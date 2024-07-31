AvidXchange Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Q2’24 financial results mark a milestone in achieving GAAP net income profitability on disciplined execution around year-over-year revenue growth, unit cost efficiencies and operating expense leverage

Sustaining a strong balance sheet with cash and marketable securities of $465.0 million to re-invest in the core business organically and inorganically

Updated 2024 business outlook reflects strong execution amid macro choppiness



CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“We are extremely proud of the many milestones we have achieved in short order since our IPO with GAAP net income profitability being the latest. It is because of the transformational value proposition of our AP automation software and payments we deliver to our middle market buyer customers and their suppliers through our proprietary two-sided network that we are in such a strong financial position. As we continue to navigate macro choppiness with the disciplined execution by our team members, we are leveraging our strong balance sheet to advance our innovation by continuing to broaden the application of artificial intelligence (AI) across our customer and internal-facing opportunity sets, which, we believe, will drive increased value for our customers and further enhance our competitive position. I am particularly excited about the future given our recently launched integration partnerships and suite of innovative products that are on the near horizon, from our new Payment 2.0 Platform to Payment Accelerator 2.0, Spend Management, etc. These products, we believe, will not only further embed our capabilities into adjacent non-invoice back-office workflows and deepen our customer relationships, but also strengthen our competitive position, advance our balanced growth and profitability objectives as well as drive value creation for our investors,” said Michael Praeger, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of AvidXchange.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue was $105.1 million, an increase of 15.3% year-over-year, compared with $91.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Revenue included interest income of $11.8 million compared with $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.

GAAP net income was $0.4 million, compared with a GAAP net loss of $(18.8) million in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income was $10.7 million, compared with a Non-GAAP net loss of $(0.5) million in the second quarter of 2023.

GAAP gross profit was $68.7 million, or 65.3% of total revenue, compared with $55.6 million, or 61.0% of revenue in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP gross profit was $76.3 million, or 72.6% of total revenue, compared with $62.3 million, or 68.3% of revenue in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $17.5 million compared with $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.



A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables following the financial statements in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics."

Second Quarter 2024 Key Business Metrics and Highlights:

Total transactions processed in the second quarter of 2024 were 19.7 million, an increase of 4.8% from 18.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Total payment volume in the second quarter of 2024 was $20.6 billion, an increase of 10.4% from $18.7 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

Transaction yield in the second quarter of 2024 was $5.33, an increase of 10.1% from $4.84 in the second quarter of 2023.



Full Year 2024 Financial Outlook

As of July 31, 2024, AvidXchange anticipates its Full Year 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges (in millions):

Current

FY 2024 Guidance Previous

FY 2024 Guidance Revenue(1) $436.0 - $439.0 $442.0 - $448.0 Adjusted EBITDA(1&2) $73.0 - $75.0 $71.0 - $75.0

(1) The current FY 2024 guidance anticipates interest revenue contribution of approximately $49.0 million compared to $45.0 million previously

(2) A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net loss on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the items excluded from this non-GAAP measure.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Earnings Teleconference Information

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 1,200,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and often contain words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “outlook,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “continue,” “will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this press release related to our expectations of future performance, including guidance for our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024, our ability to counterbalance ongoing and future macroeconomic impacts, our customers’ perceptions of the value proposition of our AP automation software and payments services, the role integration partnerships and product innovation will play in embedding our capabilities into adjacent non-invoice back-office workflows, deepening customer relationships, strengthening our competitive positions, advancing growth and returns, and driving value creation for our investors, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, are forward-looking in nature. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We therefore cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements.

Factors which could cause actual results or effects to differ materially from those reflected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other cautionary statements described, from time to time, in AvidXchange’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, without limitation, AvidXchange’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC, which may be obtained on the investor relations section of our website (https://ir.avidxchange.com/) and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under the federal securities laws.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics

To supplement the financial measures presented in our press release and related conference call in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we also present the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance: Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss).

A “non-GAAP financial measure” refers to a numerical measure of our historical or future financial performance or financial position that is included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our financial statements. We provide certain non-GAAP measures as additional information relating to our operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a measure of liquidity. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-GAAP information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare our performance to that of other companies.

We have presented Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) in this press release. We define Non-GAAP Gross Profit as revenue less cost of revenue excluding the portion of depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense allocated to cost of revenues. We define Adjusted EBITDA as our net loss before depreciation and amortization, impairment and write-off of intangible assets, interest income and expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock-based compensation expense, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, change in fair value of derivative instrument, non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations, and charitable contributions of common stock. We define Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) as net loss before amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment and write-off of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, change in fair value of derivative instrument, non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations, acquisition-related effects on income tax, and charitable contributions of common stock. Non-GAAP income tax expense is calculated using our blended statutory rate except in periods of non-GAAP net loss when it is based on our GAAP income tax expense. In each case, non-GAAP income tax expense excludes the effects of acquisitions in the period on tax expense.

We believe the use of non-GAAP financial measures, as a supplement to GAAP measures, is useful to investors in that they eliminate items that are either not part of our core operations or do not require a cash outlay, such as stock-based compensation expense. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating operating performance and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help indicate underlying trends in the business, are important in comparing current results with prior period results and are useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing operating performance.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 105,132 $ 91,154 $ 210,730 $ 177,976 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense) 30,426 30,221 60,759 59,694 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 19,956 20,076 39,697 40,211 Research and development 25,008 24,740 50,912 47,862 General and administrative 22,635 27,716 46,895 50,343 Impairment and write-off of intangible assets - - 162 - Depreciation and amortization 9,208 8,878 18,515 17,464 Total operating expenses 76,807 81,410 156,181 155,880 Loss from operations (2,101 ) (20,477 ) (6,210 ) (37,598 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 5,979 5,204 12,541 9,720 Interest expense (3,323 ) (3,363 ) (6,660 ) (6,678 ) Other income 2,656 1,841 5,881 3,042 Income (loss) before income taxes 555 (18,636 ) (329 ) (34,556 ) Income tax expense 119 135 244 205 Net income (loss) $ 436 $ (18,771 ) $ (573 ) $ (34,761 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.17 ) Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.17 ) Weighted average number of common shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 207,025,967 201,559,007 205,961,720 200,734,555 Diluted 210,370,559 201,559,007 205,961,720 200,734,555









AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data) As of June 30, As of December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 375,173 $ 406,974 Restricted funds held for customers 1,193,455 1,578,656 Marketable securities 89,854 44,645 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,384 and $4,231, respectively 50,086 46,689 Supplier advances receivable, net of allowances of $1,343 and $1,333 respectively 12,610 9,744 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,552 12,070 Total current assets 1,735,730 2,098,778 Property and equipment, net 99,282 100,985 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,299 1,628 Deferred customer origination costs, net 27,805 27,663 Goodwill 165,921 165,921 Intangible assets, net 77,038 84,805 Other noncurrent assets and deposits 4,719 3,957 Total assets $ 2,111,794 $ 2,483,737 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 15,419 $ 16,777 Accrued expenses 45,702 56,367 Payment service obligations 1,193,455 1,578,656 Deferred revenue 11,821 12,851 Current maturities of lease obligations under finance leases 205 275 Current maturities of lease obligations under operating leases 1,462 1,525 Current maturities of long-term debt 6,425 6,425 Total current liabilities 1,274,489 1,672,876 Long-term liabilities Deferred revenue, less current portion 13,037 14,742 Obligations under finance leases, less current maturities 62,738 62,464 Obligations under operating leases, less current maturities 2,685 3,275 Long-term debt 69,084 69,760 Other long-term liabilities 3,998 4,175 Total liabilities 1,426,031 1,827,292 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,600,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 207,819,898 and 204,084,024 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 207 204 Additional paid-in capital 1,708,289 1,678,401 Accumulated deficit (1,022,733 ) (1,022,160 ) Total stockholders' equity 685,763 656,445 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,111,794 $ 2,483,737





AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (573 ) $ (34,761 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities Depreciation and amortization expense 18,515 17,464 Amortization of deferred financing costs 212 220 Provision for credit losses 1,481 2,125 Stock-based compensation 23,278 19,952 Accrued interest 822 1,004 Impairment and write-off on intangible assets 162 - Accretion of investments held to maturity (2,209 ) (2,731 ) Deferred income taxes 178 105 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (3,652 ) (4,711 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,481 ) 631 Other noncurrent assets (839 ) 1,247 Deferred customer origination costs (142 ) 717 Accounts payable (1,378 ) 2,925 Deferred revenue (2,735 ) 45 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (11,388 ) (20,636 ) Operating lease liabilities (323 ) (242 ) Total adjustments 19,501 18,115 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 18,928 (16,646 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of marketable securities held to maturity (98,996 ) (162,996 ) Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities held to maturity 55,996 175,705 Purchases of equipment (1,100 ) (526 ) Purchases of intangible assets (8,087 ) (7,733 ) Supplier advances, net (4,092 ) (946 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (56,279 ) 3,504 Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of long-term debt (813 ) (812 ) Principal payments on finance leases (150 ) (305 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 5,393 703 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP 1,220 1,178 Payment of debt issuance costs - (743 ) Payment of acquisition-related liability (100 ) (100 ) Payment service obligations (385,201 ) (94,127 ) Net cash used in financing activities (379,651 ) (94,206 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers (417,002 ) (107,348 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers, beginning of year 1,985,630 1,634,387 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers, end of period $ 1,568,628 $ 1,527,039 Supplementary information of noncash investing and financing activities Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 19 $ 818 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new financing lease obligations - 81 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease obligations - 362 Interest paid on notes payable 2,673 2,541 Interest paid on finance leases 2,954 2,914 Cash paid for income taxes 254 212









AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Reconciliation from Revenue to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Total revenues $ 105,132 $ 91,154 $ 210,730 $ 177,976 Expenses: Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense) (30,426 ) (30,221 ) (60,759 ) (59,694 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (6,034 ) (5,364 ) (12,098 ) (10,583 ) GAAP Gross profit $ 68,672 $ 55,569 $ 137,873 $ 107,699 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 1,625 1,344 2,857 2,408 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,034 5,364 12,098 10,583 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 76,331 $ 62,277 $ 152,828 $ 120,690 GAAP Gross margin 65.3 % 61.0 % 65.4 % 60.5 % Non-GAAP gross margin 72.6 % 68.3 % 72.5 % 67.8 %





AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Reconciliation from Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), including per share amounts 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Net loss $ 436 $ (18,771 ) $ (573 ) $ (34,761 ) Exclude: Provision for income taxes 119 135 244 205 Loss before taxes 555 (18,636 ) (329 ) (34,556 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,414 3,624 6,827 7,247 Impairment and write-off of intangible assets - - 162 - Stock-based compensation expense 12,319 11,021 23,278 19,952 Transaction and acquisition-related costs - - - (7 ) Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations(1) (1,976 ) 3,626 (630 ) 3,635 Total net adjustments 13,757 18,271 29,637 30,827 Non-GAAP income (loss) before taxes 14,312 (365 ) 29,308 (3,729 ) Non-GAAP tax expense(2) 3,564 135 7,298 205 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 10,748 $ (500 ) $ 22,010 $ (3,934 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 207,025,967 201,559,007 205,961,720 200,734,555 Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 210,370,559 201,559,007 210,047,252 200,734,555 GAAP Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.00 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.17 ) GAAP Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.17 ) Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.05 $ 0.00 $ 0.11 $ (0.02 ) Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.00 $ 0.10 $ (0.02 ) GAAP loss per common share, basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.17 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.04 Impairment and write-off of intangible assets - - - - Stock-based compensation expense 0.06 0.05 0.11 0.09 Transaction and acquisition-related costs - - - - Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations(1) (0.01 ) 0.02 - 0.02 Provision for income taxes (0.02 ) - (0.03 ) - Adjustment to fully diluted earnings per share - - (0.01 ) - Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.00 $ 0.10 $ (0.02 )



