Parsons Reports Record Results Since IPO for the Second Quarter of 2024

Record revenue of $1.7 billion increases 23% year-over-year

Strong second quarter organic revenue growth of 22%, including five consecutive quarters with year-over-year organic growth above 20%

Record net income of $69 million increases 60%

Record adjusted EBITDA increases 27% to $150 million

Record cash flow from operations increases $138 million to $161 million; record trailing twelve-month operating cash flow of $492 million increases 117% over the prior twelve-month period

After Q2 2024 ended, Parsons entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BlackSignal Technologies

Increasing fiscal year 2024 guidance ranges for all financial metrics

CHANTILLY, Va., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

CEO Commentary

“We are very pleased with our second quarter results and what the entire Parsons’ team continues to accomplish. Over the last three years, we have transformed the company into a high-value solutions provider that differentiates by leveraging software and cutting-edge technology,” said Carey Smith, chair, president, and chief executive officer. This has resulted in another quarter of record revenue, profitability and cash flow, industry-leading organic revenue growth in both segments, improved win rates and a demonstrated ability to win larger contracts.”

“We achieved over 20% organic growth for the fifth consecutive quarter and double-digit growth across all business units and geographies. We also announced a strategic acquisition that expands our customer base and strengthens our offensive cyber operations and electronic warfare, while adding new capabilities in the counterspace radio frequency domain at a time when near peer adversaries are becoming increasingly aggressive. We are excited about our future as we are well-positioned to take advantage of the tailwinds that are positively impacting both of our segments and six end-markets.”

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q2 2024 vs. Q2 2023)

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $314 million, or 23%, to $1.7 billion. This increase was primarily driven by organic growth of 22% due to the continued ramp-up on recent contract awards and execution on the company's backlog programs including significant growth from its critical infrastructure protection, cyber, and urban development markets. Operating income increased 46% to $111 million primarily due to the ramp-up of new and existing contracts. Net income increased 60% to $69 million. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Parsons was $0.63 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.38 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for the second quarter of 2024 was $150 million, a 27% increase over the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 30 basis points to 9.0% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 8.7% in the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year adjusted EBITDA and margin increases were driven primarily by higher volume on margin accretive contracts, program execution, and a deliberate focus on indirect cost management. Adjusted EPS was $0.84 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.63 in the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year adjusted EPS increase was driven by the previously mentioned adjusted EBITDA increase noted above.



Segment Results

Federal Solutions Segment

Federal Solutions Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q2 2024 vs. Q2 2023)



Three Months Ended Growth Six Months Ended Growth (in millions) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Dollars/

Percent Percent June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Dollars/

Percent Percent Revenue $ 989 $ 763 $ 226 30 % $ 1,898 $ 1,397 $ 501 36 % Adjusted EBITDA 103 86 17 20 % $ 195 $ 142 $ 53 38 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.4 % 11.2 % -0.8 % -7.1 % 10.3 % 10.2 % 0.1 % 1 %

Certain amounts may not foot due to rounding

Second quarter 2024 Federal Solutions revenue increased $226 million, or 30%, compared to the prior year period due to organic growth of 27% and the contribution from the company's SealingTech acquisition. Organic growth was driven primarily by the ramp-up of recent contract wins and growth on existing contracts to include strength in the company's critical infrastructure protection and cyber markets.

Second quarter 2024 Federal Solutions adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests increased by $17 million, or 20%. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 10.4% from 11.2% in the prior year period as a result of the $20 million dollars in non-recurring incentive fees realized in Q2 2023. Excluding these incentive fees, Federal Solutions adjusted EBITDA margin would have increased by 160 basis points from the second quarter of 2023.

Critical Infrastructure Segment



Critical Infrastructure Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q2 2024 vs. Q2 2023)



Three Months Ended Growth Six Months Ended Growth (in millions) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Dollars/

Percent Percent June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Dollars/

Percent Percent Revenue $ 682 $ 594 $ 88 15 % $ 1,308 $ 1,133 $ 175 15 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 47 $ 33 $ 15 46 % $ 96 $ 67 $ 29 44 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.0 % 5.5 % 1.5 % 27 % 7.3 % 5.9 % 1.4 % 24 %

Certain amounts may not foot due to rounding

Second quarter 2024 Critical Infrastructure revenue increased $88 million, or 15% from the prior year period on both an organic and inorganic basis. Organic growth was driven by higher volume in the company's Middle East and North American infrastructure portfolios.

Second quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests increased by $15 million, or 46%, compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 150 basis points to 7.0% from 5.5% in the prior year period. The adjusted EBITDA increases were driven by growth on accretive programs and improved operating performance.

Second Quarter 2024 Key Performance Indicators

Book-to-bill ratio: 0.9x on net bookings of $1.5 billion.

Book-to-bill ratio (trailing twelve-months): 1.0x on net bookings of $6.3 billion.

Total backlog: $8.8 billion.

Cash flow from operating activities: Second quarter 2024: $161 million compared to $23 million in second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, cash flow from operating activities was $98 million compared to $14 million in the prior year period.

Significant Contract Wins

Parsons continues to win new business across both segments and all six end markets. During the second quarter of 2024, the company won two single-award contracts worth more than $100 million each.

Awarded an option period totaling $460 million under the company’s Technical Engineering, Advisory, and Management Support contract. On this program, Parsons provides system engineering and integration for the Nation’s missile defense system. This includes engineering expertise to oversee the development of hardware and software builds, ensuring cyber resilience, and provide warfighting capabilities to defend the U.S. Homeland, our deployed forces, and Allies. This award continues Parsons more than 40-year history supporting the Missile Defense Agency with technology-enabled services such as digital engineering.

Awarded over $160 million of awards in Saudi Arabia, including a confidential $41 million contract for technical consulting, $60 million of additional scope on existing contracts, approximately $30 million of new work for a resort and marina and new work supporting a Saudi developer. Parsons' momentum in the Middle East, and the Saudi market in particular, continues as both markets achieved double-digit year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter, exceeding its Q2 plan. The company also increased its fiscal year 2024 forecast for both markets. Parsons currently has the largest qualified pipeline in the company’s history in both Saudi Arabia and the Middle East overall, and its Saudi business is so diverse that no single contract represents more than 2% of its total revenue.

Awarded an option period totaling $110 million on the General Services Administration C5ISR, exercise, operations, and information services contract. On this program, Parsons designs, develops, trains and deploys scalable machine learning solutions to extract actionable intelligence from vast amounts of data and delivers it to Intelligence analysts and warfighters.

Awarded a new $46 million contract for operations and maintenance of intelligent transportation systems by the Virginia Department of Transportation.

After the second quarter ended, the company was awarded a $69 million contract over three years to provide Army family housing. Parsons presence in Guam, Kwajalein, and Hawaii continues to strengthen and is aligned to the FY 2025 Pacific Deterrence Initiative of $9.9 billion for targeted investment to enhance U.S. force posture, infrastructure, presence and readiness of the U.S. Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

Additional Corporate Highlights

Parsons continues its successful track record of acquiring strategic companies in high-growth markets that broaden its portfolio and customer footprint. During the quarter, the company was recognized as a top three global industry leader for professional services by Engineering News-Record and received multiple awards for its sustainable practices and innovative solutions. Parsons was also recognized as one of the best places to work for new graduates.

After the second quarter ended, Parsons entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BlackSignal Technologies in a transaction valued at approximately $200 million. BlackSignal is a next-generation digital signal processing, electronic warfare, and cyber security provider built to counter near peer threats. Upon closing, the acquisition will expand Parsons’ customer base across the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community and significantly strengthen Parsons’ positioning within offensive cyber operations and electronic warfare, while adding new capabilities in the counterspace radio frequency domain, a market anticipated to grow more than 10% annually with double-digit margin expectations.

Recognized by Engineering News-Record as one of the top three global companies in each of their 2024 rankings for Professional Services: Program Management, Construction Management, and Program/Construction Management for Fee firms. These rankings reflect the company's worldwide reputation and ability to successfully win and execute infrastructure programs.

Recognized as one of the best employers for new grads by Forbes. The recognition highlights how Parsons is a destination employer for young professionals and top talent.

Received the Envision Platinum award from the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure for the company’s Sound Transit’s Federal Way Link Extension project where Parsons is the lead designer. This award is the highest possible Envision award level for achievements related to sustainable transportation, mobility and access, stakeholder engagement, infrastructure integration, and multiple other areas of sustainability.

Received the Yukon Regional Business Sustainability Award for the company’s Faro Mine Remediation project in Yukon, Canada. This inaugural award celebrates Yukon businesses dedicated to building a greener economy by integrating sustainable practices into business models, while prioritizing First Nations reconciliation and collaboration.

Recognized as a top Sustainable Consultancy of the Year in the 13th Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport, an event organized by the Road and Transport Authority. This honor highlights the company's innovative approach to resilient infrastructure and Parsons' ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability.

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

The company is increasing its fiscal year 2024 revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow from operations guidance ranges to reflect its strong second quarter operating performance and its outlook for the remainder of the year. The table below summarizes the company’s fiscal year 2024 guidance.

Current Fiscal Year

2024 Guidance Prior Fiscal Year

2024 Guidance Revenue $6.35 billion - $6.55 billion $6.1 billion - $6.4 billion Adjusted EBITDA including non-controlling interest $555 million - $595 million $535 million - $575 million Cash Flow from Operating Activities $395 million - $455 million $380 million - $440 million

Net income guidance is not presented as the company believes volatility associated with interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other matters affecting net income, including but not limited to one-time and nonrecurring events and impact of M&A, will preclude the company from providing accurate net income guidance for fiscal year 2024.

PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenue $ 1,670,467 $ 1,356,486 $ 3,206,143 $ 2,529,952 Direct cost of contracts 1,318,931 1,068,220 2,529,758 1,985,408 Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures (16,837 ) 75 (18,897 ) (5,765 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 223,277 211,897 444,222 411,205 Operating income 111,422 76,444 213,266 127,574 Interest income 3,825 306 4,977 1,099 Interest expense (13,008 ) (7,299 ) (26,006 ) (13,757 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (211,018 ) - Other income (expense), net 895 543 (2,431 ) 1,857 Total other income (expense) (8,288 ) (6,450 ) (234,478 ) (10,801 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense 103,134 69,994 (21,212 ) 116,773 Income tax (expense) benefit (22,415 ) (15,223 ) 9,819 (26,726 ) Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests 80,719 54,771 (11,393 ) 90,047 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (11,547 ) (11,530 ) (26,790 ) (21,253 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 69,172 $ 43,241 $ (38,183 ) $ 68,794 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.41 $ (0.36 ) $ 0.66 Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.38 $ (0.36 ) $ 0.61





Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic and diluted EPS

(In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 106,303 104,908 106,170 104,856 Dilutive effect of stock-based awards 1,233 883 - 941 Dilutive effect of warrants 415 - - - Dilutive effect of convertible senior notes due 2025 2,573 8,917 - 8,917 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 110,524 114,708 106,170 114,714





Net income (loss) available to shareholders used to compute diluted EPS

(In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 69,172 $ 43,241 (38,183 ) 68,794 Convertible senior notes if-converted method interest adjustment 54 554 - 1,106 Diluted net income (loss) attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 69,226 $ 43,795 (38,183 ) 69,900





PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share information)



June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including $128,259 and $128,761 Cash of consolidated joint ventures) $ 528,462 $ 272,943 Accounts receivable, net (including $278,869 and $274,846 Accounts receivable of consolidated joint ventures, net) 1,042,936 915,638 Contract assets (including $41,963 and $11,096 Contract assets of consolidated joint ventures) 803,685 757,515 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (including $15,220 and $11,929 Prepaid expenses and other current assets of consolidated joint ventures) 198,619 191,430 Total current assets 2,573,702 2,137,526 Property and equipment, net (including $3,207 and $3,274 Property and equipment of consolidated joint ventures, net) 98,217 98,957 Right of use assets, operating leases (including $7,423 and $9,885 Right of use assets, operating leases of consolidated joint ventures) 136,169 159,211 Goodwill 1,790,903 1,792,665 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 157,243 128,204 Intangible assets, net 248,079 275,566 Deferred tax assets 162,669 140,162 Other noncurrent assets 71,748 71,770 Total assets $ 5,238,730 $ 4,804,061 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable (including $55,621 and $49,234 Accounts payable of consolidated joint ventures) $ 252,838 $ 242,821 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including $150,734 and $145,040 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities of consolidated joint ventures) 822,124 801,423 Contract liabilities (including $66,042 and $61,234 Contract liabilities of consolidated joint ventures) 298,104 301,107 Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases (including $4,123 and $4,753 Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases of consolidated joint ventures) 52,840 58,556 Income taxes payable 1,042 6,977 Total current liabilities 1,426,948 1,410,884 Long-term employee incentives 25,491 22,924 Long-term debt 1,247,306 745,963 Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases (including $3,299 and $5,132 Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases of consolidated joint ventures) 98,152 117,505 Deferred tax liabilities 9,789 9,775 Other long-term liabilities 111,400 120,295 Total liabilities 2,919,086 2,427,346 Contingencies (Note 12) Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; 146,698,035 and 146,341,363 shares issued; 50,022,445 and 45,960,122 public shares outstanding; 56,161,683 and 59,879,857 ESOP shares outstanding 146,697 146,341 Treasury stock, 40,501,385 shares at cost (827,311 ) (827,311 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,762,728 2,779,365 Retained earnings 155,535 203,724 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,139 ) (14,908 ) Total Parsons Corporation shareholders' equity 2,218,510 2,287,211 Noncontrolling interests 101,134 89,504 Total shareholders' equity 2,319,644 2,376,715 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 5,238,730 4,804,061





PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands,

(Unaudited)



For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income including noncontrolling interests $ (11,393 ) $ 90,047 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 48,971 57,048 Amortization of debt issue costs 5,326 1,414 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 408 43 Loss on extinguishment of debt 211,018 - Provision for doubtful accounts - 91 Deferred taxes (222 ) (5,220 ) Foreign currency transaction gains and losses 2,039 230 Equity in losses of unconsolidated joint ventures 18,897 5,765 Return on investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 20,788 9,313 Stock-based compensation 20,675 15,978 Contributions of treasury stock 30,140 29,167 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and consolidated

joint ventures: Accounts receivable (131,414 ) (227,756 ) Contract assets (47,905 ) (78,254 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,396 ) (40,899 ) Accounts payable 10,585 35,043 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (10,533 ) 33,336 Contract liabilities (1,360 ) 76,522 Income taxes (52,509 ) 10,309 Other long-term liabilities (6,308 ) 1,809 Net cash provided by operating activities 97,807 13,986 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (18,698 ) (17,956 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 53 65 Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (63 ) (42,273 ) Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures (70,032 ) (24,507 ) Return of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 25 72 Proceeds from sales of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures - 381 Net cash used in investing activities (88,715 ) (84,218 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under credit agreement 153,200 187,400 Repayments of borrowings under credit agreement (153,200 ) (187,400 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes due 2029 800,000 - Repurchases of convertible notes due 2025 (495,575 ) - Payments for debt issuance costs (19,185 ) - Contributions by noncontrolling interests 77 200 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (15,249 ) (2,487 ) Repurchases of common stock (10,000 ) (8,000 ) Taxes paid on vested stock (18,940 ) (6,838 ) Capped call transactions (88,400 ) - Bond hedge termination 195,549 - Redemption of warrants (104,952 ) - Proceeds from issuance of common stock 3,740 2,940 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 247,065 (14,185 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (638 ) 467 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 255,519 (83,950 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of year 272,943 262,539 End of period $ 528,462 $ 178,589





Contract Awards

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Federal Solutions $ 805,170 $ 1,182,127 $ 2,087,810 $ 1,877,771 Critical Infrastructure 694,894 749,035 1,494,563 1,435,620 Total Awards $ 1,500,064 $ 1,931,162 $ 3,582,373 $ 3,313,391





Backlog

(in thousands)



June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Federal Solutions: Funded $ 1,736,698 $ 1,506,235 Unfunded 3,284,801 3,709,288 Total Federal Solutions 5,021,499 5,215,523 Critical Infrastructure: Funded 3,754,225 3,615,955 Unfunded 55,882 70,109 Total Critical Infrastructure 3,810,107 3,686,064 Total Backlog $ 8,831,606 $ 8,901,587





Book-To-Bill Ratio1:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Federal Solutions 0.8 1.5 1.1 1.3 Critical Infrastructure 1.0 1.3 1.1 1.3 Overall 0.9 1.4 1.1 1.3

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The tables under "Parsons Corporation Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" present Adjusted Net Income attributable to Parsons Corporation, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (“EBITDA”), Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measure. These financial measures are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP Measures"). Parsons has provided these Non-GAAP Measures to adjust for, among other things, the impact of amortization expenses related to our acquisitions, costs associated with a loss or gain on the disposal or sale of property, plant and equipment, restructuring and related expenses, costs associated with mergers and acquisitions, software implementation costs, legal and settlement costs, and other costs considered non-operational in nature. These items have been Adjusted because they are not considered core to the company’s business or otherwise not considered operational or because these charges are non-cash or non-recurring. The company presents these Non-GAAP Measures because management believes that they are meaningful to understanding Parsons’s performance during the periods presented and the company’s ongoing business. Non-GAAP Measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and therefore are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled metrics or the financial results of other companies. These Non-GAAP Measures should be considered a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

1 Book-to-Bill ratio is calculated as total contract awards divided by total revenue for the period.





PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 69,172 $ 43,241 $ (38,183 ) $ 68,794 Interest expense, net 9,183 6,993 21,029 12,658 Income tax expense (benefit) 22,415 15,223 (9,819 ) 26,726 Depreciation and amortization (a) 24,440 28,689 48,971 57,048 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 11,547 11,530 26,790 21,253 Equity-based compensation 10,647 9,314 23,303 16,017 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 211,018 - Transaction-related costs (b) 2,302 1,917 5,188 3,535 Restructuring (c) - - - 546 Other (d) 524 1,399 3,026 2,120 Adjusted EBITDA $ 150,230 $ 118,306 $ 291,323 $ 208,697

(a) Depreciation and amortization for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, is $19.5 million and $39.3 million, respectively in the Federal Solutions Segment and $4.9 million and $9.7 million, respectively in the Critical Infrastructure Segment. Depreciation and amortization for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, is $24.4 million and $48.4 million, respectively in the Federal Solutions Segment and $4.3 million and $8.6 million, respectively in the Critical Infrastructure Segment.

(b) Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention.

(c) Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives.

(d) Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.







PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Computation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

(in thousands)



Three months ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 102,781 $ 85,640 $ 195,322 $ 141,788 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 41 85 90 170 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 102,822 $ 85,725 $ 195,412 $ 141,958 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation 35,612 20,936 68,575 45,293 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 11,796 11,645 27,336 21,446 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 47,408 $ 32,581 $ 95,911 $ 66,739 Total Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 150,230 $ 118,306 $ 291,323 $ 208,697





PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Parsons Corporation to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation

(in thousands, except per share information)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 69,172 $ 43,241 $ (38,183 ) $ 68,794 Acquisition related intangible asset amortization 13,741 18,117 27,449 36,126 Equity-based compensation 10,647 9,314 23,303 16,017 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 211,018 - Transaction-related costs (a) 2,302 1,917 5,188 3,535 Restructuring (b) - - - 546 Other (c) 524 1,399 3,026 2,120 Tax effect on adjustments (6,347 ) (7,726 ) (66,953 ) (15,075 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation 90,039 66,262 164,848 112,063 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted-average number of basic shares outstanding 106,303 104,908 106,170 104,856 Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding (d) 107,536 105,791 107,523 105,797 Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per basic share $ 0.85 $ 0.63 $ 1.55 $ 1.07 Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per diluted share $ 0.84 $ 0.63 $ 1.53 $ 1.06

(a) Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention.

(b) Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives.

(c) Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.

(d) Excludes dilutive effect of convertible senior notes due 2025 due to bond hedge.