,104     28,700 20-Jul-24 1/Oct/2025 - 15/Dec/2025  
37 PHILADELPHIA   K 22,500 5.00 % Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 4-Feb-24 20/Apr/2025 - 20/Jul/2025  
  2012 206,040              
38 SAN FRANCISCO   L 22,000 5.00 % SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 18-Feb-23 5/Jan/2025 - 5/Mar/2025  
  2017 208,006              
39 NEWPORT NEWS   L 20,000 5.00 % Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 20-Sep-23 10/Mar/2025 - 10/Jun/2025  
  2017 208,021              
                   
                   
Each dry bulk carrier is a “sister ship”, or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter.
** Total commission percentage paid to third parties.
*** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company.
**** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty.
 
1Based on latest information.
2Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years.
3Vessel on scheduled drydocking during the period from April 13, 2024 to May 4, 2024.
4Vessel on scheduled drydocking during the period from April 29, 2024 to May 28, 2024.
5Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 63 days.
6Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 70 days.
7Estimated delivery date.
8Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 45 days.
9The charter rate will be US$12,250 per day for the first 30 days of the charter period.
10The charter rate was US$10,000 per day for the first 30 days of the charter period.
11Charterers will compensate the Owners at a rate of US$20,000 per day for the excess period commencing from May 31, 2024 until the actual redelivery date.
12Vessel has been sold and it is expected to be delivered to her new Owners by latest September 16, 2024.
13Bareboat chartered-in for a period of eight years.
14Vessel off hire for 7.43 days.


Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited)            
      Three months ended June 30,     Six months ended June 30,
      2024     2023     2024     2023
                         
STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA (in thousands of US Dollars)
  Time charter revenues $ 56,000     $ 67,379     $ 113,648     $ 140,021  
  Voyage expenses   3,145       3,553       6,413       7,364  
  Vessel operating expenses   21,269       22,599       42,133       42,763  
  Net income/(loss)   (2,764 )     10,364       (706 )     33,077  
                                 
  Net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders   (4,206 )     8,922       (3,590 )     30,193  
FLEET DATA  
  Average number of vessels   39.0       41.0       39.4       41.3  
  Number of vessels   39.0       41.0       39.0       41.0  
  Weighted average age of vessels   10.9       10.2       10.9       10.2  
  Ownership days   3,549       3,731       7,162       7,468  
  Available days   3,499       3,687       7,112       7,407  
  Operating days   3,496       3,678       7,078       7,377  
  Fleet utilization   99.9 %     99.8 %     99.5 %     99.6 %
AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS  
  Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1) $ 15,106     $ 17,311     $ 15,078     $ 17,910  
  Daily vessel operating expenses (2) $ 5,993     $ 6,057     $ 5,883     $ 5,726  
                         

Non-GAAP Measures

(1) Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses or gain, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts.

(2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com, and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company’s website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers) and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers) and providing the Replay ID number 13747673.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(See financial tables attached)

DIANA SHIPPING INC.
FINANCIAL TABLES
Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data
                         
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
 
      Three months ended June 30,     Six months June 30,
      2024     2023     2024     2023
REVENUES:                      
  Time charter revenues $ 56,000     $ 67,379     $ 113,648     $ 140,021  
OPERATING EXPENSES                      
  Voyage expenses   3,145       3,553       6,413       7,364  
  Vessel operating expenses   21,269       22,599       42,133       42,763  
  Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges   11,004       13,407       22,106       26,661  
  General and administrative expenses   8,197       8,013       16,729       15,695  
  Management fees to a related party   333       333       666       647  
  Gain on sale of vessels   -       -       (1,572 )     (4,995 )
  Other operating income/ (loss)   (104 )     20       (389 )     (189 )
  Operating income, total $ 12,156     $ 19,454     $ 27,562     $ 52,075  
                         
OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES):                      
  Interest expense and finance costs   (11,594 )     (12,187 )     (23,650 )     (23,845 )
  Interest and other income   2,041       1,972       3,776       3,746  
  Gain on derivative instruments   23       -       361       -  
  Loss on extinguishment of debt   -       (704 )     -       (748 )
  Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary   -       844       -       844  
  Gain/(loss) on investments   (3,467 )     761       (1,751 )     761  
  Loss on warrants   (2,090 )     -       (6,773 )     -  
  Gain/(loss) from equity method investments   167       224       (231 )     244  
  Total other expenses, net $ (14,920 )   $ (9,090 )   $ (28,268 )   $ (18,998 )
                         
Net comprehensive income/(loss) $ (2,764 )   $ 10,364     $ (706 )   $ 33,077  
Dividends on series B preferred shares   (1,442 )     (1,442 )     (2,884 )     (2,884 )
                         
Net comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders   (4,206 )     8,922       (3,590 )     30,193  
                         
Earnings/(loss) per common share, basic $ (0.04 )   $ 0.09     $ (0.03 )   $ 0.31  
                         
Earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted $ (0.04 )   $ 0.09     $ (0.03 )   $ 0.30  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic   115,236,048       99,643,396       112,818,414       98,489,613  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted   115,236,048       101,058,849       112,818,414       99,762,411  


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA        
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)        
                 
      June 30, 2024       December 31, 2023*  
ASSETS   (unaudited)          
                 
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and time deposits $ 140,041**     $ 161,592**  
Investments in equity securities   -       20,729  
Other current assets   49,194       19,900  
Fixed assets   895,139       924,474  
Investments in related parties and equity method investments   49,177       24,087  
Other noncurrent assets   14,948       15,628  
  Total assets $ 1,148,499     $ 1,166,410  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
                 
Long-term debt and finance liabilities, net of deferred financing costs $ 613,487     $ 642,772  
Other liabilities   35,150       34,617  
Total stockholders' equity   499,862       489,021  
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,148,499     $ 1,166,410  
                 
* The balance sheet data has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.
** Includes time deposits of $20 million and $40 million as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.


OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)            
      Three months ended June 30,     Six months ended June 30,
      2024     2023
 		    2024     2023
                           
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 11,218     $ 19,359     $ 49,183     $ 52,555  
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities   7,425       16,517       (13,624 )     5,872  
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities $ (20,576 )   $ 38,561     $ (37,110 )   $ (12,238 )

Corporate Contact:
Ioannis Zafirakis
Director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategy Officer,
Treasurer and Secretary
Telephone: + 30-210-9470100
Email: izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com
Website: www.dianashippinginc.com
X: @Dianaship

Investor and Media Relations:
Edward Nebb
Comm-Counsellors, LLC
Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350
Email: enebb@optonline.net


You just read:

Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024; Declares Cash Dividend of $0.075 Per Common Share for the Second Quarter 2024

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more