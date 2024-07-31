LeddarTech Unveils the Future of ADAS With the European Launch of the LeddarNavigator Demo Car and Road Show

QUEBEC CITY, Canada, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech® Holdings Inc. (“LeddarTech”) (Nasdaq: LDTC), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology, LeddarVision™, for ADAS, AD and parking applications, is proud to present the high-performance LeddarNavigator. This demo car will showcase the next level in ADAS technology to automotive OEMs and Tier 1s during its tour across Europe beginning July 25, 2024 and ending at Autosens Europe in Barcelona, Spain, on October 10, 2024.



The LeddarNavigator is equipped with the LeddarVision AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception family of automotive software products. These extend sensor performance beyond what is typically achieved with object-level fusion and address the known cost and performance challenges Tier 1-2 suppliers and OEMs struggle with when developing L2/L2+ ADAS applications.

During the roadshow, LeddarTech will provide live demonstrations of the products developed for entry-level and premium Level 2/2+ ADAS applications that are targeting the stringent 5-star NCAP 2025/GSR 2022 safety standards and highway assist using the LeddarVision platform, including:

LVS-2 + (LeddarVision Surround- V iew) , a comprehensive fusion and perception software solution designed to elevate ADAS capabilities for premium surround-view, addressing safety and highway assist applications. It scales from a basic 2V4R to an advanced 5V5R sensor configuration.

a comprehensive fusion and perception software solution designed to elevate ADAS capabilities for premium surround-view, addressing safety and highway assist applications. It scales from a basic 2V4R to an advanced 5V5R sensor configuration. LVF-E (LeddarVision Front Entry), an innovative front-view fusion and perception stack that supports highway assist ADAS. It utilizes a streamlined sensor setup of a single front camera and two short-range corner radars, and is combined with Texas Instruments’ TDA4VE processor.

The LVS-2+ and the LVF-E maximize efficiency and performance while minimizing costs, which has been demonstrated and validated in the company’s research and development centers in Tel Aviv (Israel) and Quebec City (Canada). Key performance indicators are available to customers for review upon request.

“The introduction of our European LeddarNavigator is a tremendous step forward for LeddarTech in the European market as it enables us to truly demonstrate the performance of our software in real time to the automotive market as we have done in North America,” stated Antonio Polo, Sr. Vice-President of Product and Business Development at LeddarTech. “This newly released LeddarNavigator is an addition to the company’s fleet of demonstration vehicles, formerly known as LeddarCar in North America, Israel and China. We invite OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to witness firsthand the transformative power of our systems and how they provide real-time insights into the vehicle’s surroundings,” Mr. Polo concluded.

Follow the European road trip journey on our special “LeddarNavigator Diaries” site starting in mid-August 2024.

About LeddarTech

A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS, autonomous driving (AD) and parking applications. LeddarTech’s automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment to achieve better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 160 patent applications (87 granted) that enhance ADAS, AD and parking capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

LeddarTech might, in the scope of collaborations, partnerships and projects, from time to time, collect with test vehicles personal information, i.e., information that directly or indirectly identifies members of the public. Collected personal information may be processed, used, stored and communicated by LeddarTech within the scope of developing and training our software and products. For further information about the processing activities, which include the collection, use, storage and communication of the personal information, as well as the associated personal information protection rights and how to exercise them, please consult LeddarTech’s Privacy Policy.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook and YouTube.

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, VAYADrive, VayaVision and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. is a public company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “LDTC.”