Opportunity to enhance US business with Colombia
The Colombian-American Chamber of Commerce, AmCham Colombia, is inviting U.S. businesses to expand their supply chains with Colombian companiesBOGOTá, COLOMBIA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opportunity to Enhance U.S.-Colombian Business Relations
Registration Now Open for September 10-11 Business Matchmaking Forum in Bogotá
The Colombian-American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham Colombia) is excited to announce the Colombia-U.S. Business Matchmaking Forum, set to take place on September 10-11, 2024, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Bogotá. This premier event is designed to help U.S. businesses expand their supply chains through partnerships with Colombian companies in the manufacturing and agrifood sectors.
Connect with Top Colombian Exporters
Featuring around 400 Colombian exporters and 200 U.S. buyers, the forum offers an unparalleled opportunity to forge new business connections. María Claudia Lacouture, President of AmCham Colombia, emphasized the strategic importance of the event:
"The Colombia-U.S. Business Matchmaking Forum will be the most significant event of its kind, providing U.S. companies with direct access to Colombian suppliers. With the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between our countries offering substantial benefits, this forum is a key opportunity for U.S. importers."
Unmatched Networking and Meeting Opportunities
Participants can engage in up to 27 scheduled meetings over two days, alongside access to dedicated networking spaces. The focus will be on agrifood, manufacturing, fashion, and cosmetics sectors, with U.S. participants including distributors, brokers, direct buyers, specialized companies, jewelry boutiques, supermarkets, and others seeking reliable Colombian suppliers.
Colombia: A Strategic Trade Partner
Colombia's robust 200-year diplomatic and trade relationship with the United States has made it a principal ally in Latin America. The FTA facilitates trade through tariff exemptions, making Colombia an attractive partner for U.S. businesses. The country’s advanced port infrastructure, highlighted by the World Bank’s 2023 Logistics Performance Index, positions it as a key player in Global Value Chains (GVC) and nearshoring.
Top-Ranked Port Efficiency
Colombia's Port of Cartagena is ranked the third most efficient port globally, according to the 2023 Container Port Performance Index by the World Bank and S&P Global. It also leads Latin America in market connectivity. Additionally, the Buenaventura Port's connectivity ranks eleventh in the region, showcasing Colombia's export potential.
Join Us
For more information and to register for the event, visit AmCham Business Matchmaking Forum 2024 or contact Juan Valdes at jvaldes@amchamcolombia.com.co.
Discover more about AmCham Colombia at www.amchamcolombia.co.
