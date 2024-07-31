Novacap Announces Partnership with CTG

MONTREAL, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novacap, a leading North American private equity firm, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Communications Tower Group I LLC (“CTG”). CTG is the third portfolio company within Novacap’s Digital Infrastructure platform.



Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, and founded in 2015, CTG is a leading developer and operator of communication tower infrastructure in the U.S.

“This partnership highlights our commitment to investing in core telecommunications assets. We take great pride in backing the CTG team in their ambitions to develop telecommunications infrastructure in the U.S.,” says Ted Mocarski, Senior Partner, Head of Digital Infrastructure at Novacap.

“We are excited and pleased to announce our partnership with Novacap. This collaboration will bolster our ongoing mission to build, own, and manage critical wireless infrastructure assets throughout the United States, while also facilitating the deployment of 5G and eventual 6G networks,” says Ricardo Loor, CEO and Co-Founder at CTG.

Choate Hall & Stewart LLP served as legal advisor to Novacap. Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP served as legal advisor to CTG.

About CTG

Founded in 2015, Communications Tower Group I LLC’s (CTG) team leverages over 120 years of combined experience in the wireless telecom industry to deliver high-value asset development. The CTG team has been involved in thousands of wireless infrastructure projects and has the ability to develop some of the most prized vertical assets in its class. For more details, please visit: https://ctowergroup.com.

About Novacap

Novacap is a leading North American private equity investor and one of Canada’s most experienced private equity firms. Founded in 1981 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs, Novacap focuses on middle market companies in four core sectors, Technologies, Industries, Financial Services and Digital Infrastructure. Novacap combines deep sector specific expertise and strategic and operational excellence to partner with entrepreneurs and management teams. Since its inception, the firm has made primary and add-on investments in more than 250 companies. Novacap has over C$8 billion of assets under management and more than 110 employees, including 65-plus investment professionals, across offices in Montreal, Toronto and New York. For more information on Novacap, please visit: https://novacap.ca.

Media contact

Danielle Ste-Marie – dstemarie@novacap.ca