Radware Launches EPIC-AI to Deliver New AI-Powered Intelligence and GenAI Capabilities Across its Security Solutions and Services

MAHWAH, N.J., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced the launch of its proprietary Radware EPIC-AI™, which adds multiple layers of AI-powered intelligence and capabilities across its application and network security solutions and services. EPIC-AI infuses state-of-the-art AI and generative AI algorithms across Radware’s security solutions to deliver precise, hands-free, consistent protections across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments. The AI-based innovations are designed to help organizations not only significantly improve real-time attack detection and mitigation, but also reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR), gain more control over their security, and protect their brands.

“The growing use of automated and AI-enabled cyber attack tools combined with new, stricter regulatory requirements and a shortage of cybersecurity experts continue to increase exposure and risk for organizations worldwide,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s president and CEO. “In keeping with Radware’s fight AI-with-AI approach to security, the launch of EPIC-AI gives organizations the modern tools they need to stay ahead of evolving cyberthreats and business challenges. Real-time, precise, hands-free protection consistently applied across any application environment—that’s the unmatched power and intelligence behind EPIC-AI. Today, we are introducing a new AI-based approach to security that we plan to build upon going forward.”



Recently, industry analyst GigaOm evaluated the AI protection capabilities of 13 security providers in its 2024 Radar for Application and API Security (AAS) Report. For AI protection capabilities, the GigaOm report notes, “Radware is the only vendor in this analysis to earn a top score on the AI-enhanced vulnerability detection criterion. Radware includes everything that we currently look for in this feature; the AI vulnerability enhancement system uses both IP and application layer information to learn of attacks to protect against and offer suggestions to IT.”

Powered by EPIC-AI, Radware’s security solutions provide a multi-layered integrated platform that offers:

Integration across multiple enforcement points , including Radware’s own products and cloud services as well as third-party services, to uniformly apply security policies, signatures, and rules regardless of where an application resides. This unmatched approach provides organizations the consistent protection they are seeking across on-prem and public cloud environments.

, including Radware’s own products and cloud services as well as third-party services, to uniformly apply security policies, signatures, and rules regardless of where an application resides. This unmatched approach provides organizations the consistent protection they are seeking across on-prem and public cloud environments. Real-time cloud protection engines with AI-powered Web DDoS, DNS, bot, and API protection that set Radware apart from the competition. To arm customers in their fight against AI-based attacks, each engine is AI-powered with machine-learning algorithms designed to automatically identify and surgically block malicious activity.

with AI-powered Web DDoS, DNS, bot, and API protection that set Radware apart from the competition. To arm customers in their fight against AI-based attacks, each engine is AI-powered with machine-learning algorithms designed to automatically identify and surgically block malicious activity. Cross-platform AI reasoning that uniquely correlates threat intelligence and data driven feeds across the real-time protection engines to help preemptively block malicious sources. To help combat all-in-one attack tools and a wide range of cyberthreats, the platform can use AI-driven algorithms to identify a malicious event in one engine and block it in another or across different applications.

that uniquely correlates threat intelligence and data driven feeds across the real-time protection engines to help preemptively block malicious sources. To help combat all-in-one attack tools and a wide range of cyberthreats, the platform can use AI-driven algorithms to identify a malicious event in one engine and block it in another or across different applications. AI-Driven SOC capabilities that enable 24x7, AI-empowered managed services and automated security management and operations. These services can be used by organizations to quickly identify the root causes of an incident and automatically solve it, reducing mean time to resolution from days and hours to minutes.

According to Radware customers:

“Radware's AI-powered solutions provide robust, real-time threat protection, empowering businesses with unmatched security and confidence." Ayesha Lata, security solutions engineer, Fiji National University





“The current cyberthreat landscape has been disrupted with new types of attacks created with the help of artificial intelligence. Radware’s AI-based solutions have helped us better understand our threat landscape and protect ourselves more efficiently against new types of attacks so that the availability of our services is not negatively impacted.” Diego Del Portillo, head of cybersecurity, Puerto de Barranquilla, Sociedad Portuaria





“We chose Radware not only for the excellent results they produced in the concept testing, but also for their AI-powered technologies and the global cost of the projects.” Mario Corpas Granda, ICT consultant, ASAC Comunicaciones



Radware has received numerous awards for its application and network security solutions. Industry analysts such as Aite-Novarica Group, Forrester Research, Gartner, GigaOm, KuppingerCole, and Quadrant Knowledge Solutions continue to recognize Radware as a market leader in cyber security.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware’s solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.



