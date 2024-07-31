Quali Launches New Brand Identity Demonstrating Commitment to Pioneering AI-Driven Infrastructure Automation for Platform Engineering

New Visual Identity Highlights Enhanced Experience for Development, DevOps, Platform, and Data Science Teams

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quali , a leading provider of platform engineering solutions for AI-driven infrastructure automation and management, announced today the launch of a new visual brand identity to align with the modern developer experience and functionality that its product suite delivers.

Quali’s product suite and functionality have evolved alongside the technology and infrastructure needs of its community of customers and partners. The complexity and fragmentation of traditional tools used to manage hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure have held back velocity and return-on-investment in cloud-native technologies. These challenges have created a need for a simpler experience to unlock velocity and efficiency in how technology and engineering teams consume that infrastructure.

Quali’s new visual identity follows several recent milestones in the company’s mission to support the developer experience that our customers and partners rely on to maximize efficiency in modern application infrastructure, including:

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) functionality: Allowing the user to submit natural language prompts to automatically orchestrate their Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and other application resources into Environment as Code templates.

Allowing the user to submit natural language prompts to automatically orchestrate their Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and other application resources into Environment as Code templates. GitOps for Application Environments: Leveraging scalable Environment as Code templates in a GitOps motion to enable the deployment and maintenance of application environments by committing code in Git.

Leveraging scalable Environment as Code templates in a GitOps motion to enable the deployment and maintenance of application environments by committing code in Git. Automated Day-2 Operations: Automation to execute Day-2 actions for live application environments on a recurring basis to ensure that all infrastructure is configured and deployed to optimize performance, efficiency, and security and compliance.

Automation to execute Day-2 actions for live application environments on a recurring basis to ensure that all infrastructure is configured and deployed to optimize performance, efficiency, and security and compliance. Public-Facing Quali Torque Playground: A public-facing instance of Quali Torque that demonstrates the simplicity and immediate value Torque delivers so that anyone can test-drive core platform engineering functionality without the need to create an account or provide an email address.

“Developer experience is rapidly emerging as a crucial factor for those aiming to accelerate and optimize their cloud operations,” said Lior Koriat, Quali CEO. “We have meticulously crafted our product suite to democratize and simplify cloud-native technologies, all while enhancing governance and control. Our new digital experience empowers the global DevOps and platform engineering community—including developers creating applications and data scientists building ML models—to explore, engage, and witness the transformative impact firsthand.”

About Quali:

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Quali provides AI-driven platform engineering tools to help enterprise technology and engineering teams accelerate and optimize the use of multi-cloud infrastructure. Global 2000 enterprises rely on Quali’s solutions to democratize cloud access securely and efficiently by simplifying the experience of deploying application environments and enforcing cloud governance at scale. For more information, please visit quali.com and follow Quali on LinkedIn.

