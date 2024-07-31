SaaS-Based SCM Market Gain Momentum with Descartes Systems, JDA Software, Epicor, GT Nexus, Kewill, Kinaxis
SaaS-Based SCM Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2024-2032
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting is uniquely positioned to empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaaS-Based SCM Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2024-2032 is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the SaaS-Based SCM Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Descartes Systems, Infor, JDA Software, SAP, Epicor, GT Nexus, HighJump Software, IBM, Inspur, Kewill, Kinaxis, Logility, Manhattan Associates, Oracle & TOTVS.
SaaS-Based SCM Market Overview:
Software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based supply chain management (SCM) is a software application and tool installed on-premise and in the cloud. It facilitates the completion of activities of the entire supply chain by providing accurate information and an end-to-end view of each element across the supply chain process. North Americas will be the major contributor to the growth of the platform-as-a-service applications market throughout the predicted period. The market will witness growth in this region owing to high concentration of advanced industries along with the presence of key competitors. The cost benefits offered by the cloud-based platforms is encouraging several industries to adopt these modern technologies.
SaaS-Based SCM Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2032
SaaS-Based SCM research study defines the market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecasts the values for the next 6 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of SaaS-Based SCM industry including market share, market size (value and volume 2019-2024 and forecast to 2032) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters to and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of SaaS-Based SCM which includes drivers & restraining factors that help estimate the future growth outlook of the market.
The segments and sub-section of SaaS-Based SCM market is shown below:
The Study is segmented by the following Product/Service Type: On-premise SCM & Cloud-based SCM
Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: Manufacturing Planning, Sourcing and Procurement, Supply Chain Planning, Warehouse Management, Transportation Management & Others
Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Descartes Systems, Infor, JDA Software, SAP, Epicor, GT Nexus, HighJump Software, IBM, Inspur, Kewill, Kinaxis, Logility, Manhattan Associates, Oracle & TOTVS
Important years considered in the SaaS-Based SCM study:
Historical year – 2019-2023; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2024 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]
If opting for the Global version of SaaS-Based SCM Market; then the below country analysis would be included:
• North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)
• the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Questions Answered with this Study
1) What makes SaaS-Based SCM Market feasible for long-term investment?
2) Know value chain areas where players can create value.
3) Teritorry that may see a steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?
4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?
5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in SaaS-Based SCM market?
6) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?
7) How influencing are factors driving the demand of SaaS-Based SCM in the next few years?
8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the SaaS-Based SCM market growth?
9) What strategies of big players help them acquire a share in a mature market?
10) How Technology and Customer-Centric Innovation is bringing big Change in SaaS-Based SCM Market?
There are 15 Chapters to display the SaaS-Based SCM Market
Chapter 1, Overview to describe Definition, Specifications, and Classification of SaaS-Based SCM market, Applications [Manufacturing Planning, Sourcing and Procurement, Supply Chain Planning, Warehouse Management, Transportation Management & Others], Market Segment by Types On-premise SCM & Cloud-based SCM;
Chapter 2, the objective of the study.
Chapter 3, Research methodology, measures, assumptions, and analytical tools
Chapters 4 and 5, SaaS-Based SCM Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by Consumer Behavior, Marketing Channels, Value Chain Analysis
Chapters 6 and 7, show the SaaS-Based SCM Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;
Chapters 8 and 9, show Five forces (bargaining power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants, and market conditions;
Chapters 10 and 11, show analysis by regional segmentation [North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE & Rest of Middle East & Africa], comparison, leading countries, and opportunities; Customer Behaviour
Chapter 12, identifies the major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision-makers;
Chapters 13 and 14, are about the competitive landscape (classification and Market Ranking)
Chapter 15, deals with SaaS-Based SCM Market sales channel, research findings, conclusion, appendix, and data source.
