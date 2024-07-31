Janover’s New Insurtech Platform, Achieves Profitability in Second Month of Operation; Increases Recurring Revenue by More Than 60% for the Month of May

Boca Raton, FL, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) (“Janover” or the “Company”), an AI-enabled platform for commercial real estate transactions, today provided an update on Janover Insurance Group (“Janover Insurance”), its insurtech subsidiary for commercial property insurance and more. The Company officially launched Janover Insurance in March 2024 and is pleased to report that Janover Insurance achieved profitability in May 2024. Our total monthly recurring revenue for the month of May increased by more than 60% month over month compared to April 2024. This additional Insurtech revenue increased our overall annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) by approximately 5% month over month. Our ARR consists mainly of recurring revenue from our recent Groundbreaker acquisition and Janover Insurance.

Blake Janover, CEO of Janover, stated, “We officially launched Janover Insurance in March and we are proud to report that it achieved profitability in May, increasing our total recurring revenue, which includes revenue attributed to recurring Insurance and Groundbreaker subscription products, by more than 60% month over month. May revenue from Janover Insurance represents approximately 65% of our monthly Groundbreaker revenues. This is a validation of the economic viability of our Insurtech platform and further demonstrates our customers’ demand for a superior insurance offering for their properties and businesses.”

“Janover Insurance has already been licensed in several states and we are building out our digital infrastructure to insert our insurance offerings throughout our funnel and sales processes while building out new customer acquisition channels. In May, Janover Insurance generated its first month of revenue, accounting for approximately 40% of the total monthly revenue from our core subscription business. We believe the insurance business will be a meaningful addition to our platform delighting our clients and improving the quality and predictability of our revenue,” concluded Mr. Janover.

About Janover Inc.

Janover is an AI-enabled platform for commercial real estate transactions. The Company seeks to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through the Company’s online platform, it provides technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders. Borrowers include, but are not limited to, owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate including multifamily properties and most recently, a growing segment of small business owners, which Janover believes represents a significant growth opportunity. Lenders include small banks, credit unions, REITs, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA® multifamily lenders, debt funds, CMBS lenders, SBA lenders, and more. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://janover.co/ .

To view the latest investor presentation, please visit https://ir.janover.co/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,”, “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (ii) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (iii) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; (iv) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (v) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (vi) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 related to the public offering (SEC File No. File No. 333-267907) and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

The financial information presented herein is not a comprehensive statement of our financial results for this period, and our actual results may differ materially from these estimates due to the completion of our financial closing procedures, final adjustments, and other developments that may arise between now and the time the closing procedures for the fiscal quarter are completed.

