Mindera Health Secures $14 Million to Advance Commercialization of First and Only Psoriasis Precision Medicine Test

San Diego, CA, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindera Health Inc. announces the closing of a $14M convertible note financing, led by Mountain Group Partners and other existing investors in anticipation of a Series B financing in 2025. Proceeds will support the continued commercialization of Mindera’s lead product, Mind.Px™.

“This capital raise will fuel the organization’s continued commercial growth. The use of Mind.Px™ can effectively eliminate today’s trial-and-error approach to psoriasis treatment by providing physicians, patients, and payors with a powerful tool to guide the individual patient to an efficacious drug class based on their biomarker profile.  Mind.Px™ is helping precision medicine become the standard of care in dermatology,” said Ron Rocca, CEO of Mindera Health.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Mindera and remain committed to improving patient outcomes in psoriasis with Mind.Px™,” said Joe Cook, III, Managing Director at Mountain Group Partners and Chairman of Mindera Health. “We believe the company’s novel, patented approach to precision therapy selection has the potential to address a myriad of unmet needs across the dermatological treatment landscape.”

About Mind.Px™

Mind.Px™ is the flagship test of Mindera Health, designed to prospectively predict a patient’s response to expensive biologic drug classes prior to therapeutic selection and treatment. Using a scalable, minimally invasive dermal biomarker patch that captures over 7,000 biomarkers per sample along with data analytics, Mind.Px™ materially improves patient outcomes and significantly reduces healthcare system costs of expensive biologic treatments.

About Mindera Health

Mindera Health is a private San Diego-area company developing and commercializing next-generation medical technology to enable a new era of skin analytics at the molecular level. Using a proprietary dermal biomarker patch, next-generation sequencing, and machine learning, Mindera Health technology generates clinically validated data to reduce healthcare system costs and improve patient outcomes. Mindera Health is a CLIA- and CAP-certified laboratory and has received ISO 13485:2016 certification. Find out more at www.minderahealth.com.

About Mountain Group Partners

Mountain Group Partners is a Nashville-based venture capital firm that invests in early-stage companies, predominantly in the life science and disruptive technology sectors. The firm brings over 70 years of combined operational experience and has made investments in more than 75 companies. Mountain Group takes a hands-on approach to investing based on its deep operational experience and currently has over $300 million in assets under management. For more information on Mountain Group Partners, visit www.mtngp.com.

Ron Rocca
Mindera Health
(858) 810-6070
Ron.Rocca@minderahealth.com

