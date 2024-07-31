Asia Broadband’s Next-Generation AABB Wallet Development Incorporates AI Technology

LAS VEGAS, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the integration of AI technology into the ongoing development of the new next generation AABB Wallet App. The AABB Wallet development team led by the KOINFOLD Cryptocurrency App group and KYN Capital are combining expertise to create an AI leveraged cutting-edge digital wallet designed for cryptocurrency transactions.



An AI trading platform component will leverage custom-built programs and bots to analyze data and suggest market trend transactions with digital speed. By combining diverse data streams, AI models generate comprehensive insights and predictions about cryptocurrency markets, analyzing patterns and behaviors within networks like Bitcoin. The AI algorithm will offer trade suggestions based on price predictions such as a rise in Bitcoin's price and suggest buying a specified quantity. Alternatively, if the AI algorithm predicts a price drop, it will suggest selling all or part of the user’s Bitcoin position.

"We are being carefully deliberate with the development of our new next generation AABB Wallet to create a unique, high level app and the AI integration processes is a good example of that. Additionally, the KOINFOLD team is creating innovative wallet tools for mass-market appeal and use through KYN Capital’s blue-chip relationships. We are striving to take our AABBG gold-backed token and digital assets business segment to the next level of expansion with the new AABB Wallet," expressed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

About Asia Broadband



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own next generation AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.