KE Holdings Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 12, 2024 Eastern Time

BEIJING, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE; HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2024 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, August 12, 2024.



The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Monday, August 12, 2024 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on Monday, August 12, 2024).

For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please complete online registration using the link provided below at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN would be provided upon registering.

Participant Online Registration:

English Line: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10040170-jgu87y.html

Chinese Simultaneous Interpretation Line (listen-only mode): https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10040172-lap9i8.html

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through August 19, 2024, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-855-883-1031 Mainland, China: 400-1209-216 Hong Kong, China: 800-930-639 International: +61-7-3107-6325 Replay PIN (English line): 10040170 Replay PIN (Chinese simultaneous interpretation line): 10040172

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.ke.com.

About KE Holdings Inc.

KE Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The Company is a pioneer in building infrastructure and standards to reinvent how service providers and customers efficiently navigate and complete housing transactions and services in China, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation and furnishing, and other services. The Company owns and operates Lianjia, China’s leading real estate brokerage brand and an integral part of its Beike platform. With more than 22 years of operating experience through Lianjia since its inception in 2001, the Company believes the success and proven track record of Lianjia pave the way for it to build its infrastructure and standards and drive the rapid and sustainable growth of Beike.

For more information, please visit: https://investors.ke.com

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

KE Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations

Siting Li

E-mail: ir@ke.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: ke@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: ke@tpg-ir.com