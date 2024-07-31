Submit Release
Option Care Health Announces Financial Results for The Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights

  • Net revenue of $1,227.2 million, up 14.8% compared to $1,069.1 million in the second quarter of 2023
  • Gross profit of $249.4 million, or 20.3% of net revenue, down 0.6% compared to $250.8 million, or 23.5% of net revenue, in the second quarter of 2023
  • Net income of $53.0 million, or $0.30 diluted earnings per share, down 53.6% compared to net income of $114.4 million, or $0.63 diluted earnings per share, in the second quarter of 2023
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $108.4 million, down 1.5% compared to $110.1 million in the second quarter of 2023
  • Cash flow from operations of $195.7 million, compared to $169.5 million in the second quarter of 2023
  • Cash and cash equivalents balance of $376.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024
  • Repurchased approximately $78.1 million of stock
  • Amended the First Lien Credit Agreement reducing the interest rate to Term SOFR plus 2.25% and providing $50.0 million of additional liquidity

Note that the second quarter of 2023 net income and cash flow from operations includes $62.8 million related to the termination payment received on behalf of Amedisys, net of merger-related expenses and taxes.

John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The Option Care Health team continued to demonstrate its resilience in a difficult environment while never losing focus on providing unparalleled care and delivering hope to patients and their families. I am proud of the financial results we executed on this quarter and we remain committed to delivering on our commitments for 2024.”

Updated Full Year 2024 Financial Guidance

For the full year 2024, Option Care Health expects to generate:

  • Net revenue of $4.75 billion to $4.85 billion
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $435 million to $450 million
  • Cash flow from operations of at least $300 million, consistent with previous guidance
  • Effective tax rate of 26% - 28%, consistent with previous guidance
  • Net interest expense of approximately $55 million to $60 million, consistent with previous guidance

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 7,500 team members including more than 4,500 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we may make regarding future revenues, future earnings, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, integration activities and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; pending and future litigation; potential liability for claims not covered by insurance; and loss of relationships with managed care organizations and other non-governmental third party payers. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also reporting Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as a substitute or alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of the Company’s liquidity. In addition, the Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and restructuring, acquisition, integration and other. As part of restructuring, acquisition, integration and other, the Company may incur significant charges such as the write down of certain long‑lived assets, temporary redundant expenses, professional fees, potential retention and severance costs and potential accelerated payments or termination costs for certain of its contractual obligations. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Option Care Health’s business operations and facilitates comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results. We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income as management believes creation of this reconciliation would not be practicable due to the uncertainty regarding, and potential variability of, material reconciling items. For a full reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, please see below.

Schedule 1
 
OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)
 


  June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 376,872   $ 343,849
Accounts receivable, net   468,300     377,658
Inventories   281,421     274,004
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   100,820     98,744
Total current assets   1,227,413     1,094,255
       
NONCURRENT ASSETS:      
Property and equipment, net   123,931     120,630
Intangible assets, net   18,542     20,092
Referral sources, net   299,660     315,304
Goodwill   1,540,246     1,540,246
Other noncurrent assets   138,800     126,508
Total noncurrent assets   2,121,179     2,122,780
TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,348,592   $ 3,217,035
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Accounts payable $ 535,688   $ 426,513
Other current liabilities   159,719     191,796
Total current liabilities   695,407     618,309
       
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion   1,105,575     1,056,650
Other noncurrent liabilities   136,179     120,404
Total noncurrent liabilities   1,241,754     1,177,054
Total liabilities   1,937,161     1,795,363
       
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   1,411,431     1,421,672
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,348,592   $ 3,217,035
 


Schedule 2
 
OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)(UNAUDITED)
 


  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
   2024     2023     2024     2023 
NET REVENUE $ 1,227,186     $ 1,069,072     $ 2,373,238     $ 2,084,920  
COST OF REVENUE   977,821       818,243       1,885,373       1,605,086  
GROSS PROFIT   249,365       250,829       487,865       479,834  
               
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:              
Selling, general and administrative expenses   153,783       153,564       308,525       301,430  
Depreciation and amortization expense   14,907       14,898       29,635       29,412  
Total operating expenses   168,690       168,462       338,160       330,842  
OPERATING INCOME   80,675       82,367       149,705       148,992  
               
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):              
Interest expense, net   (12,603 )     (13,196 )     (25,805 )     (27,030 )
Other, net   3,969       86,332       5,096       87,770  
Total other (expense) income           (8,634 )     73,136       (20,709 )     60,740  
               
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   72,041       155,503       128,996       209,732  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   18,998       41,100       31,162       56,121  
NET INCOME $ 53,043     $ 114,403     $ 97,834     $ 153,611  
               
Earnings per share, basic $ 0.31     $ 0.64     $ 0.56     $ 0.85  
Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.30     $ 0.63     $ 0.56     $ 0.84  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic   172,927       179,807       173,428       180,531  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted   174,090       181,241       174,831       181,931  
 


Schedule 3
 
OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)
 


  Six Months Ended June 30,
   2024     2023 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net income $ 97,834     $ 153,611  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:      
Depreciation and amortization expense   30,802       30,801  
Other non-cash adjustments   38,874       38,498  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net   (90,642 )     (18,619 )
Inventories   (7,417 )     (38,643 )
Accounts payable   107,558       88,896  
Accrued compensation and employee benefits   (30,206 )     (3,949 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (1,745 )     654  
Other   (18,187 )     8,039  
Net cash provided by operating activities   126,871       259,288  
       
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
Acquisition of property and equipment   (15,597 )     (13,554 )
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired         (12,855 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (15,597 )     (26,409 )
       
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:      
Purchase of company stock   (118,122 )     (75,000 )
Proceeds from issuance of debt   49,959        
Other financing cash flows   (10,088 )     (10,899 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (78,251 )     (85,899 )
       
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS   33,023       146,980  
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period   343,849       294,186  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 376,872     $ 441,166  
 


Schedule 4
 
OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)
 


  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
   2024    2023     2024    2023 
Net income $ 53,043   $ 114,403     $ 97,834   $ 153,611  
Interest expense, net   12,603     13,196       25,805     27,030  
Income tax expense   18,998     41,100       31,162     56,121  
Depreciation and amortization expense   15,497     15,576       30,802     30,801  
EBITDA   100,141     184,275       185,603     267,563  
               
EBITDA adjustments              
Stock-based incentive compensation   7,608     7,685       17,213     13,673  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   377           377      
Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other (1)   231     (81,910 )     3,454     (77,412 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 108,357   $ 110,050     $ 206,647   $ 203,824  

(1) Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 includes the Amedisys merger termination fee, net of merger-related expenses


