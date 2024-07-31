Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,528 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,807 in the last 365 days.

Crawford United Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

  • Earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter and $1.77 year-to-date
  • Sales of $37.6 million for the quarter, an increase of 1.9%
  • Net income of $3.3 million for the quarter and $6.3 million year-to-date
  • EBITDA As Defined1 of $6.7 million for the quarter and $13.4 million year-to-date

CLEVELAND, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford United Corporation (OTC: CRAWA), a growth-oriented holding company serving diverse markets, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, sales were $37.6 million compared with $36.9 million in the same period in 2023, an increase of 1.9%. In the quarter, the Company recorded operating income of $5.1 million compared with operating income of $5.2 million in the same period of the prior year, a decrease of 0.7%. Net income was $3.3 million or $0.92 per fully diluted share, compared to $3.9 million or $1.09 per fully diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 14.7%. EBITDA As Defined was $6.7 million in the quarter compared to $7.4 million in the same period of the prior year, a decrease of 9.5%.

For the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2024, sales were $76.1 million compared with $76.4 million in the same period in 2023, a decrease of 0.4%. For the year-to-date period, the Company recorded operating income of $9.7 million compared with operating income of $10.3 million in the same period of the prior year, a decrease of 5.7%. Net income was $6.3 million or $1.77 per fully diluted share, compared to $7.2 million or $2.07 per fully diluted share, in the same period of 2023, a decrease of 13.3%. EBITDA As Defined was $13.4 million in the year-to-date period compared to $14.4 million in the same period of the prior year, a decrease of 6.9%.

Brian Powers, President and CEO, stated “While the second quarter of 2024 was not quite as strong as our record-breaking second quarter of 2023, we saw sequential improvements in gross profit, gross margin percentage, net income and earnings per share compared to the first quarter of 2024. Crawford United remains well positioned to pursue strategic opportunities for increased revenue and profitability, always with an eye towards additional acquisitions.”

About Crawford United Corporation.
Crawford United Corporation is a growth-oriented holding company providing specialty industrial products to diverse markets, including healthcare, education, aerospace, defense, and transportation. The company currently operates two business segments. The Commercial Air Handling Equipment segment is a leader in designing, manufacturing, and installing highly customized, large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial air handling solutions, primarily for hospitals and universities. The Industrial & Transportation Products segment provides highly complex precision components to customers in the aerospace and defense industries, as well as a full line of branded metal, silicone, plastic, rubber, hydraulic, marine and fuel hose products. For more information, go to www.crawfordunited.com.

Information about Forward Looking Statements.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements made regarding the company’s future results. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “guidance,” “outlook,” “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “seeks,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements, or other statements made by the Company, are made based on management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and are subject to uncertainties and factors (including, but not limited to, those specified below) which are difficult to predict and, in many instances, are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, actual results of the Company could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any such forward-looking statements. These uncertainties and factors include (a) shortages in supply or increased costs of necessary products, components or raw materials from the Company’s suppliers; (b) availability shortages or increased costs of freight and labor for the Company and/or its suppliers; (c) actions that governments, businesses and individuals take in response to public health crises, including mandatory business closures and restrictions on onsite commercial interactions; (d) conditions in the global and regional economies and economic activity, including slow economic growth or recession, inflation, currency and credit market volatility, reduced capital expenditures and changes in government trade, fiscal, tax and monetary policies; (e) adverse effects from evolving geopolitical conditions, such as the military conflicts in Ukraine and Israel; (f) the Company's ability to effectively integrate acquisitions, and manage the larger operations of the combined businesses, (g) the Company's dependence upon a limited number of customers and the aerospace industry, (h) the highly competitive industries in which the Company operates, which includes several competitors with greater financial resources and larger sales organizations, (i) the Company's ability to capitalize on market opportunities in certain sectors, (j) the Company's ability to obtain cost effective financing and (k) the Company's ability to satisfy obligations under its financing arrangements, and the other risks described in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report Form 10-K and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC.

Brian E. Powers
President & CEO
216-243-2449
bpowers@crawfordunited.com 
“Crawford United has a great future behind it.

 

1 EBITDA As Defined is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the definition and table at the end of this release for a reconciliation of EBITDA As Defined to net income.

 
CRAWFORD UNITED CORPORATION
Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
                                       
  2024       2023       2024       2023    
Sales $ 37,636,088   100 %   $ 36,933,015   100 %   $ 76,075,727 100 %   $ 76,417,371   100 %
Cost of Sales   27,224,773   72 %     26,458,137   72 %     55,419,379 73 %     55,425,942   73 %
Gross Profit   10,411,315   28 %     10,474,878   28 %     20,656,348 27 %     20,991,429   27 %
                                       
Operating Expenses:                                      
Selling, general and administrative expenses   5,295,134   14 %     5,322,514   14 %     10,966,077 14 %     10,719,797   14 %
Operating Income   5,116,181   14 %     5,152,364   14 %     9,690,271 13 %     10,271,632   13 %
                                       
Other (Income) Expenses:                                      
Interest charges   304,057   1 %     366,101   1 %     541,898 1 %     735,904   1 %
Loss (gain) on investments   261,389   1 %     (177,515 ) 0 %     379,466 1 %     (118,482 ) 0 %
Other (income) expense   (5,557 ) 0 %     (345,968 ) -1 %     66,706 0 %     (344,971 ) -1 %
Total Other (Income) and Expenses   559,889   2 %     (157,382 ) 0 %     988,070 2 %     272,451   0 %
Income before Income Taxes   4,556,292   12 %     5,309,746   14 %     8,702,201 11 %     9,999,181   13 %
Income tax expense   1,272,836   3 %     1,458,404   4 %     2,421,860 3 %     2,756,366   4 %
Net income $ 3,283,456   9 %   $ 3,851,342   10 %   $ 6,280,341 8 %   $ 7,242,815   9 %
                                       
Net income per common share                                      
Basic $ 0.93         $ 1.10         $ 1.78       $ 2.07      
Diluted $ 0.92         $ 1.09         $ 1.77       $ 2.07      
                                       
Weighted average shares outstanding                                      
Basic   3,540,656           3,507,108           3,536,834         3,504,978      
Diluted   3,552,513           3,518,386           3,545,473         3,507,286      


CRAWFORD UNITED CORPORATION
Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

EBITDA As Defined is a non-GAAP financial measure that reflects net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and also excludes certain charges and corporate-level expenses as defined in the Company's current revolving credit facility. The Company presents this non-GAAP financial measure because management uses EBITDA As Defined to assess the Company's performance and believes that EBITDA As Defined is useful to investors as an indication of the Company's compliance with its financial covenants in its revolving credit facility. Additionally, EBITDA As Defined is a measure used under the Company's revolving credit facility to determine whether the Company may incur additional debt under such facility. EBITDA As Defined is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, net income or cash flow information calculated in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA As Defined herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA As Defined:

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
                                 
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Net income   $ 3,283,456     $ 3,851,342     $ 6,280,341     $ 7,242,815  
Addback:                                
Interest charges     304,057       366,101       541,898       735,904  
Income tax expense     1,272,836       1,458,404       2,421,860       2,756,366  
Depreciation and amortization     975,086       1,112,671       2,005,380       2,024,296  
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense     232,225       436,123       844,579       928,788  
Amortization of right of use assets     327,683       394,846       781,352       792,382  
Loss (gain) on investments in equity securities     261,389       (177,515 )     379,466       (118,482 )
Non-recurring transaction charges     23,588       -       112,651       -  
                                 
EBITDA As Defined   $ 6,680,320     $ 7,441,972     $ 13,367,527     $ 14,362,068  



You just read:

Crawford United Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more