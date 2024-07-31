IBN Announces Latest Episode of The GotStocks Podcast featuring Joel Fruendt, CEO of SenesTech Inc.

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The GotStocks Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The GotStocks Podcast puts the small-cap sector in the limelight with in-depth interviews featuring executives responsible for guiding gems that could be on the cusp of huge moves. The latest episode features Joel Fruendt, President and CEO of SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations.

To begin the interview, Fruendt provided an introduction to SenesTech® and its business model.

“SenesTech is a biotech and life sciences company. Our mission is to improve public health by managing animal pest populations through fertility control, particularly one of the world's oldest issues – rodent control,” Fruendt said. “Right now, we have labels for rats and mice, and we attack the problem at its root cause – reproduction. In essence, what we're doing is rodent birth control. Many cities and other government agencies are trying to control rodent problems by poisoning and killing and trapping and all those things. We're a little bit different in that respect.”

“I'll start out with this fact that usually leaves people with their jaws dropping: two rats, in one year, can become 15,000. That is really the basis for our product. You cannot poison, trap or drown rats fast enough without addressing the reproductive rate, and that is really why our product is in the news a lot right now and why we're getting such success out in the marketplace.”

“SenesTech started as a research company looking at compounds that would mimic menopause. The company came across something that was developed into a product called ContraPest®. It’s a patented technology that really reduces or eliminates fertility in both females and males. It's proven itself out in the field, and we introduced some different delivery systems in order to be more focused on how rats are in the marketplace, whether they're in their burrows or they're roof rats. We have very loyal customers that love the product, so it's an attractive solution for them.”

Join IBN’s Carmel Fisher and Joel Fruendt, President and CEO of SenesTech Inc. , to learn more about the company’s newest offering, Evolve™, a soft bait product offering similar efficacy to ContraPest with a number of competitive advantages.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.gotstocks.net

About SenesTech

SenesTech® is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. Its team is made up of experts in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. SenesTech invented ContraPest®, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve™, an EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptive currently offered for rats and mice. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. SenesTech strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.SenesTech.com

