Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation Awards More Than $3.4m to 16 Nonprofits

EAGAN, Minn., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation has awarded more than $3.4M in grants to 16 nonprofit organizations in Minnesota, as part of its focus on improving access to and quality of early childhood care and education supports, particularly for vulnerable young children and their caregivers.



Thirteen grants were awarded through the Foundation’s recent Healthy Start funding opportunity. These grant awards are for one or two years and range from $22,500 to $100,000 per year.

“Ensuring that kids have a healthy start in life has been a focus of the Foundation for more than 20 years,” said Bukata Hayes, chair of the Blue Cross Foundation board, and vice president of racial and health equity and chief equity officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. “The connection between education and health is well known, and quality early childcare and education helps pave the way for the youngest Minnesotans to live their healthiest life. We’re proud to support our grantee partners in this work and in their efforts to advance racial and health equity across the state.”

The following organizations were selected to receive Healthy Start grants:

African Economic Development Solutions, St. Paul

Amherst H. Wilder Foundation, St. Paul

Children's Defense Fund Minnesota, St. Paul

Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Servicio (CLUES), St. Paul

First Children's Finance, Minneapolis

Greater Twin Cities United Way (Start Early Funders Coalition), Minneapolis

Lower Sioux Indian Community, Morton

Minnesota Home Visiting Coalition, Minnetonka

Northland Foundation, Duluth

Northside Achievement Zone, Minneapolis

Northwest Minnesota Foundation, Bemidji

SPARK, St. Paul

Voices for Racial Justice, Minneapolis

Three organizations were also awarded Healthy Generations grants to improve early care and education. These grant awards are for three years and range from $125,000 to $150,000 per year:

Healthy Community Initiative, Northfield

La RED Latina de Educacion Temprana, Richfield

Way to Grow, Minneapolis

The Healthy Generations designation represents grants to organizations that are uniquely positioned to work toward shared racial and health equity goals across generations and issue areas, as well as deepen advocacy work and advance systems change.

About the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation builds strong community partnerships to advance racial and health equity, awarding more than $75 million to over 600 nonprofits since it was established in 1986. For more information on Blue Cross’ grantmaking programs, visit bluecrossmnfoundation.org.

Contact:

Katy Schultz, Communications

651-662-8487 (office)

katy.schultz@bluecrossmn.com