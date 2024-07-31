ENERGY SECURITY IN THE EU: UKRAINE’S ROLE IN THE NEW STRATEGY – ALONA LEBEDIEVA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Against the backdrop of geopolitical tension and threats to energy security, the European Union is intensifying efforts to reduce dependence on Russian energy resources. The EU is actively investing in the development of renewable energy sources, energy storage infrastructure, and enhancing energy efficiency.
“In the context of ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine and threats to the entire world, the issue of energy security in the European Union is particularly relevant. Reducing dependence on Russian energy resources or completely abandoning them is strategically important not only for the stability of the energy market but also for the security of the entire region,” says Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian diversified industrial-investment group of companies “Aurum Group.”
Diversification of Energy Sources
European policy aimed at diversifying energy sources includes the development of renewables such as solar, wind, and hydropower, as well as investing in energy storage infrastructure and enhancing energy efficiency.
“Diversification of energy sources is a key direction for the EU. Investments in renewable technologies not only reduce import dependence but also promote innovation and create new jobs, which is also important,” emphasizes Lebedieva.
The Future of Energy
An important aspect is the development of hydrogen technologies, which have the potential to become a key element in the future EU energy system. Hydrogen as a clean fuel can provide energy for transport, industry, and the residential sector, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and contributing to climate neutrality goals.
Additionally, infrastructure for supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from other countries is actively being developed, providing additional opportunities for stable energy supply in the region.
“Innovations in renewable energy sources open new horizons for sustainable development. Europe must become a leader in this direction. We already see how solar and wind energy are transforming the energy landscape, but this is just the beginning. The future lies in new technologies such as hydrogen fuel cells and advanced energy storage systems. This will allow for more flexible responses to market changes and ensure energy stability in case of external threats,” she adds.
Ukraine also has a great opportunity after the war to become an active EU partner in this area. Our capacities for energy production and transportation can be an important component of the overall European energy strategy. Integrating Ukraine’s energy system with the European network will help not only strengthen our economy but also ensure energy security for Europe as a whole.
“Green technologies and renewable energy sources are not just a trendy topic but a necessity for the survival of our planet. This is the path to creating a sustainable, environmentally clean economy that will be beneficial for future generations. And Europe should set an example for other regions of the world. Ukraine is ready to become a reliable EU partner in this area,” concludes Alona Lebedieva.
Alona Lebedieva
Alona Lebedieva
Aurum Group
