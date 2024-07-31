CareCloud To Announce Second-Quarter 2024 Results on August 13, 2024

SOMERSET, N.J., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO, CCLDP), a leader in healthcare technology and generative AI solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. The Company will follow with a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



The live webcast of the conference call and related presentation slides can be accessed at ir.carecloud.com/events. An audio-only option is available by dialing 201-389-0920 and referencing “CareCloud Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call.” Investors who opt for audio-only will need to download the related slides at ir.carecloud.com/events.

A replay of the conference call and related presentation slides will be available approximately one hour after conclusion of the call at the same link. An audio-only option can also be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13747693.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation and generative AI solutions to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

Company Contact:

Norman Roth

Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller

CareCloud, Inc.

nroth@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Bill Korn

ir@carecloud.com