Immatics Appoints Alise Reicin to Board of Directors

Houston, Texas and Tuebingen, Germany, July 31, 2024 – Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX, “Immatics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell-redirecting cancer immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of Alise Reicin, M.D., to its Board of Directors. Alise Reicin is an experienced and expert pharmaceutical industry executive and leader who has led the development of multiple important new therapies, including Keytruda®. Dr. Reicin currently serves as the President and CEO of Tectonic Therapeutic and is also a member of the Board of Directors of Sana Biotechnology. She joins Immatics’ Board of Directors as the Company advances its pipeline of novel TCR-based cell therapy and bispecific product candidates into the next phase of development.



“We are delighted to welcome Alise to the Board of Directors of Immatics. Alise has facilitated the approval and market launch of many impactful novel therapies and streamlined clinical development processes in many organizations,” said Peter Chambré, Chairman of Immatics’ Board of Directors. “Her exceptional clinical and strategic expertise will be of great value to the Board as Immatics seeks to move our TCR-based therapies for solid tumors closer to the market and to cancer patients with unmet medical need.”

“Immatics is at a dynamic stage of development, especially as the Company has demonstrated the maturation of deep and durable responses from its lead cell therapy candidate, ACTengine® IMA203, in advanced metastatic melanoma patients,” commented Alise Reicin, M.D. “I see real potential for Immatics’ two distinct TCR-based therapeutic modalities to address patients at various disease stages and with different solid tumor cancers. I look forward to working with the Board and supporting the Company as it strives to make a meaningful impact on the lives of cancer patients.”

Dr. Reicin brings extensive experience in early- and late-stage clinical development and a legacy of approved drugs in diverse therapeutic areas. Most recently, Dr. Reicin joined Tectonic Therapeutic, a company transforming the discovery of novel GPCR-targeted therapies, and, under her leadership, the company completed an $80 million Series A financing, moved its first asset into the clinic and entered the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “TECX.” Before joining Tectonic Therapeutic, Dr. Reicin held leadership positions at several international pharmaceutical companies, including Celgene as President, Global Clinical Development, and EMD Serono as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Clinical Development. Dr. Reicin also held the position of Vice President, Project and Pipeline Leadership, Oncology Franchise, Merck Research Laboratories at Merck & Co. During her tenure, she led the initial development and filing activities that resulted in the first approvals of Keytruda® in the United States and European Union. Prior to Merck & Co., she was a full-time faculty member at Columbia Medical School as well as a physician and researcher at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. Dr. Reicin received her M.D. from Harvard Medical School and her B.A. in Biochemistry from Barnard College of Columbia University.

Dr. Reicin’s appointment to the Board of Directors continues through the Company’s Annual General Meeting in 2025.

