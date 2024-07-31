Option Care Health Announces Financial Results for The Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights

Net revenue of $1,227.2 million, up 14.8% compared to $1,069.1 million in the second quarter of 2023

Gross profit of $249.4 million, or 20.3% of net revenue, down 0.6% compared to $250.8 million, or 23.5% of net revenue, in the second quarter of 2023

Net income of $53.0 million, or $0.30 diluted earnings per share, down 53.6% compared to net income of $114.4 million, or $0.63 diluted earnings per share, in the second quarter of 2023

Adjusted EBITDA of $108.4 million, down 1.5% compared to $110.1 million in the second quarter of 2023

Cash flow from operations of $195.7 million, compared to $169.5 million in the second quarter of 2023

Cash and cash equivalents balance of $376.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024

Repurchased approximately $78.1 million of stock

Amended the First Lien Credit Agreement reducing the interest rate to Term SOFR plus 2.25% and providing $50.0 million of additional liquidity

Note that the second quarter of 2023 net income and cash flow from operations includes $62.8 million related to the termination payment received on behalf of Amedisys, net of merger-related expenses and taxes.

John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The Option Care Health team continued to demonstrate its resilience in a difficult environment while never losing focus on providing unparalleled care and delivering hope to patients and their families. I am proud of the financial results we executed on this quarter and we remain committed to delivering on our commitments for 2024.”

Updated Full Year 2024 Financial Guidance

For the full year 2024, Option Care Health expects to generate:

Net revenue of $4.75 billion to $4.85 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $435 million to $450 million

Cash flow from operations of at least $300 million, consistent with previous guidance

Effective tax rate of 26% - 28%, consistent with previous guidance

Net interest expense of approximately $55 million to $60 million, consistent with previous guidance



Conference Call

Option Care Health will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results later today at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast that will be available online at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 7,500 team members including more than 4,500 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com .

Schedule 1 OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)





June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 376,872 $ 343,849 Accounts receivable, net 468,300 377,658 Inventories 281,421 274,004 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 100,820 98,744 Total current assets 1,227,413 1,094,255 NONCURRENT ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 123,931 120,630 Intangible assets, net 18,542 20,092 Referral sources, net 299,660 315,304 Goodwill 1,540,246 1,540,246 Other noncurrent assets 138,800 126,508 Total noncurrent assets 2,121,179 2,122,780 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,348,592 $ 3,217,035 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 535,688 $ 426,513 Other current liabilities 159,719 191,796 Total current liabilities 695,407 618,309 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion 1,105,575 1,056,650 Other noncurrent liabilities 136,179 120,404 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,241,754 1,177,054 Total liabilities 1,937,161 1,795,363 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,411,431 1,421,672 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,348,592 $ 3,217,035





Schedule 2 OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 NET REVENUE $ 1,227,186 $ 1,069,072 $ 2,373,238 $ 2,084,920 COST OF REVENUE 977,821 818,243 1,885,373 1,605,086 GROSS PROFIT 249,365 250,829 487,865 479,834 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative expenses 153,783 153,564 308,525 301,430 Depreciation and amortization expense 14,907 14,898 29,635 29,412 Total operating expenses 168,690 168,462 338,160 330,842 OPERATING INCOME 80,675 82,367 149,705 148,992 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense, net (12,603 ) (13,196 ) (25,805 ) (27,030 ) Other, net 3,969 86,332 5,096 87,770 Total other (expense) income (8,634 ) 73,136 (20,709 ) 60,740 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 72,041 155,503 128,996 209,732 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 18,998 41,100 31,162 56,121 NET INCOME $ 53,043 $ 114,403 $ 97,834 $ 153,611 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.31 $ 0.64 $ 0.56 $ 0.85 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.63 $ 0.56 $ 0.84 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 172,927 179,807 173,428 180,531 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 174,090 181,241 174,831 181,931





Schedule 3 OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 97,834 $ 153,611 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization expense 30,802 30,801 Other non-cash adjustments 38,874 38,498 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (90,642 ) (18,619 ) Inventories (7,417 ) (38,643 ) Accounts payable 107,558 88,896 Accrued compensation and employee benefits (30,206 ) (3,949 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,745 ) 654 Other (18,187 ) 8,039 Net cash provided by operating activities 126,871 259,288 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (15,597 ) (13,554 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (12,855 ) Net cash used in investing activities (15,597 ) (26,409 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of company stock (118,122 ) (75,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 49,959 — Other financing cash flows (10,088 ) (10,899 ) Net cash used in financing activities (78,251 ) (85,899 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 33,023 146,980 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 343,849 294,186 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 376,872 $ 441,166





Schedule 4 OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC. QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 53,043 $ 114,403 $ 97,834 $ 153,611 Interest expense, net 12,603 13,196 25,805 27,030 Income tax expense 18,998 41,100 31,162 56,121 Depreciation and amortization expense 15,497 15,576 30,802 30,801 EBITDA 100,141 184,275 185,603 267,563 EBITDA adjustments Stock-based incentive compensation 7,608 7,685 17,213 13,673 Loss on extinguishment of debt 377 — 377 — Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other (1) 231 (81,910 ) 3,454 (77,412 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 108,357 $ 110,050 $ 206,647 $ 203,824