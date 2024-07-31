Provident Bank Welcomes Leonardo Ramos As Vice President, CRA Officer

ISELIN, N.J., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank , a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, is pleased to welcome Leonardo Ramos as Vice President, Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Officer.



Mr. Ramos is responsible for the execution of the bank’s CRA program and commitments to the communities the bank serves, while overseeing the day-to-day operations of the bank's various assessment areas and carrying out executive leadership’s directives to achieve specific CRA goals and objectives. In addition, he is responsible for enhancing lending, service, and investment strategies to effectively support the bank's CRA initiatives that include providing loans and investments for affordable housing and economic development.

“I am pleased to welcome Leonardo to this important role on our compliance team,” said Mary Brown, Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer. His deep knowledge and expertise in compliance management, combined with his widespread experience in financial services, will be instrumental as Provident grows, and as we continue to maintain the highest standards in regulatory compliance,” added Ms. Brown.

Mr. Ramos has more than 24 years of experience in financial services. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Sales Manager with Columbia Bank. Prior to that, he served as Vice President, Community Development Sales Manager with Santander Bank. Mr. Ramos earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Lee University and a Master of Business Administration from Rutgers Business School.

