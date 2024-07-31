Submit Release
Radware Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights

  • Revenue of $67 million, an increase of 3% year-over-year
  • Cloud ARR of $70 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses of $49 million, a decrease of 6% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.20; GAAP diluted EPS of $0.04
  • Cash flow from operations of $23 million

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“We are pleased with our second quarter 2024 results, which exceeded the high-end of our revenue and non-GAAP EPS guidance,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s president and CEO. “We are excited about the launch of Radware EPIC-AI™ and the accelerated AI and GenAI innovation it represents. Together with our strong cloud security offering, we are optimistic these factors will contribute significantly to the second half of 2024.”

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter 2024
Revenue for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $67.3 million:

  • Revenue in the Americas region was $30.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 12% from $26.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $22.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 1% from $22.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 11% from $16.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $1.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $5.8 million, or $(0.13) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $8.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $396.6 million. Cash flow from operations was $23.0 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

Conference Call
Radware management will host a call today, July 31, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its second quarter 2024 results and third quarter 2024 outlook. To participate on the call, please use the following numbers:
U.S. participants call toll free: 888-510-2008
International participants call: 1 646-960-0306
Conference ID: 1864701

A replay will be available for two days, starting two hours after the end of the call, on telephone number +1-609-800-9099 or (US toll-free) 800-770-2030. Passcode 1864701.

The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at: http://www.radware.com/IR/. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, net, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and diluted earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions, including as a result of the state of war declared in Israel in October 2023 and instability in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, and the tensions between China and Taiwan; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; our ability to manage our anticipated growth effectively; a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls, and similar measures, targeting Russia and other countries and territories, as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for the manufacture of our products; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; our ability to develop new solutions and enhance existing solutions; the impact to our reputation and business in the event of real or perceived shortcomings, defects, or vulnerabilities in our solutions, if our end-users experience security breaches, if our information technology systems and data, or those of our service providers and other contractors, are compromised by cyber-attackers or other malicious actors, or by a critical system failure; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services; the risks associated with our global operations, such as difficulties and costs of staffing and managing foreign operations, compliance costs arising from host country laws or regulations, partial or total expropriation, export duties and quotas, local tax exposure, economic or political instability, including as a result of insurrection, war, natural disasters, and major environmental, climate, or public health concerns, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our net losses in the past two years and possibility we may incur losses in the future; a slowdown in the growth of the cyber security and application delivery solutions market or in the development of the market for our cloud-based solutions; long sales cycles for our solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; risks associated with doing business in countries with a history of corruption or with foreign governments; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; risks associated with undetected defects or errors in our products; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; laws, regulations, and industry standards affecting our business; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware
Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware’s solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

CONTACTS
Investor Relations:
Yisca Erez, +972-72-3917211, ir@radware.com

Media Contact:
Gerri Dyrek, gerri.dyrek@radware.com

Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
       
  June 30,   December 31,
  2024   2023
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Assets      
       
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents 86,802   70,538
Marketable securities 122,310   86,372
Short-term bank deposits 169,376   173,678
Trade receivables, net 25,499   20,267
Other receivables and prepaid expenses 9,187   9,529
Inventories 13,796   15,544
  426,970   375,928
       
Long-term investments      
Marketable securities 8,096   33,131
Long-term bank deposits 10,007   -
Other assets 2,033   2,166
  20,136   35,297
       
       
Property and equipment, net 17,042   18,221
Intangible assets, net 13,734   15,718
Other long-term assets 36,506   37,967
Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,142   20,777
Goodwill 68,008   68,008
Total assets 601,538   571,916
       
Liabilities and equity      
       
Current liabilities      
Trade payables 4,077   4,298
Deferred revenues 111,680   105,012
Operating lease liabilities 4,533   4,684
Other payables and accrued expenses 45,576   41,021
  165,866   155,015
       
Long-term liabilities      
Deferred revenues 70,219   60,499
Operating lease liabilities 13,919   16,020
Other long-term liabilities 14,547   17,108
  98,685   93,627
       
Equity      
Radware Ltd. equity      
Share capital 748   742
Additional paid-in capital 542,643   529,209
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (413)   77
Treasury stock, at cost (366,588)   (365,749)
Retained earnings 120,254   119,812
Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity 296,644   284,091
       
Non–controlling interest 40,343   39,183
       
Total equity 336,987   323,274
       
Total liabilities and equity 601,538   571,916
       


Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
               
  For the three months ended   For the six months ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
               
Revenues 67,276   65,607   132,361   134,648
Cost of revenues 13,056   12,742   25,868   26,048
Gross profit 54,220   52,865   106,493   108,600
               
Operating expenses, net:              
Research and development, net 18,701   21,141   37,597   42,291
Selling and marketing 29,744   31,917   59,445   63,836
General and administrative 6,984   8,307   14,323   16,554
Total operating expenses, net 55,429   61,365   111,365   122,681
               
Operating loss (1,209)   (8,500)   (4,872)   (14,081)
Financial income, net 4,417   3,419   8,025   6,910
Income (loss) before taxes on income 3,208   (5,081)   3,153   (7,171)
Taxes on income 1,544   727   2,711   1,718
Net income (loss) 1,664   (5,808)   442   (8,889)
               
Basic net income (loss) per share attributed to
Radware Ltd.'s shareholders		 0.04   (0.13)   0.01   (0.20)
               
Weighted average number of shares used to compute
basic net income (loss) per share		 41,857,259   43,400,635   41,803,638   43,725,443
               
Diluted net income (loss) per share attributed to
Radware Ltd.'s shareholders		 0.04   (0.13)   0.01   (0.20)
               
Weighted average number of shares used to compute
diluted net income (loss) per share		 43,148,129   43,400,635   43,011,501   43,725,443
               


Radware Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
               
  For the three months ended   For the six months ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
GAAP gross profit 54,220   52,865   106,493   108,600
Share-based compensation 80   113   159   226
Amortization of intangible assets 992   992   1,984   1,984
Non-GAAP gross profit 55,292   53,970   108,636   110,810
               
GAAP research and development, net 18,701   21,141   37,597   42,291
Share-based compensation 1,536   2,177   3,258   4,136
Non-GAAP Research and development, net 17,165   18,964   34,339   38,155
               
GAAP selling and marketing 29,744   31,917   59,445   63,836
Share-based compensation 2,609   3,537   5,160   6,931
Non-GAAP selling and marketing 27,135   28,380   54,285   56,905
               
GAAP general and administrative 6,984   8,307   14,323   16,554
Share-based compensation 2,077   3,068   4,472   6,599
Acquisition costs 192   545   412   558
Non-GAAP general and administrative 4,715   4,694   9,439   9,397
               
GAAP total operating expenses, net 55,429   61,365   111,365   122,681
Share-based compensation 6,222   8,782   12,890   17,666
Acquisition costs 192   545   412   558
Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 49,015   52,038   98,063   104,457
               
GAAP operating loss (1,209)   (8,500)   (4,872)   (14,081)
Share-based compensation 6,302   8,895   13,049   17,892
Amortization of intangible assets 992   992   1,984   1,984
Acquisition costs 192   545   412   558
Non-GAAP operating income 6,277   1,932   10,573   6,353
               
GAAP financial income, net 4,417   3,419   8,025   6,910
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included
in financial income, net		 (298)   (32)   (145)   (807)
Non-GAAP financial income, net 4,119   3,387   7,880   6,103
               
GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income 3,208   (5,081)   3,153   (7,171)
Share-based compensation 6,302   8,895   13,049   17,892
Amortization of intangible assets 992   992   1,984   1,984
Acquisition costs 192   545   412   558
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included
in financial income, net		 (298)   (32)   (145)   (807)
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 10,396   5,319   18,453   12,456
               
GAAP taxes on income 1,544   727   2,711   1,718
Tax related adjustments 61   61   123   123
Non-GAAP taxes on income 1,605   788   2,834   1,841
               
GAAP net income (loss) 1,664   (5,808)   442   (8,889)
Share-based compensation 6,302   8,895   13,049   17,892
Amortization of intangible assets 992   992   1,984   1,984
Acquisition costs 192   545   412   558
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included
in financial income, net		 (298)   (32)   (145)   (807)
Tax related adjustments (61)   (61)   (123)   (123)
Non-GAAP net income 8,791   4,531   15,619   10,615
               
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 0.04   (0.13)   0.01   (0.20)
Share-based compensation 0.15   0.20   0.30   0.40
Amortization of intangible assets 0.02   0.02   0.04   0.05
Acquisition costs 0.00   0.01   0.01   0.01
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included
in financial income, net		 (0.01)   (0.00)   (0.00)   (0.02)
Tax related adjustments (0.00)   (0.00)   (0.00)   (0.00)
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.20   0.10   0.36   0.24
               
               
Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP
diluted net earnings per share		 43,148,129   44,268,786   43,011,501   44,513,899


Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
               
  For the three months ended   For the six months ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities:              
               
Net income (loss) 1,664   (5,808)   442   (8,889)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
provided by operating activities:		              
Depreciation and amortization 3,028   3,113   5,971   6,191
Share-based compensation 6,302   8,895   13,049   17,892
Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and
accrued interest on marketable securities, net		 80   718   7   955
Loss (gain) related to securities, net -   (1)   -   244
Increase (decrease) in accrued interest on bank deposits 5,468   229   5,459   (1,525)
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net 17   (36)   (41)   (105)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (5,013)   1,937   (5,232)   932
Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid
expenses and other long-term assets		 (199)   532   406   (2,326)
Decrease (increase) in inventories 744   (1,044)   1,748   (895)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables (1,627)   3,020   (221)   1,383
Increase in deferred revenues 7,494   470   16,388   1,216
Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses 5,310   (6,944)   6,793   (11,442)
Operating lease liabilities, net (238)   (215)   (617)   (1)
Net cash provided by operating activities 23,030   4,866   44,152   3,630
               
Cash flows from investing activities:              
               
Purchase of property and equipment (1,034)   (1,595)   (2,808)   (3,363)
Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net 19   1   (6)   48
Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net 6,734   21,000   (11,164)   30,200
Investment in, redemption of and purchase of marketable
securities, net		 (13,499)   (3,857)   (9,997)   (1,881)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (7,780)   15,549   (23,975)   25,004
               
Cash flows from financing activities:              
               
Proceeds from exercise of share options 3   88   3   308
Repurchase of shares -   (19,741)   (839)   (32,483)
Payment of contingent consideration related to acquisition (3,077)   -   (3,077)   -
Net cash used in financing activities (3,074)   (19,653)   (3,913)   (32,175)
               
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 12,176   762   16,264   (3,541)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 74,626   41,882   70,538   46,185
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 86,802   42,644   86,802   42,644
               


Radware Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(U.S Dollars in thousands)
               
  For the three months ended   For the six months ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
GAAP net income (loss) 1,664   (5,808)   442   (8,889)
Exclude: Financial income, net (4,417)   (3,419)   (8,025)   (6,910)
Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense 3,028   3,113   5,971   6,191
Exclude: Taxes on income 1,544   727   2,711   1,718
EBITDA 1,819   (5,387)   1,099   (7,890)
               
Share-based compensation 6,302   8,895   13,049   17,892
Acquisition costs 192   545   412   558
Adjusted EBITDA 8,313   4,053   14,560   10,560
               
               
  For the three months ended   For the six months ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
               
Amortization of intangible assets 992   992   1,984   1,984
Depreciation 2,036   2,121   3,987   4,207
  3,028   3,113   5,971   6,191
               

