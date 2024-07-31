KnowBe4 Maintains G2 Leadership Streak in Summer 2024 Report, Topping Both Security Awareness and SOAR Categories

KnowBe4’s leads security awareness training platform for the 20th straight quarter and PhishER leads SOAR category for the 13th consecutive quarter based on G2 customer reviews

TAMPA BAY, FL, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced its continued top ranking in the G2 Grid Summer 2024 Report, securing the No. 1 position in two categories: Security Awareness Training (SAT) and Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR).

For the 20th consecutive quarter, KnowBe4 has been named the No. 1 platform in Security Awareness Training. Based on more than 1,801 G2 reviews, KnowBe4 achieved the highest overall G2 score of 95 out of 100 among SAT products. This consistent top ranking underscores KnowBe4's commitment to excellence and its dominant market presence in the security awareness training sector.

In addition, KnowBe4's PhishER platform has been recognized as the No. 1 platform in SOAR software for the 13th consecutive quarter. With over 305 G2 reviews, PhishER secured the highest satisfaction score of 93 out of 100 among SOAR products. 98% of users rated PhishER four or five stars out of a possible five stars and said they are likely to recommend PhishER at a rate of 93%, demonstrating its effectiveness in streamlining security operations and incident response.

“We are thrilled to maintain our No. 1 position with G2 in both the SAT and SOAR categories," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. “This recognition from G2, based on authentic user feedback reflects the trust our customers place in us to safeguard their organizations in an increasingly complex threat landscape. As cyber threats continue to evolve, we remain committed to empowering organizations with the tools and knowledge they need to build a strong human firewall."

For more information on PhishER, visit here .

For more information on KnowBe4’s KMSAT, visit here .

To download a copy of the report on the SOAR market, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/g2-grid-report-for-security-orchestration-automation-and-response

To download a copy of the report on the SAT market, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/g2-grid-report-for-security-awareness-training

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4’s Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

