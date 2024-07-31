Submit Release
Lantheus Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2024

  • Worldwide revenue of $394.1 million, an increase of 22.5% from second quarter 2023
  • Completed three strategic transactions to expand innovative pipeline
  • GAAP fully diluted earnings per share of $0.88, compared to $1.33 in second quarter 2023. Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share of $1.80 compared to $1.54 in the second quarter 2023, reflective of inter-quarter investment in business development and R&D.
  • The Company maintains full year 2024 revenue guidance and updates fully diluted earnings per share guidance driven by strategic transactions

BEDFORD, Mass., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (Lantheus or the Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company committed to enabling clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“We delivered another strong quarter as we continued to maximize the value of our commercial portfolio,” said Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer of Lantheus. “With the strength of our balance sheet and radiopharmaceutical expertise, we also announced three strategic transactions that underscore our ongoing commitment to expand our pipeline of radiodiagnostics and radiotherapeutics to address unmet medical needs for significant patient populations. Looking ahead, we will continue to sustain an attractive financial profile by driving strong performance from our commercial products, advancing our R&D pipeline and executing strategically impactful business development.”

Summary Financial Results

(in millions, except per share data – unaudited)
   Three Months Ended
June 30,
    2024     2023   % Change
Worldwide revenue   $ 394.1   $ 321.7   22.5  %
GAAP net income   $ 62.1   $ 94.1   (34.1 )%
GAAP fully diluted earnings per share   $ 0.88   $ 1.33   (33.7 )%
Adj. net income (non-GAAP)   $ 126.8   $ 109.6   15.7  %
Adj. fully diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)   $ 1.80   $ 1.54   16.4  %
 

Second Quarter 2024

  • Worldwide revenue increased 22.5% to $394.1 million compared to the same period in 2023. Growth was primarily driven by PYLARIFY and DEFINITY.
  • Sales of PYLARIFY were $273.3 million, an increase of 29.8% over $210.5 million in the prior year period. Growth was driven by increasing utilization of PSMA PET with PYLARIFY at existing customers and expansion of the PSMA PET imaging market.
  • Sales of DEFINITY were $78.1 million, an increase of 10.7% over $70.5 million in the prior year period.
  • Operating income decreased to $102.7 million, compared to $124.1 million in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) increased 14.0% to $171.1 million, compared to $150.1 million in the prior year period.
  • Fully diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.88, compared to $1.33 in the prior year period. Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) increased 16.4% to $1.80, compared to $1.54 in the prior year period.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow were $84.7 million and $73.5 million, respectively.

Balance Sheet

  • At June 30, 2024, the Company's cash and cash equivalents grew to $757.0 million, compared to $713.7 million at December 31, 2023, taking into account the $98.3 million net investment related to the Perspective partnership in the first quarter 2024 and the $32.9 million net payment related to the acquisition of NAV-4694 in the second quarter 2024.
  • The Company currently has access to up to $350.0 million from a revolving line of credit.

Recent Business Highlights

Radiopharmaceutical Pipeline Progress 

  • In July 2024, the Company announced its acquisition of NAV-4694, expanding its position in the Alzheimer’s disease market. NAV-4694 is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials and is also being used in academic and industry trials evaluating investigational therapeutics. NAV-4694 complements Lantheus’ F18-labeled PET imaging agent candidate, MK-6240, which targets Tau tangles in Alzheimer’s disease; adding amyloid imaging as a potential product in addition to a tau-based imaging agent could further inform diagnosis and staging of Alzheimer’s disease.
  • In June 2024, the Company acquired global rights to RM2, which targets the gastrin-releasing peptide receptor (GRPR), including the associated novel, clinical-stage radiodiagnostic and radiotherapeutic pair, referred to as 68Ga-RM2 (now LNTH-2401), and 177Lu-RM2 (now LNTH-2402). This acquisition strengthens Lantheus’ presence in prostate cancer and expands its pipeline to include breast and other cancers. With this radiotheranostic pair, Lantheus can now potentially reach more prostate cancer patients including those for whom PSMA-targeted therapy may not be appropriate. Lantheus plans to work with Life Molecular to initiate a Phase 1/2a study with LNTH-2402 in prostate cancer in 2025 with LNTH-2401 to be used as a companion diagnostic.
  • In June 2024, the Company agreed to invest in Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD). Additionally, the Company acquired the rights to two of RAD's licensed pre-clinical assets, an LRRC15 targeting mAb (now LNTH-2403) and a TROP2 targeting nanobody (now LNTH-2404), bolstering the Company’s early oncology portfolio. LNTH-2403 is a potential first-in-class highly specific monoclonal antibody radiotherapeutic with both Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of osteosarcoma. The product candidate is designed to target the surrounding tumor micro-environment cells expressing the protein LRRC15 and has the potential to treat a broad range of cancers. LNTH-2404, the TROP2-targeted nanobody radiotherapeutic, is advancing in preclinical development for TROP-2-expressing cancers.

Other Key Updates

  • The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released its Proposed Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) rule for calendar year 2025 for improved payment for specialized diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals to support patient access for Medicare beneficiaries. In the proposed rule, innovative diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals, including PYLARIFY, would continue to be paid separately by CMS for traditional Medicare Fee for Service patients in the hospital outpatient setting following the expiry of traditional pass-through payment status. The final rule will be issued in early November and take effect January 1, 2025.
  • The Company recently appointed Jeffrey Humphrey, M.D., to the position of Chief Medical Officer, along with Jamie Spaeth to the position of Chief People Officer and Kimberly Brown to the position of Chief Accounting Officer.

Full Year 2024 Financial Guidance

    Guidance Issued July 31, 2024 Guidance Issued May 2, 2024
FY 2024 Revenue   $1.50 billion - $1.52 billion $1.50 billion - $1.52 billion
FY 2024 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS   $6.60 - $6.70 $7.00 - $7.20
       

On a forward-looking basis, the Company does not provide GAAP income per common share guidance or a reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS to GAAP income per common share because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty business development and acquisition related expenses, purchase accounting fair value adjustments, and any one-time, non-recurring charges. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. As a result, it is the Company’s view that a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable effort.

Internet Posting of Information

The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.lantheus.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult its website regularly for important information about the Company. 

Conference Call and Webcast

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://investor.lantheus.com/news-events/calendar-of-events.

A replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the webcast and will be archived on the same web page for at least 30 days.

The conference call will include a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. Reference is made to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, the reconciliation of the differences between the two financial measures, and the other information included in this press release, our Form 8-K filed with the SEC today, or otherwise available in the Investor Relations section of our website located at www.lantheus.com.

The conference call may include forward-looking statements. See the cautionary information about forward-looking statements in the safe-harbor section of this press release.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in Canada and Sweden, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for more than 65 years. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com. 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income and its line components; adjusted net income per share - fully diluted; adjusted operating income and free cash flow. The Company’s management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Company’s operations, period over period. However, these measures may exclude items that may be highly variable, difficult to predict and of a size that could have a substantial impact on the Company’s reported results of operations for a particular period. Management uses these and other non-GAAP measures internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the allocation of resources and the evaluation of results relative to employee performance compensation targets. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms such as “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “guidance,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “progress,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar terms. Such forward-looking statements include our guidance for the fiscal year 2024 and are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include: (i) continued market expansion and penetration for our established commercial products, particularly PYLARIFY and DEFINITY, in a competitive environment in which other imaging agents have been approved and are being commercialized, and our ability to clinically and commercially differentiate our products; (ii) our ability to have third parties manufacture our products and our ability to manufacture DEFINITY in our in-house manufacturing facility; (iii) the global availability of Molybdenum-99 (“Mo-99”) and other raw material and key components; (iv) our strategies, future prospects, and our projected growth, including revenue related to our collaboration agreements with POINT Biopharma Global Inc., including our ability to obtain FDA approval for PNT2002 and PNT2003; (v) our ability to satisfy our obligations under our existing clinical development partnerships using MK-6240 or NAV-4694 as a research tool and under the license agreements through which we have rights to MK-6240 and NAV-4694, and to further develop and commercialize MK-6240 and NAV-4694 as approved products; (vi) our ability to successfully execute on our agreements with Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. ("Perspective"), including finalizing the license agreements in the event we exercise our options to do so, the value of our current and any future equity interest in Perspective, and Perspective’s ability to successfully develop its alpha-particle therapy and innovative platform technology; (vii) the efforts and timing for clinical development, regulatory approval, adequate coding, coverage and payment and successful commercialization of our product candidates and new clinical applications and territories for our products, in each case, that we or our strategic partners may undertake; (viii) our ability to identify and acquire or in-license additional diagnostic and therapeutic product opportunities in oncology, Alzheimer's disease and other strategic areas and continue to grow and advance our pipeline of products; and (ix) the risk and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including those described in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).


Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data – unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenues   $ 394,091     $ 321,700     $ 764,066     $ 622,484  
Cost of goods sold     138,317       119,053       266,446       342,761  
Gross profit     255,774       202,647       497,620       279,723  
Operating expenses                
Sales and marketing     45,035       36,456       90,581       69,073  
General and administrative     47,409       26,151       95,304       49,422  
Research and development     60,601       15,901       108,625       46,433  
Total operating expenses     153,045       78,508       294,510       164,928  
Gain on sale of assets                 6,254        
Operating income     102,729       124,139       209,364       114,795  
Interest expense     4,862       4,933       9,721       9,924  
Investment in equity securities - unrealized loss (gain)     22,537             (38,167 )      
Other income     (9,044 )     (4,482 )     (17,832 )     (7,713 )
Income before income taxes     84,374       123,688       255,642       112,584  
Income tax expense     22,301       29,557       62,503       21,260  
Net income   $ 62,073     $ 94,131     $ 193,139     $ 91,324  
Net income per common share:                
Basic   $ 0.89     $ 1.38     $ 2.80     $ 1.34  
Diluted   $ 0.88     $ 1.33     $ 2.74     $ 1.31  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                
Basic     69,356       68,371       69,056       68,062  
Diluted     70,601       71,014       70,364       69,957  


Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Revenues Analysis
(in thousands – unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2024
 		  2023   % Change   2024   2023   % Change
PYLARIFY   $ 273,255   $ 210,522   29.8  %   $ 532,125   $ 405,992   31.1  %
Other radiopharmaceutical oncology         818   (100.0 )%     384     1,535   (75.0 )%
Total radiopharmaceutical oncology     273,255     211,340   29.3  %     532,509     407,527   30.7  %
DEFINITY     78,100     70,529   10.7  %     154,664     139,353   11.0  %
TechneLite     28,186     21,594   30.5  %     49,900     42,580   17.2  %
Other precision diagnostics     5,825     5,454   6.8  %     11,757     11,261   4.4  %
Total precision diagnostics     112,111     97,577   14.9  %     216,321     193,194   12.0  %
Strategic partnerships and other revenue     8,725     12,783   (31.7 )%     15,236     21,763   (30.0 )%
Total revenues   $ 394,091   $ 321,700   22.5  %   $ 764,066   $ 622,484   22.7  %


Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data – unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net income   $ 62,073     $ 94,131     $ 193,139     $ 91,324  
Stock and incentive plan compensation     18,479       12,692       33,863       22,359  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     10,122       12,374       20,053       23,473  
Campus consolidation costs     (5 )     1,681       14       3,140  
Contingent consideration fair value adjustments     100       (7,575 )     100       (8,975 )
Non-recurring refinancing related fees           (48 )           213  
Non-recurring fees                       (2,734 )
Gain on sale of assets                 (6,254 )      
Strategic collaboration and license costs     38,191             66,191        
Investment in equity securities - unrealized loss (gain)     22,537             (38,167 )      
Acquisition-related costs     821       169       1,609       338  
Impairment of long-lived assets           5,998             138,050  
ARO Acceleration and other related costs           577             725  
Other     679       59       1,468       684  
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a)     (26,158 )     (10,461 )     (26,859 )     (56,837 )
Adjusted net income   $ 126,839     $ 109,597     $ 245,157     $ 211,760  
Adjusted net income, as a percentage of revenues     32.2 %     34.1 %     32.1 %     34.0 %


    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net income per share - diluted   $ 0.88     $ 1.33     $ 2.74     $ 1.31  
Stock and incentive plan compensation     0.26       0.18       0.48       0.32  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     0.14       0.17       0.28       0.34  
Campus consolidation costs           0.02             0.04  
Contingent consideration fair value adjustments           (0.11 )           (0.13 )
Non-recurring refinancing related fees                        
Non-recurring fees                       (0.04 )
Gain on sale of assets                 (0.09 )      
Strategic collaboration and license costs     0.54             0.94        
Investment in equity securities - unrealized loss (gain)     0.32             (0.54 )      
Acquisition-related costs     0.01             0.02        
Impairment of long-lived assets           0.08             1.97  
ARO Acceleration and other related costs           0.02             0.02  
Other     0.01             0.02       0.01  
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a)     (0.36 )     (0.15 )     (0.37 )     (0.81 )
Adjusted net income per share - diluted   $ 1.80     $ 1.54     $ 3.48     $ 3.03  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted     70,601       71,014       70,364       69,957  


(a) The income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP net loss and non-GAAP adjusted net income takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction.


Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)
(in thousands, except per share data – unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
Operating income   $ 102,729     $ 124,139     $ 209,364     $ 114,795  
Stock and incentive plan compensation     18,479       12,692       33,863       22,359  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     10,122       12,374       20,053       23,473  
Campus consolidation costs     (5 )     1,681       14       3,140  
Contingent consideration fair value adjustments     100       (7,575 )     100       (8,975 )
Non-recurring refinancing related fees           (48 )           213  
Non-recurring fees                       (2,734 )
Gain on sale of assets                 (6,254 )      
Strategic collaboration and license costs     38,191             66,191        
Acquisition-related costs     821       169       1,609       338  
Impairment of long-lived assets           5,998             138,050  
ARO Acceleration and other related costs           577             725  
Other     679       59       1,468       684  
Adjusted operating income   $ 171,116     $ 150,066     $ 326,408     $ 292,068  
Adjusted operating income, as a percentage of revenues     43.4 %     46.6 %     42.7 %     46.9 %


Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow
(in thousands – unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 84,720     $ (32,266 )   $ 211,958     $ 76,234  
Capital expenditures   (11,175 )     (10,697 )     (19,448 )     (19,865 )
Free cash flow $ 73,545     $ (42,963 )   $ 192,510     $ 56,369  
               
Net cash used in investing activities $ (45,086 )   $ (20,697 )   $ (151,615 )   $ (65,210 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 99     $ (4,051 )   $ (16,746 )   $ (12,720 )


Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands – unaudited)
 
  June 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 757,018   $ 713,656
Accounts receivable, net   372,288     284,292
Inventory   70,516     64,029
Other current assets   24,165     16,683
Assets held for sale   7,159     7,159
Total current assets   1,231,146     1,085,819
Investment in equity securities   116,423    
Property, plant and equipment, net   158,158     146,697
Intangibles, net   172,239     151,985
Goodwill   61,189     61,189
Deferred tax assets, net   151,185     150,198
Other long-term assets   49,491     55,261
Total assets $ 1,939,831   $ 1,651,149
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities      
Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings $ 868   $ 823
Accounts payable   49,774     41,189
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   212,643     145,338
Total current liabilities   263,285     187,350
Asset retirement obligations   23,130     22,916
Long-term debt, net and other borrowings   563,188     561,670
Other long-term liabilities   63,543     63,321
Total liabilities   913,146     835,257
Total stockholders’ equity   1,026,685     815,892
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,939,831   $ 1,651,149
 

Contacts:
Mark Kinarney
Vice President, Investor Relations
978-671-8842
ir@lantheus.com

Melissa Downs
Senior Director, External Communications
646-975-2533
media@lantheus.com


