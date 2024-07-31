Submit Release
Columbia Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

FAIR LAWN, N.J., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CLBK), the mid-tier holding company for Columbia Bank ("Columbia") and Freehold Bank ("Freehold"), reported net income of $4.5 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $1.7 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 reflected higher non-interest income, mainly due to the 2023 period including a $9.6 million loss on securities transactions, and lower non-interest expense, partially offset by lower net interest income, mainly due to an increase in interest expense, higher provision for credit losses and higher income tax expense. For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported core net income of $5.3 million, a decrease of $6.5 million, or 54.9%, compared to core net income of $11.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $3.4 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $20.4 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2024 reflected lower net interest income, mainly due to an increase in interest expense, a higher provision for credit losses and higher non-interest expense, partially offset by higher non-interest income and lower income tax expense. Non-interest income for the 2023 period included a $10.8 million loss on securities transactions.

Mr. Thomas J. Kemly, President and Chief Executive Officer commented: “The second quarter results showed improvement over the first quarter despite continuing pressure on funding costs. Our net interest margin increased 6 basis points over the first quarter of 2024 and we believe net interest margin expansion and expense management will improve earnings on a go forward basis. The Company's balance sheet, asset quality and capital remain strong, and we have maintained a stable, diversified deposit base and abundant liquidity. During the quarter, the Bank also expanded its presence in southern New Jersey by opening a new branch in the city of Camden.”

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023

Net income of $4.5 million was recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $2.9 million, or 172.8%, compared to $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase in net income was primarily attributable to a $9.7 million increase in non-interest income, mainly due to the 2023 period including a $9.6 million loss on securities transactions, and a $1.4 million decrease in non-interest expense, partially offset by a $7.1 million decrease in net interest income, and a $1.1 million increase in provision for credit losses.

Net interest income was $44.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $7.1 million, or 13.8%, from $51.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $24.2 million increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings, partially offset by a $17.1 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets coupled with an increase in average yields due to market interest rate increases that occurred over the previous year, and adjustable rate securities and loans tied to various indexes that repriced higher in the 2024 period. The increase in interest expense on deposits was driven by these same rate increases and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, coupled with intense competition for deposits in the market and the repricing of existing deposits into higher cost products. The increase in interest expense on borrowings was also impacted by an increase in the average balance of borrowings and the increase in interest rates for new borrowings. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income on loans, totaled $436,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $116,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The average yield on loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased 57 basis points to 4.93%, as compared to 4.36% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as interest income was influenced by rising interest rates and loan growth. The average yield on securities for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased 56 basis points to 2.89%, as compared to 2.33% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as new securities purchased during the 2024 period were at higher rates. The average yield on other interest-earning assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased 22 basis points to 6.30%, as compared to 6.08% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, due to the rise in average balances and interest rates paid on cash balances and an increase in the dividend rate paid on Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Total interest expense was $69.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $24.2 million, or 53.8%, from $45.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to a 124 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, coupled with an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, along with a 20 basis point increase in the average cost of borrowings, coupled with an increase in the average balance of borrowings. Interest expense on deposits increased $21.1 million, or 73.4%, and interest expense on borrowings increased $3.1 million, or 19.2%.

The Company's net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 decreased 36 basis points to 1.81%, when compared to 2.17% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets increased 57 basis points to 4.64% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 4.07% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 107 basis points to 3.49% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 2.42% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase in yields for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was due to the impact of market interest rate increases between periods. The net interest margin decreased for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as the increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities outweighed the increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The Company's net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024 increased 6 basis points from 1.75% to 1.81%.

The provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $2.2 million, an increase of $1.1 million, from $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase in provision for credit losses during the quarter was primarily attributable to net charge-offs totaling $533,000 and an increase in quantitative loss rates.

Non-interest income was $9.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $9.7 million, from $(546,000) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to a decrease in the loss on securities transactions of $9.6 million.

Non-interest expense was $46.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $1.4 million, from $47.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense of $4.8 million, partially offset by an increase in professional fees of $2.1 million, and an increase in merger expenses of $426,000. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense was the result of workforce reduction and other related employee expense cutting strategies implemented during 2023 and 2024. Professional fees included an increase in legal, regulatory and compliance-related costs.

Income tax expense was $279,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $22,000, as compared to income tax expense of $257,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, mainly due to an increase in pre-tax income. The Company's effective tax rate was 5.8% and 13.4% for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The effective tax rate for the 2024 period was primarily impacted by permanent income tax differences, and the effective tax rate for the 2023 period was primarily impacted by the loss on the sale of securities.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023

Net income of $3.4 million was recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $17.0 million, or 83.4%, compared to $20.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net income was primarily attributable to a $25.7 million decrease in net interest income, a $6.2 million increase in provision for credit losses, and a $397,000 increase in non-interest expense, partially offset by a $9.1 million increase in non-interest income and a $6.2 million decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income was $86.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $25.7 million, or 23.0%, from $112.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $58.6 million increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings, partially offset by a $32.9 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets coupled with an increase in average yields due to market interest rate increases that occurred over the previous year and adjustable rate securities and loans tied to various indexes that repriced higher in the 2024 period. The increase in interest expense on deposits was driven by these same rate increases coupled with intense competition for deposits in the market, an increase in average balances of deposits, and the repricing of existing deposits into higher cost products. The increase in interest expense on borrowings was also impacted by an increase in the average balance of borrowings and the increase in interest rates for new borrowings. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income on loans, totaled $703,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $315,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

The average yield on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased 56 basis points to 4.86%, as compared to 4.30% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as interest income was influenced by higher interest rates and loan growth. The average yield on securities for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased 33 basis points to 2.77%, as compared to 2.44% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as a number of adjustable rate securities tied to various indexes repriced higher during the six months, and new securities purchased during the 2024 period were at higher yields. The average yield on other interest-earning assets for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased 93 basis points to 6.19%, as compared to 5.26% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, due to the rise in average balances and interest rates paid on cash balances and an increase in the dividend rate paid on Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Total interest expense was $135.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $58.6 million, 76.1%, from $77.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to a 157 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, coupled with an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, along with a 29 basis point increase in the average cost of borrowings, and an increase in the average balance of borrowings. Interest expense on deposits increased $52.4 million, or 114.4%, and interest expense on borrowings increased $6.2 million, or 19.9%.

The Company's net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2024 decreased 59 basis points to 1.78%, when compared to 2.37% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets increased 57 basis points to 4.57% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 4.00% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 136 basis points to 3.44% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 2.08% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in yields for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was due to the impact of market interest rate increases between periods. The net interest margin decreased for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as the increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities outweighed the increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets.

The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $7.5 million, an increase of $6.2 million, from $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in provision for credit losses during the six months was primarily attributable to net charge-offs totaling $5.5 million and an increase in quantitative loss rates.

Non-interest income was $16.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $9.1 million, from $7.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to a decrease in the loss on securities transactions of $9.6 million.

Non-interest expense was $91.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $397,000, from $91.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in federal deposit insurance premiums of $1.8 million, due to the 2024 period including an increase in a one-time special assessment charge, an increase in professional fees of $4.9 million, and an increase in other non-interest expense of $888,000, partially offset by a decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense of $8.4 million. Professional fees included an increase in legal, regulatory and compliance-related costs. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense was the result of workforce reduction and other related employee expense cutting strategies implemented during 2023 and 2024.

Income tax expense was $150,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $6.2 million, as compared to income tax expense of $6.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, mainly due to a decrease in pre-tax income. The Company's effective tax rate was 4.2% and 23.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The effective tax rate for the 2024 period was also impacted by permanent income tax differences.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $118.0 million, or 1.1%, to $10.8 billion at June 30, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023. The increase in total assets was primarily attributable to an increase in debt securities available for sale of $169.9 million, an increase in debt securities held to maturity of $10.1 million, and an increase in other assets of $15.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $32.1 million, and a decrease in loans receivable, net, of $57.5 million.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $32.1 million, or 7.6%, to $391.1 million at June 30, 2024 from $423.2 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to purchases of debt securities available for sale of $246.2 million, repurchases of common stock under our stock repurchase program of $5.9 million and a decrease in total deposits of $65.0 million, partially offset by proceeds from principal repayments on securities of $59.5 million, and repayments on loans receivable.

Debt securities available for sale increased $169.9 million, or 15.5%, to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2024 from $1.1 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase was attributable to the purchases of debt securities available for sale of $246.2 million, consisting primarily of U.S. government obligations and mortgage-backed securities, partially offset by repayments on securities of $53.0 million, maturities of securities of $10.0 million, an increase in the gross unrealized loss on securities of $8.8 million, and the sale of one corporate debt security with a carrying value of $4.8 million, resulting in a loss of $1.3 million.

Loans receivable, net, decreased $57.5 million, or 0.7%, with a balance of $7.8 billion at both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. One-to-four family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and home equity loans and advances decreased $28.7 million, $60.8 million, and $6.2 million, respectively, partially offset by increases in construction loans of $19.8 million and commercial business loans of $21.7 million. The allowance for credit losses for loans increased $2.0 million to $57.1 million at June 30, 2024 from $55.1 million at December 31, 2023.

Total liabilities increased $111.6 million, or 1.2%, to $9.7 billion at June 30, 2024 as compared to $9.6 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in borrowings of $155.2 million, or 10.2%, and an increase in accrued expenses and other liabilities of $17.1 million, or 9.2%, partially offset by a decrease in total deposits of $65.0 million, or 0.8%. The $155.2 million increase in borrowings was primarily driven by a net increase in short-term borrowings of $15.2 million and an increase in long-term borrowings of $210.0 million, partially offset by repayments of $70.0 million in maturing long-term borrowings. The $17.1 million increase in accrued expenses and other liabilities was primarily attributable to an $18.3 million net increase in balances related to our interest rate swap program. The decrease in total deposits primarily consisted of decreases in non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, and savings and club accounts of $31.9 million, $62.0 million, $8.9 million, and $27.3 million, respectively, partially offset by an increase in certificates of deposit of $65.1 million.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $6.4 million, or 0.6%, with a balance of $1.0 billion at both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. The increase in total stockholders' equity was primarily attributable to net income of $3.4 million, a $4.3 million increase in stock based compensation and an increase of $3.3 million in other comprehensive income, which includes changes in unrealized losses on debt securities available for sale and unrealized gains on swap contracts, net of taxes, included in other comprehensive income. These increases were partially offset by the repurchase of 365,116 shares of common stock at a cost of approximately $5.9 million, or $16.14 per share, under our stock repurchase program. Repurchases have been paused in order to retain capital.

Asset Quality

The Company's non-performing loans at June 30, 2024 totaled $25.3 million, or 0.33% of total gross loans, as compared to $12.6 million, or 0.16% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2023. The $12.7 million increase in non-performing loans was primarily attributable to an increase in non-performing one-to-four family real estate loans of $2.6 million, an increase in non-performing commercial real estate loans of $5.3 million, and an increase in non-performing commercial business loans of $4.8 million. One borrower with an outstanding $5.7 million commercial real estate loan and a related $2.6 million commercial business loan was placed on non-accrual status, representing approximately 66% of the increase in non-performing loans, during the 2024 period. The borrower is a healthcare facility that is in the process of being acquired. The Company has the first lien on the healthcare facility which has a 2024 appraised value of approximately $18.5 million along with additional collateral. The acquiring entity, which has strong cash flow, has partially guaranteed the commercial business loan and has provided cash collateral. One commercial real estate loan for $2.0 million secured by a medical condominium was transferred to other real estate owned in May 2024, and a related commercial business loan to the same borrower for $54,000 was charged-off during the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The increase in non-performing one-to-four family real estate loans was due to an increase in the number of loans from 17 non-performing loans at December 31, 2023 to 21 loans at June 30, 2024. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets totaled 0.25% and 0.12% at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $533,000, as compared to $495,000 in net charge-offs recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $5.5 million, as compared to $600,000 in net charge-offs recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2024 included charge-offs related to seven commercial business loans totaling $5.6 million. Three of the seven loans represented $4.9 million of charge-offs and two of these borrowers continue making monthly payments. Management expects some additional recoveries from these borrowers on a go forward basis.

The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans was $57.1 million, or 0.73% of total gross loans, at June 30, 2024, compared to $55.1 million, or 0.70% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2023.

Additional Liquidity, Loan, and Deposit Information

The Company services a diverse retail and commercial deposit base through its 68 branches. With over 216,000 accounts, the average deposit account balance was approximately $36,000 at June 30, 2024.

The Company had uninsured deposits totaling $2.1 billion at June 30, 2024 and $1.9 billion at March 31, 2024, excluding municipal deposits of $831.2 million and $826.5 million, respectively, which are collateralized, and intercompany deposits of $13.8 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $3.5 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of 99.6%. Intercompany deposits significantly decreased as the Company dissolved subsidiaries during the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The Company had uninsured deposits as summarized below:

  At June 30, 2024   At March 31, 2024
  (Dollars in thousands)
       
Uninsured deposits $ 2,070,601     $ 1,888,443  
Uninsured deposits to total deposits   26.6 %     24.1 %
               

Deposit balances are summarized as follows:

  At June 30, 2024   At March 31, 2024
  Balance   Weighted Average Rate   Balance   Weighted Average Rate
  (Dollars in thousands)
               
Non-interest-bearing demand $ 1,405,441   %   $ 1,415,909   %
Interest-bearing demand   1,904,483   2.37       1,929,490   2.23  
Money market accounts   1,246,663   3.17       1,228,098   3.26  
Savings and club deposits   673,031   0.83       687,303   0.73  
Certificates of deposit   2,551,929   4.34       2,568,603   4.20  
Total deposits $ 7,781,547   2.56 %   $ 7,829,403   2.50 %
 

The Company continues to maintain strong liquidity and capital positions. The Company had no outstanding borrowings from the Federal Reserve Discount Window at June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had immediate access to approximately $2.3 billion of funding, with additional unpledged loan collateral in excess of $1.6 billion.

At June 30, 2024, the Company's non-performing commercial real estate loans totaled $8.1 million, or 0.10%, of the total loans receivable loan portfolio balance.

The following table presents multifamily real estate, owner occupied commercial real estate, and the components of investor owned commercial real estate loans included in the real estate loan portfolio.

  At June 30, 2024
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Balance   % of Gross Loans   Weighted Average Loan to Value Ratio   Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage
Multifamily Real Estate $ 1,409,316   18.1 %   62.0 %   1.61x
               
Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate $ 699,807   9.0 %   55.0 %   2.10x
               
Investor Owned Commercial Real Estate:              
Retail / Shopping centers $ 498,623   6.4 %   52.3 %   1.59x
Mixed Use   211,550   2.7     58.6     1.61
Industrial / Warehouse   381,154   4.9     55.9     1.70
Non-Medical Office   197,009   2.5     54.8     1.47
Medical Office   126,566   1.6     57.9     1.50
Single Purpose   70,315   0.9     53.1     3.69
Other   131,228   1.7     51.9     1.68
Total $ 1,616,445   20.8 %   54.7 %   1.69x
               
Total Multifamily and Commercial Real Estate Loans $ 3,725,568   48.0 %   57.5 %   1.74x
 

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had less than $1.0 million in loan exposure to office or rent stabilized multifamily loans in New York City.

About Columbia Financial, Inc.

The consolidated financial results include the accounts of Columbia Financial, Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiaries Columbia Bank and Freehold Bank, and their wholly-owned subsidiaries. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a Delaware corporation organized as Columbia Bank's mid-tier stock holding company. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a majority-owned subsidiary of Columbia Bank, MHC. Columbia Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey that operates 66 full-service banking offices. Freehold Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey that operates 2 full-service banking offices. Both banks offer traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in their market areas.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “projects,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; changes in interest rates, higher inflation and their impact on national and local economic conditions; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Treasury, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and other governmental entities; the impact of legal, judicial and regulatory proceedings or investigations, competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect a borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; the effect of acts of terrorism, war or pandemics,, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the value of securities in the Company’s portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and securities; legislative changes and changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s consolidated financial statements will become impaired; cyber-attacks, computer viruses and other technological risks that may breach the security of our systems and allow unauthorized access to confidential information; the inability of third party service providers to perform; demand for loans in the Company’s market area; the Company’s ability to attract and maintain deposits and effectively manage liquidity; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy, or its integration of acquired financial institutions and businesses, and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and those set forth in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. Specifically, the Company provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis and excludes material non-routine operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods presented. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity. These measures are commonly utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this press release. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures".


COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(In thousands)
 
  June 30,   December 31,
    2024     2023
Assets (Unaudited)    
Cash and due from banks $ 391,004   $ 423,140
Short-term investments   110     109
Total cash and cash equivalents   391,114     423,249
       
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value   1,263,459     1,093,557
Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $365,344, and $357,177 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)   411,300     401,154
Equity securities, at fair value   4,531     4,079
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   87,618     81,022
       
Loans receivable   7,819,011     7,874,537
Less: allowance for credit losses   57,062     55,096
Loans receivable, net   7,761,949     7,819,441
       
Accrued interest receivable   41,338     39,345
Office properties and equipment, net   82,547     83,577
Bank-owned life insurance   271,300     268,362
Goodwill and intangible assets   122,102     123,350
Other real estate owned   1,974    
Other assets   324,358     308,432
Total assets $ 10,763,590   $ 10,645,568
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Liabilities:      
Deposits $ 7,781,547   $ 7,846,556
Borrowings   1,683,899     1,528,695
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance   47,842     43,509
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   203,568     186,473
Total liabilities   9,716,856     9,605,233
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Total stockholders' equity   1,046,734     1,040,335
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,763,590   $ 10,645,568
       
     


COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024     2023       2024       2023  
Interest income: (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Loans receivable $ 95,252   $ 84,188     $ 188,201     $ 164,478  
Debt securities available for sale and equity securities   9,241     6,445       17,026       14,896  
Debt securities held to maturity   2,502     2,447       4,871       4,904  
Federal funds and interest-earning deposits   4,459     1,801       8,022       2,613  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends   1,832     1,262       3,793       2,132  
Total interest income   113,286     96,143       221,913       189,023  
Interest expense:              
Deposits   49,826     28,727       98,244       45,815  
Borrowings   19,380     16,265       37,389       31,193  
Total interest expense   69,206     44,992       135,633       77,008  
               
Net interest income   44,080     51,151       86,280       112,015  
               
Provision for credit losses   2,194     1,078       7,472       1,253  
               
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   41,886     50,073       78,808       110,762  
               
Non-interest income:              
Demand deposit account fees   1,590     1,291       3,003       2,467  
Bank-owned life insurance   1,804     1,675       3,584       3,656  
Title insurance fees   744     624       1,247       1,211  
Loan fees and service charges   1,378     1,325       2,339       2,397  
Loss on securities transactions       (9,552 )     (1,256 )     (10,847 )
Change in fair value of equity securities   101     162       452       330  
Gain on sale of loans   181     (128 )     366       663  
Other non-interest income   3,382     4,057       6,897       7,651  
Total non-interest income   9,180     (546 )     16,632       7,528  
               
Non-interest expense:              
Compensation and employee benefits   27,659     32,460       55,172       63,618  
Occupancy   6,054     5,738       12,027       11,492  
Federal deposit insurance premiums   1,879     1,734       4,234       2,423  
Advertising   661     786       1,287       1,473  
Professional fees   4,509     2,376       9,143       4,251  
Data processing and software expenses   3,914     3,601       7,881       7,426  
Merger-related expenses   692     266       714       266  
Other non-interest expense, net   879     645       1,447       559  
Total non-interest expense   46,247     47,606       91,905       91,508  
               
Income before income tax expense   4,819     1,921       3,535       26,782  
               
Income tax expense   279     257       150       6,395  
               
Net income $ 4,540   $ 1,664     $ 3,385     $ 20,387  
               
Earnings per share-basic $ 0.04   $ 0.02     $ 0.03     $ 0.20  
Earnings per share-diluted $ 0.04   $ 0.02     $ 0.03     $ 0.20  
Weighted average shares outstanding-basic   101,651,511     102,409,035       101,699,126       103,514,169  
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted   101,651,511     102,517,584       101,804,386       103,835,235  
               
         


COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balances/Yields
 
  For the Three Months Ended June 30,
              2024                 2023  
  Average Balance   Interest and Dividends   Yield / Cost   Average Balance   Interest and Dividends   Yield / Cost
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earnings assets:                      
Loans $ 7,774,052     $ 95,252   4.93 %   $ 7,736,029     $ 84,188   4.36 %
Securities   1,633,801       11,743   2.89 %     1,527,722       8,892   2.33 %
Other interest-earning assets   401,633       6,291   6.30 %     202,076       3,063   6.08 %
Total interest-earning assets   9,809,486       113,286   4.64 %     9,465,827       96,143   4.07 %
Non-interest-earning assets   871,525               835,995          
Total assets $ 10,681,011             $ 10,301,822          
                       
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,948,389     $ 13,708   2.83 %   $ 2,190,005     $ 8,486   1.55 %
Money market accounts   1,220,774       8,323   2.74 %     890,556       5,313   2.39 %
Savings and club deposits   674,793       1,370   0.82 %     813,904       479   0.24 %
Certificates of deposit   2,545,967       26,425   4.17 %     2,184,915       14,449   2.65 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   6,389,923       49,826   3.14 %     6,079,380       28,727   1.90 %
FHLB advances   1,576,514       19,219   4.90 %     1,344,006       15,808   4.72 %
Notes payable           %     30,621       307   4.02 %
Junior subordinated debentures   7,023       161   9.22 %     7,377       150   8.16 %
Total borrowings   1,583,537       19,380   4.92 %     1,382,004       16,265   4.72 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   7,973,460     $ 69,206   3.49 %     7,461,384     $ 44,992   2.42 %
                       
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Non-interest-bearing deposits   1,416,047               1,539,808          
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   260,107               214,300          
Total liabilities   9,649,614               9,215,492          
Total stockholders' equity   1,031,397               1,086,330          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,681,011             $ 10,301,822          
                       
Net interest income     $ 44,080           $ 51,151    
Interest rate spread         1.15 %           1.65 %
Net interest-earning assets $ 1,836,026             $ 2,004,443          
Net interest margin         1.81 %           2.17 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   123.03 %             126.86 %        
                               


 
COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balances/Yields
 
  For the Six Months Ended June 30,
              2024                 2023  
  Average Balance   Interest and Dividends   Yield / Cost   Average Balance   Interest and Dividends   Yield / Cost
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earnings assets:                      
Loans $ 7,788,459     $ 188,201   4.86 %   $ 7,705,680     $ 164,478   4.30 %
Securities   1,588,767       21,897   2.77 %     1,637,121       19,800   2.44 %
Other interest-earning assets   383,989       11,815   6.19 %     181,934       4,745   5.26 %
Total interest-earning assets   9,761,215       221,913   4.57 %     9,524,735       189,023   4.00 %
Non-interest-earning assets   861,632               831,020          
Total assets $ 10,622,847             $ 10,355,755          
                       
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,973,569     $ 27,092   2.76 %   $ 2,341,814     $ 14,503   1.25 %
Money market accounts   1,227,857       17,093   2.80 %     815,859       7,570   1.87 %
Savings and club deposits   681,664       2,607   0.77 %     850,711       693   0.16 %
Certificates of deposit   2,531,145       51,452   4.09 %     2,099,296       23,049   2.21 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   6,414,235       98,244   3.08 %     6,107,680       45,815   1.51 %
FHLB advances   1,511,830       37,067   4.93 %     1,311,640       30,298   4.66 %
Notes payable           %     30,261       599   3.99 %
Junior subordinated debentures   7,020       322   9.22 %     7,408       296   8.06 %
Total borrowings   1,518,850       37,389   4.95 %     1,349,309       31,193   4.66 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   7,933,085     $ 135,633   3.44 %     7,456,989     $ 77,008   2.08 %
                       
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Non-interest-bearing deposits   1,404,161               1,609,994          
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   248,514               217,933          
Total liabilities   9,585,760               9,284,916          
Total stockholders' equity   1,037,087               1,070,839          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,622,847             $ 10,355,755          
                       
Net interest income     $ 86,280           $ 112,015    
Interest rate spread         1.13 %           1.92 %
Net interest-earning assets $ 1,828,130             $ 2,067,746          
Net interest margin         1.78 %           2.37 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   123.04 %             127.73 %        
                               


 
COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Components of Net Interest Rate Spread and Margin
 
  Average Yields/Costs by Quarter
  June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023
Yield on interest-earning assets:                  
Loans 4.93 %   4.79 %   4.66 %   4.47 %   4.36 %
Securities 2.89     2.65     2.58     2.37     2.33  
Other interest-earning assets 6.30     6.06     5.64     5.91     6.08  
Total interest-earning assets 4.64 %   4.50 %   4.39 %   4.17 %   4.07 %
                   
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Total interest-bearing deposits 3.14 %   3.02 %   2.76 %   2.31 %   1.90 %
Total borrowings 4.92     4.98     4.96     4.70     4.72  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.49 %   3.38 %   3.18 %   2.70 %   2.42 %
                   
Interest rate spread 1.15 %   1.12 %   1.21 %   1.47 %   1.65 %
Net interest margin 1.81 %   1.75 %   1.85 %   2.06 %   2.17 %
                   
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 123.03 %   123.06 %   125.32 %   127.46 %   126.86 %
                             


 
COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights
 
   
  June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS(1):                  
Return on average assets 0.17 %   (0.04 )%   0.25 %   0.36 %   0.06 %
Core return on average assets 0.20 %   0.02 %   0.38 %   0.36 %   0.46 %
Return on average equity 1.77 %   (0.45 )%   2.31 %   3.23 %   0.61 %
Core return on average equity 2.06 %   0.18 %   3.55 %   3.24 %   4.29 %
Core return on average tangible equity 2.34 %   0.20 %   3.99 %   3.64 %   4.89 %
Interest rate spread 1.15 %   1.12 %   1.21 %   1.47 %   1.65 %
Net interest margin 1.81 %   1.75 %   1.85 %   2.06 %   2.17 %
Non-interest income to average assets 0.35 %   0.28 %   0.42 %   0.33 %   (0.02 )%
Non-interest expense to average assets 1.74 %   1.74 %   1.80 %   1.67 %   1.85 %
Efficiency ratio 86.83 %   91.96 %   84.82 %   75.12 %   94.07 %
Core efficiency ratio 85.34 %   88.39 %   76.93 %   75.09 %   81.01 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 123.03 %   123.06 %   125.32 %   127.46 %   126.86 %
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans 0.03 %   0.26 %   0.01 %   0.09 %   0.03 %
                   
(1)Ratios are annualized when appropriate.


ASSET QUALITY DATA:  
  June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
                   
Non-accrual loans $ 25,281     $ 22,935     $ 12,618     $ 15,150     $ 11,091  
90+ and still accruing                            
Non-performing loans   25,281       22,935       12,618       15,150       11,091  
Real estate owned   1,974                          
Total non-performing assets $ 27,255     $ 22,935     $ 12,618     $ 15,150     $ 11,091  
                   
Non-performing loans to total gross loans   0.33 %     0.30 %     0.16 %     0.19 %     0.14 %
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.25 %     0.22 %     0.12 %     0.15 %     0.11 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACL") $ 57,062     $ 55,401     $ 55,096     $ 54,113     $ 53,456  
ACL to total non-performing loans   225.71 %     241.56 %     436.65 %     357.18 %     481.98 %
ACL to gross loans   0.73 %     0.71 %     0.70 %     0.69 %     0.69 %


LOAN DATA:  
  June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023
  (In thousands)
Real estate loans:          
One-to-four family $ 2,764,177     $ 2,778,932     $ 2,792,833     $ 2,791,939     $ 2,789,269  
Multifamily   1,409,316       1,429,369       1,409,187       1,417,233       1,376,999  
Commercial real estate   2,316,252       2,318,178       2,377,077       2,374,488       2,386,896  
Construction   462,880       437,566       443,094       390,940       378,988  
Commercial business loans   554,768       538,260       533,041       546,750       505,524  
Consumer loans:                  
Home equity loans and advances   260,427       260,786       266,632       267,016       269,310  
Other consumer loans   2,689       2,601       2,801       2,586       2,552  
Total gross loans   7,770,509       7,765,692       7,824,665       7,790,952       7,709,538  
Purchased credit deteriorated loans   12,150       14,945       15,089       15,228       16,107  
Net deferred loan costs, fees and purchased premiums and discounts   36,352       34,992       34,783       34,360       34,791  
Allowance for credit losses   (57,062 )     (55,401 )     (55,096 )     (54,113 )     (53,456 )
Loans receivable, net $ 7,761,949     $ 7,760,228     $ 7,819,441     $ 7,786,427     $ 7,706,980  


CAPITAL RATIOS:      
  June 30,   December 31,
  2024(1)   2023  
Company:      
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.22 %   14.08 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.45 %   13.32 %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.36 %   13.23 %
Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets) 9.94 %   10.04 %
       
Columbia Bank:      
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.32 %   14.02 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.50 %   13.22 %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.50 %   13.22 %
Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets) 9.42 %   9.48 %
       
Freehold Bank:      
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 23.84 %   22.49 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 23.14 %   21.81 %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 23.14 %   21.81 %
Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets) 16.02 %   15.27 %
       
(1)Estimated ratios at June 30, 2024      


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
           
Book and Tangible Book Value per Share
      June 30,   December 31,
        2024       2023  
      (Dollars in thousands)
       
Total stockholders' equity     $ 1,046,734     $ 1,040,335  
Less: goodwill       (110,715 )     (110,715 )
Less: core deposit intangible       (10,039 )     (11,155 )
Total tangible stockholders' equity     $ 925,980     $ 918,465  
           
Shares outstanding       104,755,270       104,918,905  
           
Book value per share     $ 9.99     $ 9.92  
Tangible book value per share     $ 8.84     $ 8.75  


Reconciliation of Core Net Income              
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024     2023     2024     2023
  (In thousands)
               
Net income $ 4,540   $ 1,664   $ 3,385   $ 20,387
Add: loss on securities transactions, net of tax       8,274     1,130     9,249
Add: FDIC special assessment, net of tax   97         490    
Add: severance expense from reduction in workforce, net of tax       1,390     67     1,390
Add: merger-related expenses, net of tax   652     230     672     230
Add: litigation expenses, net of tax       181         262
Core net income $ 5,289   $ 11,739   $ 5,744   $ 31,518


Return on Average Assets              
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
  (Dollars in thousands)
               
Net income $ 4,540     $ 1,664     $ 3,385     $ 20,387  
               
Average assets $ 10,681,011     $ 10,301,822     $ 10,622,847     $ 10,355,755  
               
Return on average assets   0.17 %     0.06 %     0.06 %     0.40 %
               
Core net income $ 5,289     $ 11,739     $ 5,744     $ 31,518  
               
Core return on average assets   0.20 %     0.46 %     0.11 %     0.61 %


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
               
Return on Average Equity              
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
  (Dollars in thousands)
               
Total average stockholders' equity $ 1,031,397     $ 1,086,330     $ 1,037,087     $ 1,070,839  
Add: loss on securities transactions, net of tax         8,274       1,130       9,249  
Add: FDIC special assessment, net of tax   97             490        
Add: severance expense from reduction in workforce, net of tax         1,390       67       1,390  
Add: merger-related expenses, net of tax   652       230       672       230  
Add: litigation expenses, net of tax         181             262  
Core average stockholders' equity $ 1,032,146     $ 1,096,405     $ 1,039,446     $ 1,081,970  
               
Return on average equity   1.77 %     0.61 %     0.66 %     3.84 %
               
Core return on core average equity   2.06 %     4.29 %     1.11 %     5.87 %


Return on Average Tangible Equity        
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
  (Dollars in thousands)
               
Total average stockholders' equity $ 1,031,397     $ 1,086,330     $ 1,037,087     $ 1,070,839  
Less: average goodwill   (110,715 )     (110,715 )     (110,715 )     (110,715 )
Less: average core deposit intangible   (10,381 )     (12,694 )     (10,668 )     (12,989 )
Total average tangible stockholders' equity $ 910,301     $ 962,921     $ 915,704     $ 947,135  
               
Core return on average tangible equity   2.34 %     4.89 %     1.26 %     6.71 %


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
               
Efficiency Ratios              
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
  (Dollars in thousands)
               
Net interest income $ 44,080     $ 51,151     $ 86,280     $ 112,015  
Non-interest income   9,180       (546 )     16,632       7,528  
Total income $ 53,260     $ 50,605     $ 102,912     $ 119,543  
               
Non-interest expense $ 46,247     $ 47,606     $ 91,905     $ 91,508  
               
Efficiency ratio   86.83 %     94.07 %     89.30 %     76.55 %
               
Non-interest income $ 9,180     $ (546 )   $ 16,632     $ 7,528  
Add: loss on securities transactions         9,552       1,256       10,847  
Core non-interest income $ 9,180     $ 9,006     $ 17,888     $ 18,375  
               
Non-interest expense $ 46,247     $ 47,606     $ 91,905     $ 91,508  
Less: FDIC special assessment   (103 )           (565 )      
Less: severance expense from reduction in workforce         1,605       (74 )     1,605  
Less: merger-related expenses   (692 )     (266 )     (714 )     (266 )
Less: litigation expenses         (209 )           (317 )
Core non-interest expense $ 45,452     $ 48,736     $ 90,552     $ 92,530  
               
Core efficiency ratio   85.34 %     81.01 %     86.93 %     70.96 %
 

Columbia Financial, Inc.
Investor Relations Department
(833) 550-0717


