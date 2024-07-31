Plug to Announce 2024 Second Quarter Results

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, will announce its 2024 second quarter results on Thursday August 8, 2024.



Join the call:

Date: August 8, 2024

Time: 8:30 AM ET

Toll-free: 877-407-9221 / +1 201-689-8597

Direct webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1677284&tp_key=3bdba53db7

The webcast can also be accessed directly from the Plug homepage ( www.plugpower.com ). A playback of the call will be available online for a period of time following the call.

Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 69,000 fuel cell systems and over 250 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen.

With plans to operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug built a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and is developing multiple green hydrogen production plants for commercial operation. Plug delivers its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

