ZimVie Announces the Release of RealGUIDE® 5.4 Software Update

Latest Update for ZimVie’s RealGUIDE® Dental Implant Software Suite Introduces New Features to Drive Provider Efficiency and Savings

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental market, today announced the release of its RealGUIDE® 5.4 software. The update is now available in all markets where RealGUIDE is sold, enhancing ZimVie’s current RealGUIDE software suite for treatment planning and implant restoration.



RealGUIDE 5.4 now helps users manage procedural risk more effectively and plan complex cases in a fraction of the time. The most significant enhancement in this version is one-click nerve detection and automated bone and tooth segmentation. This empowers clinicians with greater case insights and treatment planning confidence, as well as significant time savings. Additionally, RealGUIDE 5.4 introduces new restorative design workflows meeting the evolving needs of the most demanding clinics and dental laboratories. New amplified CAD workflows empower labs to create the most attractive designs in implant dentistry. Now with an automated 'split-bar' toolset, this new feature makes the creation of complex multi-material prostheses for full-mouth rehabilitation intuitive and efficient. Additionally, new cloud-based design libraries offer improved accessibility for the restorative professional.

“This most recent version of RealGUIDE software underscores ZimVie’s commitment to innovation and empowers healthcare providers to deliver exceptional dental care with greater efficiency, safety, and esthetic outcomes, thereby lowering the cost and improving the quality of implant dentistry,” said Vafa Jamali, President and Chief Executive Officer, ZimVie. “Our goal is to drive guided surgery to be the standard of excellence for all implant cases and subsequently drive greater adoption of implant dentistry.”



About RealGUIDE

RealGUIDE is a software suite that offers precise planning, designing, and predictable placement of dental implants and restorations. It consists of several software modules that may be combined as desired for a thorough diagnosis, intended implant positioning, advanced surgical guide design, and cutting-edge restorative design and manufacturing. For more information, please visit the RealGUIDE website.

About ZimVie

ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental market that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. From its headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and additional facilities around the globe, ZimVie works to improve smiles, function, and confidence in daily life by offering comprehensive tooth replacement solutions, including trusted dental implants, biomaterials, and digital workflow solutions. As a worldwide leader in this space, ZimVie is committed to advancing clinical science and technology foundational to restoring daily life. For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at www.ZimVie.com . Follow @ZimVie on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , or Instagram .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning ZimVie’s expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see ZimVie’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in ZimVie’s filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and ZimVie disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary note is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Media Contact Information:

ZimVie

Allison Johnson • Allison.Johnson@ZimVie.com

(774) 266-8046

ZimVie

Grace Flowers • Grace.Flowers@ZimVie.com

(561) 319-6130

Investor Contact Information: