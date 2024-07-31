Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,632 in the last 365 days.

Rezolute to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT) (“Rezolute” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel, transformative therapies for serious rare diseases, today announced that Nevan Charles Elam, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Rezolute, will participate in a fireside chat during the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on Monday, August 5, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Management will be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Rezolute management team should contact their BTIG representative.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is a late-stage rare disease company focused on significantly improving outcomes for individuals with hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism (HI). The Company’s antibody therapy, RZ358, is designed to treat all forms of HI and has shown substantial benefit in clinical trials and real-world use for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism (cHI) and tumor hyperinsulinism (tHI).

Contacts:

Rezolute, Inc.
Christen Baglaneas
cbaglaneas@rezolutebio.com
508-272-6717

LHA Investor Relations
Tirth T. Patel
tpatel@lhai.com
212-201-6614


Primary Logo

You just read:

Rezolute to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more