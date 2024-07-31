AXIL Announces Sales Representative Agreement with Fuel Medical Group

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (“AXIL,” “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AXIL), an emerging global consumer products company for AXIL® hearing protection and enhancement products and Reviv3® hair and skin care products, today announced a non-exclusive sales representative agreement (“Agreement”) with Fuel Medical Group (“Fuel”), a leading business advisory company serving audiology, ear, nose and throat practices across the nation.

Under the Agreement, Fuel intends to sell and promote AXIL’s lineup of hearing performance product line, which includes GS Extreme 2.0®, XCOR®, XCOR Digital®, and the Trackr™ series hearing solutions through its affiliated network. AXIL products will be available in various platforms and affiliates will benefit from Fuel’s practice support benefits including group purchasing, strategy alignment, staff training and development.

“This relationship will further expand AXIL’s offerings to the commercial market by leveraging Fuel’s national presence and strategic footprint,” said Tyler Smith, National Director of Sales of AXIL Brands. “Fuel is an innovative market leader with a top-tier team, and we are extremely pleased to welcome them to our family of sales representative partnerships.”

“Fuel is happy to announce our partnership with Axil and give our more than 3000 affiliated locations access to Axil’s superior product line of hearing protection,” said Brendan Ford, co-founder of Fuel Medical Group.

About Fuel

As the leading business advisory company serving audiology and ear, nose and throat practices across the nation, Fuel Medical Group provides an award-winning array of custom insights, tools and actionable solutions that enhance practice performance and impact patient outcomes.

About AXIL

AXIL (NYSE American) is an emerging global consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at www.reviv3.com and, for the AXIL® brand, visit www.axilbrands.com.

