Rural Indian Youth Use Information Communication Technology to Spark Nature Conservation Conversation

Baghpat youth used ICT to spark global conversation. "Dear Mother Nature" postcard campaign spanned 55 countries, combining global outreach.

BAGHPAT, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an impressive voluntary effort, rural youth in India utilized technology for social good to promote the importance of nature conservation. The Udaan Youth Club, affiliated with Nehru Yuva Kendra Bagpat, developed global campaigns using ICT tools and collaborated with various institutions to reach thousands of people online. This initiative, held in celebration of World Nature Conservation Day on July 28, engaged around 3,000 participants, emphasizing the significance of environmental conservation and sustainable practices.

The club organized the "Dear Mother Nature Global Postcard Writing Competition," which saw participants from 55 countries, spanning various age groups, expressing their gratitude to Mother Nature through postcards. This event highlighted the creativity and commitment of rural youth in India. Out of 590 entries, 345 postcards were selected and shared on social media, sparking global discussions on environmental conservation.

In Malaysia, the Keningau Vocational College conducted a local version of the postcard competition, where students created and presented their postcards in classrooms. Similarly, U.P.S. Composite School Jinai in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, held a related activity under the guidance of teacher Sweety Singh. These local chapters allowed students to deepen their understanding of environmental issues and demonstrated the role of creative expression in environmental education.

The Udaan Youth Club also hosted a national awareness quiz, attracting 2,261 participants. Of these, 1,500 individuals achieved perfect scores and received certificates of accomplishment. Additionally, 352 people participated in an online pledge program, committing to environmental conservation. Their pledges were shared on social media to show their dedication.

To recognize the outstanding contributions of participants, Udaan Youth Club posted photo posters and video messages of top performers on social media. The success of the activities was supported by platforms such as Mera Yuva Bharat, Contest 360, and nearly 30 other organizations. A comprehensive report of the campaign will be shared with the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

The campaign effectively used ICT tools to amplify local voices globally, encouraging people worldwide to support environmental conservation. This strategic use of technology facilitated widespread engagement and highlighted the collective responsibility towards environmental stewardship.

Unique aspects of the program included the use of ICT by rural youth, the global thinking of local youth, and the self-organized nature of the initiative. The campaign was popularized with the help of impact partners and included both global online activities and local classroom engagements. The choice of postcard writing reconnected people with nature in a personal way.

Aman Kumar, President of Udaan Youth Club, shared his vision for united actions and voices in support of nature conservation. He said, "When it comes to working for nature, environment, or planet, we come together. Our shared sense of responsibility towards our only home, Earth, unites us. Thank you for engaging with Udaan's World Nature Conservation Day 2024 activities and showing your commitment to Mother Nature. Udaan will continue to use tech for social impact. Together, we inspire a more eco-conscious and green world."