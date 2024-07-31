Fate Therapeutics Appoints Neely Mozaffarian, MD, PhD, FACR, to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Neely Mozaffarian, MD, PhD, FACR, to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Dr. Mozaffarian brings to the Company medical and scientific leadership in the field of immunology and autoimmunity, with over 20 years of research and industry experience in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small and large molecule therapeutics.



“Dr. Mozaffarian is a strategic physician-scientist and rheumatologist with a long-standing and deep interest in systemic lupus erythematosus, and we are delighted to welcome her to our Board of Directors,” said Scott Wolchko, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fate Therapeutics. “Neely’s extensive industry experience and R&D leadership, which spans across multiple autoimmune disease areas and all phases of drug development, will be of great benefit as we continue to expand clinical investigation of our off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell product pipeline in autoimmunity.”

In May, the Company announced that the first patient with systemic lupus erythematosus had been treated in its Phase 1 autoimmunity study of FT819 (NCT06308978), the Company’s off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived CD8αβ+ T-cell product candidate that incorporates a novel CD19-targeted 1XX chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) construct into the T-cell receptor alpha constant locus. The first patient, a 27 year-old woman with refractory disease despite having been treated with multiple standard-of-care therapies, received conditioning chemotherapy followed by a single dose of FT819 at 360 million cells and was discharged after a three-day hospital stay without any notable adverse events.

“Initial clinical proof-of-concept with CAR T-cell therapies for autoimmunity is exceptionally promising, and I am excited to work with the team at Fate Therapeutics to drive innovation and maximize the potential of investigational disease-transforming cell products for patients,” said Dr. Mozaffarian. “The Company’s iPSC product platform and off-the-shelf cell product pipeline are positioned to be highly-differentiated, with therapeutic application across a broad spectrum of autoimmune indications, and I look forward to collaborating with the executive leadership team and the other Board members to chart novel clinical development strategies and maximize patient reach.”

Dr. Mozaffarian currently serves as Chief Medical Officer of Atomwise Inc., where she leads the company’s clinical development, operations, regulatory, and quality teams to progress AI-driven pipeline assets to first-in-human studies. Prior to Atomwise, Dr. Mozaffarian served as Chief Medical Officer of GentiBio, Inc., where she advanced novel autologous and allogenic T-regulatory cell programs aiming to restore immune homeostasis in patients with inflammatory diseases; as Vice President, Autoantibody Pathway Area Leader at Janssen Pharmaceuticals / Johnson & Johnson; as Senior Vice President at Ichnos Sciences Inc.; and held R&D leadership positions in clinical development at Gilead, Eli Lilly, and AbbVie.

Dr. Mozaffarian graduated with honors from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, and completed Internal Medicine residency and Rheumatology research fellowship at the University of Washington in Seattle.

About Fate Therapeutics’ iPSC Product Platform

Human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) possess the unique dual properties of unlimited self-renewal and differentiation potential into all cell types of the body. The Company’s proprietary iPSC product platform combines multiplexed-engineering of human iPSCs with single-cell selection to create clonal master iPSC lines. Analogous to master cell lines used to mass produce biopharmaceutical drug products such as monoclonal antibodies, the Company utilizes its clonal master iPSC lines as a starting cell source to manufacture engineered cell products which are well-defined and uniform in composition, can be stored in inventory for off-the-shelf availability, can be combined and administered with other therapies, and can potentially reach a broad patient population. As a result, the Company’s platform is uniquely designed to overcome numerous limitations associated with the manufacture of cell therapies using patient- or donor-sourced cells. Fate Therapeutics’ iPSC product platform is supported by an intellectual property portfolio of over 500 issued patents and 500 pending patent applications.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered master iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company’s pipeline includes iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which are selectively designed, incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, and are intended to deliver multiple therapeutic mechanisms to patients. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

