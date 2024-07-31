Alarum to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Global Growth Conference

Tel Aviv, Israel, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) (“Alarum” or the “Company”), a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Global Growth Conference.

Alarum’s management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 4 p.m. EST.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Investors" section of the Alarum website Here.

Alarum expects to release fully reviewed financial statements for the first half of 2024 on or before August 31, 2024.

About Alarum Technologies Ltd.



Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions. The solutions by NetNut, Alarum’s Enterprise Internet Access arm, are based on its world’s fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling its customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. Alarum’s network comprises both exit points based on its proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at its ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

