Trade unions mark 50 years of life-saving legislation

The TUC is leading the celebrations of the Health and Safety at Work Act (HSWA) as life-saving legislation as trade unions mark the 50th anniversary of its Royal Assent.

The HSWA was the first legislation to mandate health and safety in all workplaces.

Despite the major life-saving progress made since the Act became law, Britain still averaged more than 100 work-related deaths each year for the past decade.

The TUC is calling on the new government to build on the success of the Act, and to provide the fresh funding needed to consign all work-related deaths to history.

Full press release

Return to listing