EMCORE Corporation to Host Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Conference Call on August 7, 2024

BUDD LAKE, NJ, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), the world’s largest independent provider of inertial navigation solutions to the aerospace and defense industry, will announce its fiscal 2024 third-quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2024, on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, after the market close.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Interim Chief Executive Officer, Matt Vargas, and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Minichiello, will provide an overview of the results, discuss current business conditions, and conduct a question and answer session.

Participant Listening Options

The call will be available live In the U.S. and Canada toll-free by dialing 800-715-9871. For international callers, please dial +1 646-307-1963. The conference passcode number is 5757406.

The call will be webcast live via the Company's investor website at https://investor.emcore.com . Please go to the site beforehand to register and download any necessary software. Or go directly to https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=aKN7qMUF a few minutes before the start of this event.

The webcast will be available on the Company's website for replay beginning Wednesday, August 7, 2024, following the conclusion of the call.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of inertial navigation products for the aerospace and defense markets. We leverage industry-leading Photonic Integrated Chip (PIC), Quartz MEMS, and Lithium Niobate chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its facilities in Budd Lake, NJ, Concord, CA, and Tinley Park, IL. Our manufacturing facilities all maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facilities in Budd Lake and Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit https://www.emcore.com .

Investor Contact:

EMCORE Corporation

Tom Minichiello

Chief Financial Officer

investor@emcore.com

Source: EMCORE Corporation