Real-time Location Systems Market Anticipated to Reach $16.2 Billion by 2028

Chicago, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global real-time location systems (RTLS) market size is expected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2023 to USD 16.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2023 to 2028.

RTLS solutions improve productivity by shortening the time they take to locate an asset, which is particularly helpful for transportation, biomedical engineering, and nursing staff. Equipment searches and paperwork related to assets translate into delays in the overall process, adversely impacting productivity in several verticals. RTLS systems minimize that timeframe and provide real-time data about all these assets with precise locations, which leads to better productivity.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study

Download the PDF Brochure

Major RTLS Companies Include:

Securitas AB (Sweden),

Zebra Technologies Corporation (US),

Aruba Networks (US),

Impinj, Inc. (US),

Savi Technology (US),

TeleTracking Technologies, Inc. (US),

CenTrak, Inc. (US),

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (US),

Ubisense Ltd. (UK),

Alien Technology, LLC (US),

AiRISTA Flow, Inc. (US),

Sonitor Technologies (US), and

Midmark Corporation (US).

RTLS Market Segmentation Analysis:

Hardware segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

RTLS solutions consist of hardware components such as tags/badges affixed to an asset or individual for tracking purposes. RTLS badges, tags, and sensory networks are designed to work in the background, communicating the locations of people and equipment automatically and accurately. These tags periodically transmit information to readers or trackers. A reader communicates with a tag and collects and processes tag signals, subsequently sending them to the application software platform, which analyzes and correlates this data to provide the exact location in real-time. There is a growing trend of using hybrid solutions, which may involve using a single tag or reader that can perform many functions. These factors would further boost the ever-increasing demand for hybrid RTLS solutions from specific verticals such as healthcare and manufacturing.

The RTLS market for UWB technology is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In the RTLS market, ultra-wideband (UWB) is one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing technologies, and the RTLS market for UWB technology stores enormous potential for growth during the forecast period. This technology functions similarly to active RFID, wherein the tag continuously sends RF energy into the environment for receivers to pick up. UWB-based RTLS solutions operate in a large bandwidth spectrum in larger environments with many tags; receivers are placed at larger intervals with sub-receivers in between to improve accuracy. The signals from the tags are concise and obtain the unique ID of the tag. UWB is highly accurate on a room- and zone-level basis and can calculate the location within a few centimeters due to its short, narrow transmissions.

The RTLS market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028.

The growing manufacturing sector in China is generating massive demand for RTLS solutions to improve operational efficiency and lower operational costs by tracking equipment, goods, materials, work orders, assembly lines, and distribution in manufacturing facilities, which is anticipated to drive market growth in the country. In addition, the high adoption of RTLS technologies in Japan, South Korea, China, and Australia to improve healthcare quality and patient safety and reduce healthcare costs is expected to drive the RTLS market in Asia Pacific for the healthcare vertical.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1322

Market Dynamics

Opportunities: Growing demand for hybrid RTLS solutions.

The RTLS market is witnessing a rise in demand for hybrid RTLS solutions. A range of hybrid solutions is available in the market, intending to overcome some of the challenges associated with an RTLS system based on a single technology. Hybrid RTLS solutions combine multiple technologies to achieve higher accuracy, reliability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness than systems that use any single technology. This is because each technology has its own strengths and weaknesses, and by combining them, the weaknesses of one technology can be offset by the strengths of another. For example, Wi-Fi-based RTLS systems are typically very accurate, but they can be unreliable in areas with poor Wi-Fi signal strength. By combining Wi-Fi with another technology, such as Bluetooth, the accuracy and reliability of the system can be improved. This makes them ideal for a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, automotive, logistics, healthcare, and retail. By combining multiple technologies.

Challenges: Lack of uniform standards and interoperability.

One of the major concerns of the RTLS market is standardization protocols. There is a lack of uniform standards due to which various solutions are available, making it difficult for end users to choose and integrate with the system. As many hardware products and software are available, the end user faces incompatibility issues in infrastructure, thus resulting in the interoperability of the complete solution. Companies such as Zebra Technologies (US) and Securitas AB (US) provide RTLS solutions that support more than one protocol; however, most market players primarily focus on a single protocol. Since different technologies operate on different protocols and frequency bands, there is a lack of interoperability between various RTLS solutions. Hence, the customer must opt for a single vendor for its system, due to which the overall cost may increase.

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com